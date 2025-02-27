Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Creeped Out By BF’s Bestie, Thinks He’s Her Online Stalker, Doesn’t Know How To Tell BF
Friends, Relationships

Lady Creeped Out By BF’s Bestie, Thinks He’s Her Online Stalker, Doesn’t Know How To Tell BF

No matter if a relationship is platonic, romantic, or any other kind in its nature, it always comes with challenges. And while some of those challenges only make it stronger, others simply destroy it. 

In today’s story, the latter happened. There were two best friends who were like brothers. Then, one of them went through a breakup that destroyed him so much, he ended up being basically a menace to society, and to his friend’s girlfriend especially. So, no wonder his actions quickly started ruining the friendship bond he once had.

More info: Mumsnet

    Sometimes a person that you’re close with starts acting so problematically that you have no choice but to cut them off

    A couple sharing a close moment surrounded by blue flowers, hinting at hidden tensions with BF's bestie.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman’s boyfriend had a best friend who was basically like a brother to him

    Text describing concern about boyfriend's best friend possibly stalking on a fake account.

    Text about a woman's friendship with her boyfriend and his best friend, raising concerns about an online stalker.

    Text about a boyfriend's best friend causing trouble post-breakup, leading the boyfriend to distance himself.

    Text discussing a lady's concerns about her boyfriend's best friend possibly being her online stalker.

    Text about boyfriend being clumsy with phones, possibly breaking 10 a year.

    Person looking at a woman standing by a mural, suggesting intrigue and tension.

    Image credits: Trinity Kubassek / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Then, after said friend went through a breakup, he started acting destructively, even getting in trouble with the police

    Text describing financial struggles during Christmas and using a laptop for communication instead of a broken phone.

    Text discussing a woman's unease about her boyfriend's best friend.

    Text on screen discussing loyalty concerns between boyfriend and his best friend.

    Text message about boyfriend's bestie visiting unexpectedly, asking to charge phone while walking his dog.

    Text message expressing concern about boyfriend's best friend suspected of being an online stalker.

    Woman looking perplexed while holding a smartphone, thinking about telling her boyfriend regarding a potential online stalker.

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Seeing such self-destruction, the woman’s boyfriend starting distancing himself from his friend, who didn’t accept help, but the friend wasn’t taking such space lightly

    Text conversation about Christmas Eve wine-sharing with boyfriend's friend.

    Text describing a woman feeling worried about her boyfriend's friend, suspecting he's an online stalker.

    Text conversation about feeling awkward with boyfriend's best friend, suspected online stalker.

    Text describing a lady creeped out by her BF's bestie, suspecting he's her online stalker, unsure how to tell BF.

    Text screenshot about a woman feeling uneasy around her boyfriend's best friend, suspecting him to be her online stalker.

    Woman looking uncomfortable while holding a bottle, worried about boyfriend's friend being her online stalker.

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He started coming over to the couple’s home when the man wasn’t at home and made passes at the woman both physically and online, which made her kind of freaked out

    Text message showing disturbing content from a person suspected to be an online stalker.

    Text expressing a woman's concern about her boyfriend's friend, whom she suspects might be an online stalker.

    Text message expressing concern over boyfriend's bestie and potential online stalking.

    Text expressing concern about telling boyfriend his bestie might be online stalking.

    Text messages describe discomfort and suspicion of stalking by boyfriend’s best friend.

    Image credits: BeTicklishOtter

    This made the woman wonder how to break news about all of it to her boyfriend, knowing that it would hurt him

    Ever since the OP’s boyfriend’s best friend broke up with his girlfriend, his behavior started getting worse and worse. Before that, their friend group used to go out together, as they got along, but when the breakup happened, the man started going out alone. 

    Technically, going out alone isn’t the worst thing, but what makes it bad in this case is the fact that he started getting himself into trouble with the police and hanging out with bad company. Things went to such an extent that the author’s boyfriend, who once viewed this man as basically his brother, started distancing himself from him. 

    After all, sometimes no matter how much you love a person, you simply have to put some distance between you, especially if it’s damaging to your mental or any other kind of well-being. Like in this story, the OP’s boyfriend saw his best friend ruining himself and not accepting help. In such cases, sometimes all you can do is give them space (doesn’t have to be completely cut off) without letting them drag you down too. 

    The thing is, the said boyfriend works in construction and is rather clumsy, which leads to him constantly destroying his phones (maybe he should think about investing in a phone made for construction workers, we’re just saying). So, when he doesn’t have a phone, people use his girlfriend to contact him. 

    The best friend isn’t an exception here. That’s where he starts involving the couple in his problematic business. For instance, he keeps contacting the woman, complaining about how disloyal his friend is and doesn’t take anyone’s explanation as to why their relationship is crumbling. 

    He also turns up at their house, where the woman works from home, in the middle of the day, asking for favors, like charging his phone, using the bathroom, or simply trying to keep up the conversation with her, while his friend is out at work. Basically, he doesn’t leave even when the woman strongly implies he should. 

    Woman feeling stressed on bed with laptop and phones around, worried about online stalker.

    Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Well, if you’re a woman, you might get an idea of why this whole situation of him not taking the hint to leave is kind of scary for her.

    Many women feel weak and vulnerable around men, even if (and sometimes because) those men aren’t strangers. And it doesn’t stem from the fact that women are generally weaker (let’s not spout that nonsense here), but rather because of the horror stories they’ve heard ever since they were little about others getting hurt by men. 

    This fact especially applies to this story, knowing that this man definitely doesn’t have the OP’s best interests in mind. There have been instances where he tried to kiss the woman, kept messaging her unsolicited things, and even stalked her on fake accounts, from which he wrote her even more creepy things. 

    Again, online harassment sadly isn’t something uncommon for many women and girls. This Pew Research report revealed that women are more likely to report such online incidents than men, especially if those women are young.

    So, now the original poster is wondering how to tell her boyfriend about all of this. This man was like a brother to him, so she knows that him learning what his friend has been doing will hurt him. Well, as netizens noted, while it will be a hard truth to reveal, she definitely has to do it for her own sake. In fact, the police should be informed as well, as this man clearly jeopardizes her safety. 

    The update revealed that she ended up telling her boyfriend, yet so far she isn’t planning to go to the police, as neither she nor her boyfriend believes that they’ll be able to do anything. Well, she knows the situation the best, so we can’t judge her for such a decision. We can just hope that one day everything will end on a high note without anyone getting hurt.

    Finally, she found a way to do it, which in netizens’ eyes was the right reaction, but she didn’t go to the police like they suggested, as she didn’t think they would do anything

    Text advising a woman to block her boyfriend's creepy best friend for peace of mind and check on her friend, his ex.

    Text advising someone on handling a potential online stalker linked to boyfriend's best friend.

    Advice on handling a suspected online stalker, emphasizing safety and communication with boyfriend.

    Comment advising someone to tell police and boyfriend about feeling creeped out, mentions online stalking and harassment concerns.

    Advice text urging privacy settings for lady thinking BF's bestie is online stalker.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Tell your boyfriend and file a police report for documentation. Your boyfriend would NOT want you to be in harms way for his sake, nor to be put in this situation in the very least.

