ADVERTISEMENT

"When life gives you lemons, make a sandwich" - creator of Lemon Sandwich comics. This quote should prepare you for the comics quite well as they make as much sense as this suggestion and are still funny in an absurd way.

Lemon Sandwich comics often feature simple yet expressive illustrations that have unexpected and very twisted endings. Though the artist's humor is unapologetically bold in how ridiculous it is, they have already over 241K followers on Instagram!

So, without further ado, let's dive into comics that range from 4-panel to sometimes even 10-panel ones.

More info: Instagram | lemonsandwich.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Meet The Comics With Unexpected Lemon Sandwich Twists

thelemonsandwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!