So we’ve gathered some of the funniest , most relatable tweets from the corner of the internet sometimes referred to as Black Twitter. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

Internet subcultures tend to be goldmines for great content, combining entertaining jokes with a sort of comedy edge that doesn’t exist if someone is trying to create for a vague, general audience. The downside is that sometimes one can’t exactly find them, but fear not, we’ve done the work for you.

#1 The Core Memory Never Fades

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#2 Thank God For Old White Hippies

#3 It's Not An Accident

The internet is a massive digital sandbox where people build sandcastles of varying complexity and some communities are just there to discuss niche hobbies but others act as the heartbeat of modern culture. Black Twitter stands out as a primary example of how a specific group can take a platform meant for short bursts of text and turn it into a vibrant town square. This is not just about posting memes for a quick laugh because it is about a shared cultural vocabulary that transforms ordinary moments into legendary digital artifacts. ADVERTISEMENT When people come together with a common history and a shared sense of humor they create a unique feedback loop where one person makes a joke and another person adds a layer and before you know it you have a viral sensation that defines a whole month. This process shows how creativity is not just an individual spark but a communal flame that burns brighter with every interaction.

#4 So When Is It The Right Time Then ?

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#5 The National Nightmare Is Over

#6 Tourists Ain’t Tryin To Get Snatched Up With The Slot Machines For No Reason

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Much of this creative output stems from what researchers call the digital third space which is a place that is not home and is not work but provides a vital community for identity performance. Scholar Sarah Florini has written extensively about how Black users perform racial identity on social media through signifying and other linguistic practices. This signifying involves a clever play on words and double meanings that rely on the audience being in on the joke.

#7 I Guess It Depends On The Politics They Agree With

#8 We’re Not Accepting Any Other Narratives

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#9 Julian Brown The Man Who Invented Plastic To Gas Called Plastoline (Fuel) Puts It Inside A Dodge Scat Pack And It Ran Perfectly ⛽️🤯

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This creates a high barrier for entry in terms of understanding but a very high reward for those who belong and it is this depth of shared context that makes the content so much more interesting than a generic joke. Every post is like a brick in a wall of cultural preservation and it is built with the mortar of wit and shared experience.

#10 Stop Bootlicking Billionaires

#11 We’re ‘Bout To Have Cable+

#12 You Are The Company You Keep

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Another reason these communities produce such high quality content is the collaborative nature of the platforms themselves. A single image of a celebrity looking slightly confused can be recontextualized a thousand times in a single afternoon and each iteration adds a new flavor or a new perspective.

#13 There Shouldn't Be Any Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It Either

#14 Had Them In Shambles

#15 It's So Underwhelming

This is a form of collective storytelling where no one person owns the punchline and this decentralized creativity means that the best ideas naturally rise to the top through engagement. It is a democratic process of humor where the community acts as both the writer and the editor. This is more than just entertainment because it is a way for people to assert their presence in a world that often overlooks their perspectives. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Never Forget

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#17 Funny How That Works…

#18 It’s Always “No Foul Play” When They Don’t Plan On Investigating Further

The ripple effect of these subcultures goes far beyond the walls of the app itself because words and phrases that start in these niche corners often find their way into the global lexicon within weeks. You see it in the way brands try to speak to younger audiences and the way news cycles are driven by social media reactions and this influence is a testament to the sheer creative energy found in these spaces. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Obama Warns Our First Amendment Rights Are In Danger

#20 Looks Pretty Familiar To Us

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#21 And Now No One Can Think For Themselves

These communities are not just consuming culture but they are actively producing it at a rate that traditional media cannot match. They provide a blueprint for how a group of people can use digital tools to reclaim their narrative and find joy in the mundane. The content is interesting because it is authentic and because it refuses to be anything other than itself. It is the raw and unfiltered nature of these interactions that makes them so compelling to watch and share with the wider world. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 It’s A Damn Shame, Truly

#23 Remeber, You Live In America

#24 When You Tell A Joke So Good That Even Hr Wants To Hear It

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At the end of the day we keep returning to these posts because they offer a sense of connection that is hard to find elsewhere. In a world that can often feel fragmented, these digital subcultures provide a warm hearth and they remind us that there are people out there who see the world the same way we do or who can make us see it in a completely new light. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 If They're Going To Be Incompetent, You Might As Well Weaponize It

#26 The Party Told You To Rejec - Aw Hell, They Not Gonna Like This

#27 How The Tables Have Turned

Humor is often a survival mechanism and a way to process the complexities of life through a lens of wit. When you look at a list of the best posts you are not just looking at funny text but you are looking at a living history of a group of people who know how to make magic out of a few characters. This creativity is a gift to the wider internet and it reminds us all of the power of community in the digital age. The layers of meaning and the constant evolution of these jokes keep the content fresh and ensure that there is always something new to discover. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 She Needs To Lawyer Up Fast

#29 She Never Yielded And Is Not Dead

#30 He Passed The Baton

It is a beautiful example of how technology can be used to bring people together in a way that is both meaningful and hilarious. This is why we treasure these digital artifacts and why they continue to dominate the cultural conversation year after year and provide us with endless reasons to smile. ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Straight To The Nile

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#32 Jasmine Crockett Has Conceded And Asked For Full Support To Turn TX Senate Blue In November!

#33 Not Everything Needs To Be "Normalised". Just Do Your Thing

#34 His Body Took A Screenshot

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#35 When You Take Out The Cracker

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#36 Incredible How Many People Are Suddenly Changing Their Minds

#37 Its Almost Like They Don’t Know What Tf They’re Doing

#38 Not A Single Word!

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#39 A Generation Lost Forever

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#40 No Way Its Been 10 Years

#41 Enough Was Enough

#42 "Kid" Rock Ain't Looking So Young

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#43 One Picture, Two Completely Different Takes On Representation

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#44 Direct Deposit From Putin Just Hit The Account

#45 Worse Try Being On The Subway At 3pm

#46 Rise And Grind

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#47 Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

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#48 Bro Code Over Anything Else

#49 He's Just An Opportunist Who Stole Votes And Rigged Himself Into Power

#50 Never Beating The Allegations

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#51 They Just Look Like Kids From The 80s

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#52 Remember, Parts Of Latin America Have Worse Racial Segregation Than The U.S

#53 The Real Waste And Fraud

#54 Guests Coming Over = Instant Cleaning Mode

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#55 Guess His Key Card Is About To Be Deactivated

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#56 You Can’t Even Have An Opinion Anymore When It Comes To This Man

#57 It Makes Sense To Us

#58 This Is Why Sitting Out Elections Or Saying Both Sides Are Bad Doesn’t Benefit Us Black Folks

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#59 Mandani Won!!!

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#60 At This Point This Guy I Like A Comic Book Villain

#61 She Isn't Even An American

#62 This Was A Good Day

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#63 He Can't Lose His Klan Fanbase

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#64 We Know What It Is So Do Not Say It

#65 Black People Are Expected To Have A Level Of Grace Most Would Never Even Aspire To

#66 Mayhaps The Language Would Benefit From A Retro Rejuvenation

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#67 Now They Can Get "Their" Jobs Back 😀

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#68 I Didn’t See That Coming

#69 Elect A Clown Expect A Circus

#70 We Got A War To Fight

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#71 Lack Of Eye-Que

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#72 I'd Like To See Him Try

#73 How Can You Hate What You Helped To Create?

#74 Black Love 🤎

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#75 What Happened To Extending The Benefit Of The Doubt? Performative 🦀🪣

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#76 20 Years Ago, This Would Be Completely Normal

#77 Is This For Moana Or Madea?

#78 Didn’t Know When To Quit And Now Here We Are

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#79 The Only Feature That Actually Protected Us From Nonsense Videos