“I Photograph Instinctively, With My Guts”: 20 Black And White Photographs Of Africa’s Animals By Laurent Baheux
All About Photo is pleased to present "AFRICA" by Laurent Baheux.
When Laurent Baheux photographs animals, he becomes a portrait photographer who seeks to capture the originality of his subject. "I photograph instinctively, with my guts. For me, all that matters is the encounter," says the man who has been traveling through wild territories for more than 20 years and as close as possible to wild animals in their own environment.
With his dense and contrasted use of black and white, Laurent plays with shadow and light and centers his attention on posture, composition, material or texture. His settings are snapshots of life, simple and tender photographs of the daily lives of animals. "I am not a naturalist or a behaviorist. I react on instinct and I work with my gut. If I choose to take a photo, it is first of all because the scene prompted a spark, an emotion."
Elephants' silhouettes, a contemplative lion, a lazy leopard, a laughing hyena or a hippopotamus hidden under the aquatic grasses, his images are first and foremost the reflection of an incarnation. Through his singular approach entirely devoted to the subject's personality, Laurent brings us closer to animals in spite of ourselves because he allows us to see them as sensitive individuals; entirely focused towards their survival and that of their species, inevitably confronted with the greatest extinction of our history, undeniable consequence of the madness of men.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of March 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series "Africa". The curator for this month's show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel.
Zebra, Friends For Life, Kenya 2014
©Laurent Baheux
Lion In The Grass, Kenya 2013
©Laurent Baheux
Elephant Body Guards, Kenya 2013
©Laurent Baheux
Chimpanzee In A Tree, Uganda 2018
©Laurent Baheux
Lion Simba Le Magnifique 4, Tanzania 2018
©Laurent Baheux
Sourire De Hyène, Tanzania 2007
©Laurent Baheux
Rhinos Trio, Kenya 2020
©Laurent Baheux
Girafes Et Oiseau, Kenya 2020
©Laurent Baheux
Hippo-Hide And Seek, Kenya 2013
©Laurent Baheux
Cheetah, Kenya 2019
©Laurent Baheux
Rhinos Quartet, Kenya 2013
©Laurent Baheux
Elephants And Bird, Kenya 2015
©Laurent Baheux
Impala Et Girafe Au Lever Du Soleil, Kenya 2020
©Laurent Baheux
Tired Leopard In A Tree, Kenya 2019
©Laurent Baheux
Wildebeest Crossing The River
©Laurent Baheux
Zèbre Dans La Poussière, Amboseli Kenya 2020
©Laurent Baheux
Deux Girafons, Kenya 2019
©Laurent Baheux
Eléphant Et Acacia, Kenya 2019
©Laurent Baheux
Elephant-Dust Explosion I, Kenya 2013
©Laurent Baheux
Buffalos After A Mud Bath, Kenya 2018
©Laurent Baheux
