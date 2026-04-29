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Internet subcultures tend to be goldmines for great content, combining entertaining jokes with a sort of comedy edge that doesn’t exist if someone is trying to create for a vague, general audience. The downside is that sometimes one can’t exactly find them, but fear not, we’ve done the work for you.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most relatable tweets from the corner of the internet sometimes referred to as Black Twitter. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Core Memory Never Fades

A tweet by Deffnotant stating, "The president might have dementia but he hasn't forgotten that he doesn't like Black People." This tweet is part of Important Tweets From Black Twitter.

detox02 Report

8points
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jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its in the genes. Father and great father were both scumbags too

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    #2

    Thank God For Old White Hippies

    A tweet from Covie (@covie_93) expressing gratitude for white protestors in DC, discussing Black Twitter perspectives.

    MrDillon369 Report

    7points
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you get stuck in the 80s. Crazy times! 🩷

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    #3

    It's Not An Accident

    Roxane Gay's tweet listing 7 points about a racist action, sparking discussion about Black Twitter insights.

    Soggy_Return8714 Report

    7points
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    The internet is a massive digital sandbox where people build sandcastles of varying complexity and some communities are just there to discuss niche hobbies but others act as the heartbeat of modern culture. Black Twitter stands out as a primary example of how a specific group can take a platform meant for short bursts of text and turn it into a vibrant town square. This is not just about posting memes for a quick laugh because it is about a shared cultural vocabulary that transforms ordinary moments into legendary digital artifacts.

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    When people come together with a common history and a shared sense of humor they create a unique feedback loop where one person makes a joke and another person adds a layer and before you know it you have a viral sensation that defines a whole month. This process shows how creativity is not just an individual spark but a communal flame that burns brighter with every interaction.
    #4

    So When Is It The Right Time Then ?

    A tweet discusses racism and white fragility, featuring a picture of Hulk Hogan with text, offering important tweets from Black Twitter.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    6points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understood why it's considered so wrong not to speak ill of the d**d. Sometimes people need to be exposed because their actions hurt others. When my father passed, I went to his obituary page and said everything I needed to say, and I'm not one bit sorry.

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    #5

    The National Nightmare Is Over

    A tweet by Akilah Hughes showing recent ads with white people, sharing Black Twitter insights.

    @OliLondonTV , @AkilahObviously Report

    6points
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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow racists really do get their panties in a twist over nothing

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    0points
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    #6

    Tourists Ain’t Tryin To Get Snatched Up With The Slot Machines For No Reason

    A Black woman with red lipstick and hoop earrings looks surprised, illustrating Important Tweets From Black Twitter.

    Cleonce12 Report

    6points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i wonder how the fifa world cup will go. Amerikkkan gestapo will do bad things, pedonald gonna play the poor little victim. I got popcorn ready

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    Much of this creative output stems from what researchers call the digital third space which is a place that is not home and is not work but provides a vital community for identity performance. Scholar Sarah Florini has written extensively about how Black users perform racial identity on social media through signifying and other linguistic practices. This signifying involves a clever play on words and double meanings that rely on the audience being in on the joke.

    #7

    I Guess It Depends On The Politics They Agree With

    A stadium jumbotron showing Charlie Kirk juxtaposed with Colin Kaepernick kneeling. Important Tweets from Black Twitter.

    detox02 Report

    6points
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    #8

    We’re Not Accepting Any Other Narratives

    Kamala Harris tweet from Black Twitter about government shutdown and rising health care costs, dated Oct 1, 2025.

    @KamalaHarris Report

    6points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if you hadn't supported iSSrael, you'd be in the white house now. Keep that in mind, collaborator.

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    #9

    Julian Brown The Man Who Invented Plastic To Gas Called Plastoline (Fuel) Puts It Inside A Dodge Scat Pack And It Ran Perfectly ⛽️🤯

    Julian Brown The Man Who Invented Plastic To Gas Called Plastoline (Fuel) Puts It Inside A Dodge Scat Pack And It Ran Perfectly ⛽️🤯

    @Naturejab Report

    6points
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    patrickvandenhouten avatar
    Patrick van den Houten
    Patrick van den Houten
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds amazing, first time i hear from it. Hope this gets big!

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    This creates a high barrier for entry in terms of understanding but a very high reward for those who belong and it is this depth of shared context that makes the content so much more interesting than a generic joke. Every post is like a brick in a wall of cultural preservation and it is built with the mortar of wit and shared experience.
    #10

    Stop Bootlicking Billionaires

    A screenshot of an important tweet from Black Twitter about wealth disparity, showing hands clasped and a gold ring.

    BaldHourGlass667 Report

    6points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but if the priest tells you to vote adolf, you'll vote adolf, you cute little sheep, otherwise you're a bad christian and probably a socialist ...... ^^

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    #11

    We’re ‘Bout To Have Cable+

    Larry Legend's tweet about streaming services becoming cable. An important tweet from Black Twitter about digital entertainment evolution.

    @larryislegend Report

    6points
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    #12

    You Are The Company You Keep

    A tweet featuring Oprah Winfrey with Diddy, Harvey Weinstein, Russell Simmons, and Bill Cosby, sparking Black Twitter discussion.

    @Son_ImSleep , @JebraFaushay Report

    6points
    POST
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    Another reason these communities produce such high quality content is the collaborative nature of the platforms themselves. A single image of a celebrity looking slightly confused can be recontextualized a thousand times in a single afternoon and each iteration adds a new flavor or a new perspective.

    #13

    There Shouldn't Be Any Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It Either

    A tweet from Black Twitter stating that no propaganda should convince you some children don't deserve to grow up.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    6points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maga djizeSS doesn't like this message

    1
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    #14

    Had Them In Shambles

    A tweet showing a photo of President Barack Obama in a tan suit, sparking discussion on Black Twitter.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    5points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when it was a huge deal for Jimmy Carter to wear blue jeans in the White House. People will always find something to criticize, but compared to what's in office now, how trivial.

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    #15

    It's So Underwhelming

    A tweet from Nina Turner sharing important tweets from Black Twitter, showing an outdoor White House event.

    @ninaturner , @RapidResponse47 Report

    5points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    didn't your priests told you to vote for this ?

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    This is a form of collective storytelling where no one person owns the punchline and this decentralized creativity means that the best ideas naturally rise to the top through engagement. It is a democratic process of humor where the community acts as both the writer and the editor. This is more than just entertainment because it is a way for people to assert their presence in a world that often overlooks their perspectives.

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    #16

    Never Forget

    A tweet from @blkempresss listing ages of Black victims and stating, "Since y'all, now, recognize how young 31 is." Important Black Twitter tweets.

    SeaWolf_1 Report

    5points
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    #17

    Funny How That Works…

    A tweet from The Huffingtin Poster, with a photo of a man with dreadlocks, asking "Sooooo.... DEI?". This Black Twitter tweet references Mollie's suggestion for 50% conservative university staff.

    @CharldonPedro , @MZHemingway Report

    5points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so you gonna give teaching diplomas for free then ?

    1
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    #18

    It’s Always “No Foul Play” When They Don’t Plan On Investigating Further

    A tweet about the lynching of Demartravion "Trey" Reed with an image of him, an important Black Twitter moment.

    @ItsMicahB Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you help by defending the church, which is a major part of the problem.

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    The ripple effect of these subcultures goes far beyond the walls of the app itself because words and phrases that start in these niche corners often find their way into the global lexicon within weeks. You see it in the way brands try to speak to younger audiences and the way news cycles are driven by social media reactions and this influence is a testament to the sheer creative energy found in these spaces.

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    #19

    Obama Warns Our First Amendment Rights Are In Danger

    Screenshot of a Barack Obama tweet on cancel culture. Learn something new from Black Twitter tweets.

    Deceptiveideas Report

    5points
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    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if they wanted too, media companies can't match the trillions of dollars of legal fees the government can spend on "terminating the Constitution as dictator on day one", as DJ "Heroic Bone Spurs" Trump pledged in the 2024 campaign. The Supreme Court? Yeah, right.

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    #20

    Looks Pretty Familiar To Us

    A tweet from Black Twitter featuring a woman with a skeptical expression, reflecting on the phrase "This isn't the America I know!"

    EvonyR Report

    5points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maybe you had your eyes closed, or were watching too much music videos.

    1
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    #21

    And Now No One Can Think For Themselves

    Tweets from Black Twitter about librarians and English teachers discussing humanities, reading, and misinformation.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nah, you only need the pedobible .................. /s

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    These communities are not just consuming culture but they are actively producing it at a rate that traditional media cannot match. They provide a blueprint for how a group of people can use digital tools to reclaim their narrative and find joy in the mundane. The content is interesting because it is authentic and because it refuses to be anything other than itself. It is the raw and unfiltered nature of these interactions that makes them so compelling to watch and share with the wider world.

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    #22

    It’s A Damn Shame, Truly

    A tweet about ICE recruits getting bonuses while military members line up for a food bank. Important Tweets From Black Twitter.

    TheTargaryensLawyer Report

    5points
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    #23

    Remeber, You Live In America

    A tweet featuring a sleeping baby in a pink outfit and a question about healthcare, relevant to Black Twitter insights.

    @hoodfarquaad , @ezzyskii Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    guaranteed sh1t job at 14 ??? wow

    1
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    #24

    When You Tell A Joke So Good That Even Hr Wants To Hear It

    A tweet from Nwonye Chairmo about being called to HR for telling a coworker he was a C-section baby, showing Black Twitter humor.

    @AnthoniaUmoke Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its the victim culture, an amerikkkan thing

    1
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    At the end of the day we keep returning to these posts because they offer a sense of connection that is hard to find elsewhere. In a world that can often feel fragmented, these digital subcultures provide a warm hearth and they remind us that there are people out there who see the world the same way we do or who can make us see it in a completely new light.

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    #25

    If They're Going To Be Incompetent, You Might As Well Weaponize It

    Tweet about ICE deporting a suspect, with a silhouette breaking chains and the ICE logo. Important Tweets from Black Twitter.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    The Party Told You To Rejec - Aw Hell, They Not Gonna Like This

    A screenshot of a tweet from Mayor Of Detroit on Black Twitter, replying to "What Radicalized you????" with "My eyeballs, my vision balls, my sight receptors."

    Zulumus Report

    5points
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    #27

    How The Tables Have Turned

    Mugshots of a Black couple, a man and a woman, for a news headline about their arrest, highlighting important tweets from Black Twitter.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    5points
    POST

    Humor is often a survival mechanism and a way to process the complexities of life through a lens of wit. When you look at a list of the best posts you are not just looking at funny text but you are looking at a living history of a group of people who know how to make magic out of a few characters. This creativity is a gift to the wider internet and it reminds us all of the power of community in the digital age. The layers of meaning and the constant evolution of these jokes keep the content fresh and ensure that there is always something new to discover.

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    #28

    She Needs To Lawyer Up Fast

    A tweet from Black Twitter about a woman hitting a $43 million slot jackpot and being offered steak, featuring her upset face and a steak image.

    Acceptable_Slip3257 Report

    5points
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    #29

    She Never Yielded And Is Not Dead

    A series of sarcastic tweets from Black Twitter users, featuring Dr. Bola Abiodun and Mama Abi-girl, highlighting important tweets.

    JennyBeckman Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i can curse you now .... i fell on the floor, laughing so hard. Doctor in stupidity or peedophilia i suppose.

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    #30

    He Passed The Baton

    Inspiring Black Twitter post: A father and son, both pilots, pictured 29 years apart in a cockpit, sharing a legacy.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    5points
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    It is a beautiful example of how technology can be used to bring people together in a way that is both meaningful and hilarious. This is why we treasure these digital artifacts and why they continue to dominate the cultural conversation year after year and provide us with endless reasons to smile.

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    #31

    Straight To The Nile

    A Black Twitter post showing an animated woman placing a baby in a basket on water, highlighting important tweets about childcare costs.

    Martin_084 Report

    5points
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    #32

    Jasmine Crockett Has Conceded And Asked For Full Support To Turn TX Senate Blue In November!

    A Black Twitter tweet from Jasmine Crockett about Texas politics, supporting Democrats. Important tweets.

    Healthy_Block3036 Report

    5points
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    #33

    Not Everything Needs To Be "Normalised". Just Do Your Thing

    A tweet from Reg responding to a user wanting skinny jeans back, visible in important tweets from Black Twitter.

    JennyBeckman Report

    5points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah but she needs approval apparently. Sheeps are like that.

    -1
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    #34

    His Body Took A Screenshot

    A Black Twitter tweet by 5KDane about jumping off a swing at 39, with 8.2M views, and a reply from Queen Christine.

    MGLLN Report

    4points
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    #35

    When You Take Out The Cracker

    A tweet showing the old and new Cracker Barrel logos, prompting a question about the design change. Black Twitter discusses rebranding.

    @GabTheGem Report

    4points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logo showed a cracker barrel, which was the typical container for merchandise (like crackers) in old country stores. There is a man in the logo too, but "cracker" refers to the barrel, not a social slur for the man. For those unfamiliar, in the US deep South, a "cracker" means an ignorant backwoods hick, similar to a hillbilly.

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    #36

    Incredible How Many People Are Suddenly Changing Their Minds

    Black Twitter user's post featuring a Christmas tree adorned with political figure ornaments, sparking discussion and important tweets.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Its Almost Like They Don’t Know What Tf They’re Doing

    Black Twitter user sharing a tweet about Elon Musk in a news article snippet. Important Tweets.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Not A Single Word!

    A tweet from TheShelahMarie about Bad Bunny at the Superbowl, with a meme image. Black Twitter tweets, new pics.

    theshelahmarie Report

    4points
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    #39

    A Generation Lost Forever

    A tweet from @dittletv about Charlie Kirk, followed by a response from @thesamuraijaxon, reflecting important tweets from Black Twitter.

    Katariman Report

    4points
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    #40

    No Way Its Been 10 Years

    Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, known from Black Twitter, celebrating their 10th Thanksgiving partnership with Green Giant.

    Zetice Report

    4points
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    #41

    Enough Was Enough

    An image of a Black Twitter post about astronaut Sunita Williams retiring from NASA, eliciting a relatable comment.

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    4points
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    #42

    "Kid" Rock Ain't Looking So Young

    Tweet showing Kid Rock and Ricky Martin, both born the same year, highlighting important tweets from Black Twitter.

    NYstate Report

    4points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    one looks like a white trash m**h cooker who fuc4ed is sister. Hint : he has a ridicule hat

    1
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    #43

    One Picture, Two Completely Different Takes On Representation

    A tweet showing a diverse group around a truck in a field, sparking discussion about representation. Important Black Twitter tweets.

    diehard404 Report

    4points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    whine harder, see if i care, NAZIonalist b***h

    1
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    #44

    Direct Deposit From Putin Just Hit The Account

    A Black Twitter screenshot showing a tweet from Trill Clinton about Dr. Jill Stein and "baby jails." Important Tweets.

    JennyBeckman Report

    4points
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ""I really don't care. Do U?" - Prof. Dr. Melanoma Trump.

    0
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    #45

    Worse Try Being On The Subway At 3pm

    Black man in a hoodie, holding a phone, with a wary expression in a store. Important Tweets From Black Twitter.

    Money-Snow-2749 Report

    4points
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    #46

    Rise And Grind

    A tweet from thejasminwilliams offering sarcastic financial advice related to saving 20 cents, highlighting an Important Tweet from Black Twitter.

    JennyBeckman Report

    4points
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    #47

    Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

    A raw whole chicken, stuffing, peas, and Yorkshire puddings on a plate, with a tweet asking "What's missing?". A reply from Black Twitter says, "The police."

    EvonyR Report

    4points
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    more cooking, that chicken seems way too pink, mr redneck. Seasonning.

    1
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    #48

    Bro Code Over Anything Else

    A funny text exchange about honoring the bro code, featuring a DoorDash delivery. Important Tweets from Black Twitter.

    Thryloz Report

    4points
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    #49

    He's Just An Opportunist Who Stole Votes And Rigged Himself Into Power

    A tweet showing a young Kim Jong-un with his first teacher in 1990. Important tweets about Black Twitter.

    meshakooo Report

    4points
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    #50

    Never Beating The Allegations

    A screenshot of Black Twitter conversations, including a tweet about a family meal, offering important tweets for new insights.

    Luuk1210 Report

    4points
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    #51

    They Just Look Like Kids From The 80s

    A Black Twitter tweet by Caleb McLaughlin Legion about an old photo of children resembling the Stranger Things crew.

    MothersMiIk Report

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    #52

    Remember, Parts Of Latin America Have Worse Racial Segregation Than The U.S

    A Black Twitter tweet discussing Latin American attitudes toward Black Americans, offering new insights.

    alexaclova Report

    4points
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    #53

    The Real Waste And Fraud

    A tweet from Kenny BooYah! with a GIF of an older Black woman. The tweet text is about government food spending hypocrisy, offering important tweets from Black Twitter that teach new things.

    Present_Investment_2 Report

    4points
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    #54

    Guests Coming Over = Instant Cleaning Mode

    A tweet from @fwtmini reads: It's amazing how much you can accomplish around the house under the threat of someone coming over. Important Tweets from Black Twitter.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #55

    Guess His Key Card Is About To Be Deactivated

    A Black Twitter tweet from Mace about Charlie Kirk and Shane Bowen, NY Giants Defensive Coordinator, for important tweets.

    notjayson Report

    3points
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    #56

    You Can’t Even Have An Opinion Anymore When It Comes To This Man

    A tweet from iamMelSmith discussing a white supremacist podcaster, representing important tweets from Black Twitter.

    TheTargaryensLawyer Report

    3points
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    #57

    It Makes Sense To Us

    Tweet by Alex Cole and Ian Jaeger contrasting George Santos and Ilhan Omar, highlighting differences in how Black Twitter perceives justice.

    emily-is-happy Report

    3points
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    #58

    This Is Why Sitting Out Elections Or Saying Both Sides Are Bad Doesn’t Benefit Us Black Folks

    A tweet discussing the Voting Rights Act and its impact on Black Twitter, featuring maps showing potential changes to election outcomes.

    detox02 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Mandani Won!!!

    A tweet from Michael about people packing to leave New York, showcasing an important tweet from Black Twitter.

    BaldHourGlass667 Report

    3points
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    #60

    At This Point This Guy I Like A Comic Book Villain

    A tweet from @KayyyHope about 50 Cent agreeing to an ABC news interview and a smiling image of 50 Cent. Black Twitter.

    Nordicgoons Report

    3points
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    #61

    She Isn't Even An American

    Man in red suit and sunglasses at a mic, with a tweet about Black Twitter exchanging Nicki Minaj.

    seeebiscuit Report

    3points
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    #62

    This Was A Good Day

    A viral Black Twitter tweet showing Anthony Joshua victorious and Jake Paul looking defeated in a boxing ring.

    upthetruth1 Report

    3points
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    #63

    He Can't Lose His Klan Fanbase

    A screenshot of a tweet from Black Twitter discussing hypocrisy, featuring a news headline about Jelly Roll avoiding political questions.

    BaldHourGlass667 Report

    3points
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    #64

    We Know What It Is So Do Not Say It

    A Black man looking skeptically to the side, reacting to a tweet from Black Twitter about Black History Month. Important tweets.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
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    #65

    Black People Are Expected To Have A Level Of Grace Most Would Never Even Aspire To

    A tweet from @DollarBeKnowing about Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's self-control, offering insights from Black Twitter.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
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    #66

    Mayhaps The Language Would Benefit From A Retro Rejuvenation

    A tweet by @niy2pretty sharing a funny Black Twitter moment, featuring a woman laughing while holding a microphone.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
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    #67

    Now They Can Get "Their" Jobs Back 😀

    Tweet showing avocado farmer struggles due to immigration crackdown, with a sarcastic comment about jobs. Black Twitter insights.

    BaldHourGlass667 Report

    3points
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    #68

    I Didn’t See That Coming

    A tweet about Rep. Dan Crenshaw's GOP primary loss, with a screenshot of Texas primary results. Important Tweets.

    turndownfortheclap Report

    3points
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    #69

    Elect A Clown Expect A Circus

    A tweet from Covice_93 with four images. It highlights important tweets from Black Twitter discussing America's safety.

    NYstate Report

    3points
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    #70

    We Got A War To Fight

    A Nicki Minaj tweet with a meme of a man with a skeptical expression. An important tweet from Black Twitter.

    Zetice Report

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    #71

    Lack Of Eye-Que

    A Black Twitter user's tweet questioning American pronunciation of Iran and Iraq versus Italy, offering new pics for discussion.

    meshakooo Report

    3points
    POST
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    #72

    I'd Like To See Him Try

    A Black Twitter user's tweet suggesting a Microsoft CEO search for an Outlook email live on camera, sparking discussions.

    Starlight_DuBlanc Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    How Can You Hate What You Helped To Create?

    A tweet from Seth (fiercepatricks) on Black Twitter about homophobic parents of gay children. Important Tweets From Black Twitter.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Black Love 🤎

    Black Twitter's viral tweet about Ryan Coogler accepting his Oscar, showcasing his unique braided hair. Important tweets.

    NYstate Report

    3points
    POST
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    #75

    What Happened To Extending The Benefit Of The Doubt? Performative 🦀🪣

    A screenshot of a tweet from Mia questioning Elon Musk's views on queerness, highlighting important tweets from Black Twitter.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
    POST
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    #76

    20 Years Ago, This Would Be Completely Normal

    A Black Twitter post by Sophia about a school camping trip with no chaperones or cell phones, teaching new insights.

    eyerollingsex Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Is This For Moana Or Madea?

    A tweet about Dwayne Johnson as Maui in live-action Moana, with a picture comparing him to the animated Maui. Black Twitter reacts.

    JennyBeckman Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Didn’t Know When To Quit And Now Here We Are

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her judicial robe, glasses, and white collar. Important Black Twitter tweets.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #79

    The Only Feature That Actually Protected Us From Nonsense Videos

    A tweet from Marques Brownlee with his picture and a red dislike button, showcasing important tweets from Black Twitter.

    meshakooo Report

    2points
    POST
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