ADVERTISEMENT

"When life gives you lemons, make a sandwich" - creator of Lemon Sandwich comics. This quote should prepare you for the comics quite well as they make as much sense as this suggestion and are still funny in an absurd way.

Lemon Sandwich comics often feature simple yet expressive illustrations that have unexpected and very twisted endings. Though the artist's humor is unapologetically bold in how ridiculous it is, they have already over 241K followers on Instagram!

So, without further ado, let's dive into comics that range from 4-panel to sometimes even 10-panel ones.

More info: Instagram | lemonsandwich.com | Facebook