Mysterious, elegant, and often misunderstood, black cats have long been linked to folklore and even certain seasonal celebrations. Yet behind their reputation for spookiness lies a creature just as charming, playful, and full of personality as any other feline. Sadly, these lingering stereotypes still cast a shadow.

Studies show that black cats are adopted far less often than their brightly colored counterparts, simply because of outdated myths. To spotlight their beauty instead, we’ve gathered a striking series of images from the Street Photographers Foundation Instagram page, which features captivating photography from artists around the world. Scroll down to see the collection of enchanting black cat moments!

