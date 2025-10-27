ADVERTISEMENT

Mysterious, elegant, and often misunderstood, black cats have long been linked to folklore and even certain seasonal celebrations. Yet behind their reputation for spookiness lies a creature just as charming, playful, and full of personality as any other feline. Sadly, these lingering stereotypes still cast a shadow.

Studies show that black cats are adopted far less often than their brightly colored counterparts, simply because of outdated myths. To spotlight their beauty instead, we’ve gathered a striking series of images from the Street Photographers Foundation Instagram page, which features captivating photography from artists around the world. Scroll down to see the collection of enchanting black cat moments!

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Photo By Pavel Volkov

Black cat hissing on an elderly woman's shoulder in a street scene with ruined buildings in the background.

© Pavel Volkov Report

    #2

    Photo By Sami Uçan

    Black cat reaching out on wooden street covered with scattered white petals with other cats in background.

    © Sami Uçan Report

    #3

    Photo By Stephan Bordy

    Black cat sniffing a dolphin’s nose on a wooden dock, capturing a unique moment in street photos of black cats.

    © Stephan Bordy Report

    #4

    Photo By Okira Kuoki

    Black cat sitting near bike pedals on a street, creating a playful look with pedals aligned over its face.

    © Okira Kuoki Report

    #5

    Photo By Paul Mccain

    Black cat resting on a boy’s shoulder in a street setting with another child on a bicycle in the background.

    © Paul McCain Report

    #6

    Photo By Ali Zoghadri

    Black cat sitting on the street in front of a c*****d wall, captured in a captivating urban street photo.

    © Ali Zoghadri Report

    #7

    Photo By Victor Cervantes

    Black cat with yellow eyes sitting near a metal gate while a person looks on behind the bars in a street photo.

    © Victor Cervantes Report

    #8

    Photo By Arek Rataj

    Black cat with bright eyes held behind a chain-link fence by a child in a black and white street photo.

    © Arek Rataj Report

    #9

    Photo By Camilo Delgado Castilla

    Black cat lying on the ground beneath a standing black dog in an urban street setting.

    © Camilo Delgado Castilla Report

    #10

    Photo By Rangefinderx

    Black cat sitting on pavement in an urban street scene with people walking and a car in the background.

    © Rangefinderx Report

    #11

    Photo By Shami

    Black cat sitting on a chain-link fence against a dramatic cloudy sky in a captivating street photo.

    © Shami Report

    #12

    Photo By Uwais

    Black cat with bright eyes resting on the shoulder of a person dressed in dark clothing in a street setting.

    © Uwais Report

    #13

    Photo By FLávio Franja

    Black cat with glowing eyes and a white cat sitting behind a rainy window in an urban street setting.
    © Flávio Franja Report

    #14

    Photo By Jim

    Black cat looking up with a pigeon perched on a wire above a c*****d urban street marked for bus lanes.

    © Jim la Souille Report

    #15

    Photo By Nadia Anemiche

    Black cat perched on rooftop watching a large flock of birds flying in the sky in a captivating street photo.

    © Nadia Anemiche Report

    #16

    Photo By Jilbertolo

    Black cat peeking over a white wall in a grainy black and white street photo with sharp contrasts and shadows.

    © Jilbertolo Report

    #17

    Photo By Yalım Vural

    Black cat sitting on a street with two people walking in the background in a striking black and white photo.

    © Yalım Vural Report

    #18

    Photo By Agus Ibrahim

    Black cat being held by a person on a street, showcasing captivating street photos of black cats in an urban setting.

    © Agus Ibrahim Report

    #19

    Photo By Sami Uçan

    Black cat with bright eyes lying on a stone ledge in an urban street setting with illuminated windows in background.

    © Sami Uçan Report

    #20

    Photo By Sami Uçan

    Black cat jumping down a stone wall in an urban outdoor setting with trees and building details in the background.

    © Sami Uçan Report

    #21

    Photo By Sevil Alkan

    Black cat sitting near a bicycle on a street by the waterfront with a person and birds flying in the background.

    © Sevil Alkan Report

    #22

    Photo By Sami Uçan

    Black cat walking along a ledge in an urban street setting with people in the background during daytime.

    © Sami Uçan Report

    #23

    Photo By Vitaly Zimarin

    Black cat peeking from the side of a building in an urban street setting captured in black and white street photo.

    © Vitaly Zimarin Report

    #24

    Photo By Aude Delannoy Dib

    Black cat jumping in the street, casting a sharp shadow on a bright yellow wall in an urban outdoor setting.

    © Aude Delannoy Dib Report

    #25

    Photo By Miran Rahiim

    Black cat sitting on wet street at night near a glowing neon-lit building and an abandoned shopping cart.

    © Miran Rahiim Report

    #26

    Photo By Hiro

    Person dressed in black sitting on a concrete wall near the sea with two black cats in a captivating street photo scene.

    © Hiro Report

    #27

    Photo By Francis James Mortimer

    Black cat interacts with man and dogs on a street in a vintage black and white photo, showcasing captivating street photos.

    © Francis James Mortimer Report

