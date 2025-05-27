ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the illustrations of the artist behind After Skool—a project that transforms deep thinking into powerful visuals through both drawings and animations. Using art as a lens, the illustrator explores themes like philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery.

With clean lines and thought-provoking ideas, the artist draws inspiration from minds like Alan Watts and Eckhart Tolle. Through this work, After Skool delves into life’s big questions—inviting viewers to pause, reflect, and see the world from a new perspective.

Scroll down to explore the illustrations created by this artist, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Can you relate to any of them?

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing a person trapped in a wheel with distractions and alien images.

afterskool100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Colorful illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with skeletons and a glowing ascending figure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery, showing kindness through helping an elderly person with groceries.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Colorful illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with symbolic characters and surreal elements.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with figures in hamster wheels transitioning from nature to industrial cityscape.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing distractions controlled by robotic arms around a meditative figure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing puppets controlled by a hand, symbolizing manipulation and awareness.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Illustration exploring spirituality and self-discovery shows a man hanging off a cliff holding ego, helped by a glowing figure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing a machine turning free children into obedient adults controlled by media symbols.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery, depicting armed figures controlling suffering people around a globe.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery showing a figure rising from darkness toward light and nature.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Illustration capturing philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with a painter connecting to abstract colorful cosmic elements.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery shows person chained to past burdens, symbolizing spiritual and emotional release.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing uniformed figures with smiling masks hiding a blue, sad figure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with characters reflecting on life by doing nothing and feeling.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration exploring creativity, spirit, and self-discovery with vibrant colors and inspirational philosophy quotes.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery shows figures with boxed heads walking toward a large eye on a structure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with contrasting attitudes of learning and stubbornness.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with colorful emotions and a meditating figure under abstract eyes.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with people holding masks facing a snake wearing a mask covered in green slime.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with a journey from fear to courage and triumph.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Colorful illustration showing a lion on a cliff looking up at a spiritual lion figure, exploring philosophy and self-discovery.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality showing a person opening a door to a vibrant nature scene with a rainbow and river.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality with a brain and meditating figure balanced by a DNA strand under a sleeping cloud.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with a quote by Marcus Aurelius about fear and loss.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with humans evolving from nature to technology in a vibrant, thought-provoking scene.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Illustration of a person rowing a boat with a torch on water, exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing the mind controlling impulses while the body pursues discipline and health.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery showing a fiery king facing a dark, spiked demon figure.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Illustration of a person meditating by a cliff under colorful clouds, exploring spirituality and self-discovery through art.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Illustration exploring spirituality and self-discovery shows a person facing symbolic flames and a radiant winged eye.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with a meditating man by a koi pond and peaceful nature.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Colorful yin-yang fish illustration with people and a monk, exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery themes.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Illustration exploring self-discovery and spirituality with abundance symbols and a meditating figure under the sun.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with a Marcus Aurelius quote against a bright blue sky and ancient cityscape.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality featuring ancient symbols and wise figures in a self-discovery themed artwork.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Illustration of meditation with red and blue dragons symbolizing philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery concepts.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery showing contrast between hate and harmony with nature and animals.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with a person trapped in suffering and a guide toward new outcomes.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with a glowing meditating figure and contrasting groups around it.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality shows a figure escaping a cage labeled dogma toward vibrant, colorful abstract shapes.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with people rowing boats and a smiling sun above.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Colorful illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with cosmic and nature elements surrounding a human face.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality showing contrast between greed on a ship and joyful family building sandcastles on a beach.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Illustration exploring spirituality and self-discovery with divine figures and a meditating person surrounded by nature and light.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality with a man training his mind to see opportunities over obstacles.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with a person holding a mask and a colorful face inside.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Illustration exploring philosophy, spirituality, and self-discovery with a family scene and a quote about love and children.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Illustration exploring philosophy and spirituality with colorful eyes on flowers, tree, and a figure symbolizing self-discovery.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Illustration exploring philosophy and self-discovery with colorful fruits and a quote about intelligence, ignorance, and illusion.

    afterskool100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!