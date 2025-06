ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ruby and Mo,’ created by Cooper Lit Comics, is a quietly powerful comic series about friendship, loss, and healing. Through simple lines and soft silences, we follow Ruby the squirrel and Mo the bird as they share joy, face heartbreak, and navigate the pain of losing someone they love.

In a world full of fast content, ‘Ruby and Mo’ stands out with its gentle storytelling and emotional depth. Scroll down, read their story, and prepare to feel something real.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | cooperlit.com | ko-fi.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics

Share icon

Image credits: cooperlitcomics