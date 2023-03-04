All About Photo is pleased to present "AFRICA" by Laurent Baheux.

When Laurent Baheux photographs animals, he becomes a portrait photographer who seeks to capture the originality of his subject. "I photograph instinctively, with my guts. For me, all that matters is the encounter," says the man who has been traveling through wild territories for more than 20 years and as close as possible to wild animals in their own environment.

With his dense and contrasted use of black and white, Laurent plays with shadow and light and centers his attention on posture, composition, material or texture. His settings are snapshots of life, simple and tender photographs of the daily lives of animals. "I am not a naturalist or a behaviorist. I react on instinct and I work with my gut. If I choose to take a photo, it is first of all because the scene prompted a spark, an emotion."

Elephants' silhouettes, a contemplative lion, a lazy leopard, a laughing hyena or a hippopotamus hidden under the aquatic grasses, his images are first and foremost the reflection of an incarnation. Through his singular approach entirely devoted to the subject's personality, Laurent brings us closer to animals in spite of ourselves because he allows us to see them as sensitive individuals; entirely focused towards their survival and that of their species, inevitably confronted with the greatest extinction of our history, undeniable consequence of the madness of men.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of March 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series "Africa". The curator for this month's show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel. 

Zebra, Friends For Life, Kenya 2014

All About Photo
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Is a Zebra black with white stripes? Or white with black stripes?

Lion In The Grass, Kenya 2013

All About Photo
Elephant Body Guards, Kenya 2013

All About Photo
Chimpanzee In A Tree, Uganda 2018

All About Photo
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
In the UK this animal is called a chimpanZED.

Lion Simba Le Magnifique 4, Tanzania 2018

All About Photo
Sourire De Hyène, Tanzania 2007

All About Photo
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
The female spotted Hyena has a penis that it wees through and gives birth through.

Rhinos Trio, Kenya 2020

All About Photo
Girafes Et Oiseau, Kenya 2020

All About Photo
Hippo-Hide And Seek, Kenya 2013

All About Photo
Cheetah, Kenya 2019

All About Photo
Rhinos Quartet, Kenya 2013

All About Photo
Elephants And Bird, Kenya 2015

All About Photo
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
The elephants have engaged hover mode.

Impala Et Girafe Au Lever Du Soleil, Kenya 2020

All About Photo
Tired Leopard In A Tree, Kenya 2019

All About Photo
Wildebeest Crossing The River

All About Photo
Zèbre Dans La Poussière, Amboseli Kenya 2020

All About Photo
Deux Girafons, Kenya 2019

All About Photo
Eléphant Et Acacia, Kenya 2019

All About Photo
Elephant-Dust Explosion I, Kenya 2013

All About Photo
Buffalos After A Mud Bath, Kenya 2018

All About Photo
