Big Banana
Art

Big Banana

Natasha Kudashkina
Bananas are more than food—they’re fun-filled playgrounds brimming with laughter and excitement, ice cream splits, and pratfalls.

Little people darted everywhere. Some used the long strips of banana skin as slides, gliding down with gleeful squeals. One stood triumphantly at the very tip, arms raised in victory after her long, almost impossible climb.

Down below, people worked with cheerful purpose. Their conversation buzzed with ideas about how to distribute the giant fruit to as many little people as possible, and quickly—before it turned into a big, bad banana. Bob the vendor even tried his hand at making a business out of it: banana ice cream.

Joy filled the air. Everyone who saw the banana touched it, ate it, or even caught a whiff of its sweet aroma felt connected by it—and delighted. It was a celebration, not just of the banana, but of life’s potential, its surprises, and its abundance.

“Big Banana”

Acrylic on canvas, 22 x 28 inches

Original painting by a human being

natashadesign.com

    Natasha Kudashkina

    Multidisciplinary ArtistNatasha has been crafting exceptionally creative work in almost every medium imaginable for almost her entire life. With a belief that the whole world is a potential canvas, she has made her mark by taking the everyday world and altering it into something more fantastic.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

