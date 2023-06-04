Hey there, I'm Yannis Bolman, and I'm thrilled to share my comic creation. I've always been drawing comics as a hobby ever since I could hold a pencil and although my daily work running a video game company (Little Chicken Game Company) is very creative and demanding, drawing comics never stopped being fun for me. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I embarked on a new artistic adventure that led me to create "Bird with Pants," a comic strip that celebrates the failing antics of animals trying to be humans.

Looking forward, I aspire to expand the reach of "Bird with Pants." My dream is to see this comic featured in newspapers, quite literally following in the footsteps of Larson. I also envision a tear-off calendar, where each day begins with a dose of animal-inspired hilarity, adding joy and laughter to everyone's routine.

Hope you will enjoy more Birds with Pants in the future!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | reddit.com