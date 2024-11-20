Billionaire Shows Up At Supermarket To Fight ‘Call Of Duty’ Gamer Who Challenged Him To A 1v1

ADVERTISEMENT

A French billionaire showed up at a supermarket to fight a gamer who had criticized his internet company for its slow connection.

Back in May, social media user @JimmyBLLT called out Xavier Niel, founder of France’s second-largest internet service provider, Free, and one of the richest men in the country.

@JimmyBLLT claimed Niel’s company failed to provide a fast Internet connection, ruining his game of Call of Duty.

“‘Xavier Niel I hate you. I propose a one-v-one in front of the Lidl on Rue Sainte in Marseille,” the user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Image credits: Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images

Niel took some time to respond, but finally, he addressed the issue last Friday (November 15).

“I’m waiting for you,” the 57-year-old businessman wrote, sharing a selfie looking straight into the camera at the supermarket in question.

The gamer backed down on his original plans. “AIDJAIDJAKF NO I’M SORRY I WAS JUST KIDDING,” @JimmyBLLT replied.

Image credits: Xavier75

But Niel, who was in Marseille for an AI conference, insisted on meeting the remorseful keyboard warrior.

“I’m here! I’m waiting for you! Where are you? Come on! Do you want to meet in the car park?” he asked in a video recorded at the Lidl on Rue Sainte.

@JimmyBLLT went along with the joke, writing, “I would have liked to but 34.2 temperature plus stomach ache plus headache sorry I give up.”

Even Lidl joined in on the fun. The Germany-based supermarket chain reacted to the exchange on social media, writing, “Please come and get the gentleman who has been tweeting since this morning in front of the store on Rue Sainte in Marseille.”

Image credits: Xavier75

Image credits: Xavier75

Image credits: _likealeaf

Social media users were amused by the unexpected interaction between the businessman and the gamer. One of them said Niel is “the only boss who isn’t cringe when he tries to adapt to social media.”

“I think you’re my favorite rich guy, Xav,” another declared.

“I didn’t see this on my bingo card,” a separate French user admitted.

“You’ve been waiting for it for 6 months apparently,” joked somebody else.

“Imagine the Free employees come across this video, and they say to themselves, ‘Oh sh*t, the boss, we thought he was at the meeting.’ No, he’s doing a 1V1 next to a Lidl with a little j*rk,” another wrote.

Image credits: Xavier75



Niel reportedly has telecom investments in nine countries across Europe, with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and over 10 billion euros in revenue.

Born into a middle class family, his interest in computer technology began when his father, a lawyer for a pharmaceutical laboratory, gave him a Sinclair ZX81 computer as a Christmas present at age 15.

The tech entrepreneur also owns stakes in the French newspaper Le Monde, British telecom company Vodafone, and Paris-based commercial real estate firm Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, as per Forbes.

Image credits: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Niel is married to Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and chairwoman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

In 2015, Wired named him the seventh most influential personality in technology in the world.

