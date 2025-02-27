Lady Creeped Out By BF’s Bestie, Thinks He’s Her Online Stalker, Doesn’t Know How To Tell BF

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter if a relationship is platonic, romantic, or any other kind in its nature, it always comes with challenges. And while some of those challenges only make it stronger, others simply destroy it.

In today’s story, the latter happened. There were two best friends who were like brothers. Then, one of them went through a breakup that destroyed him so much, he ended up being basically a menace to society, and to his friend’s girlfriend especially. So, no wonder his actions quickly started ruining the friendship bond he once had.

Sometimes a person that you’re close with starts acting so problematically that you have no choice but to cut them off

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman’s boyfriend had a best friend who was basically like a brother to him

Image credits: Trinity Kubassek / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Then, after said friend went through a breakup, he started acting destructively, even getting in trouble with the police

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Seeing such self-destruction, the woman’s boyfriend starting distancing himself from his friend, who didn’t accept help, but the friend wasn’t taking such space lightly

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He started coming over to the couple’s home when the man wasn’t at home and made passes at the woman both physically and online, which made her kind of freaked out

Image credits: BeTicklishOtter

This made the woman wonder how to break news about all of it to her boyfriend, knowing that it would hurt him

Ever since the OP’s boyfriend’s best friend broke up with his girlfriend, his behavior started getting worse and worse. Before that, their friend group used to go out together, as they got along, but when the breakup happened, the man started going out alone.

Technically, going out alone isn’t the worst thing, but what makes it bad in this case is the fact that he started getting himself into trouble with the police and hanging out with bad company. Things went to such an extent that the author’s boyfriend, who once viewed this man as basically his brother, started distancing himself from him.

After all, sometimes no matter how much you love a person, you simply have to put some distance between you, especially if it’s damaging to your mental or any other kind of well-being. Like in this story, the OP’s boyfriend saw his best friend ruining himself and not accepting help. In such cases, sometimes all you can do is give them space (doesn’t have to be completely cut off) without letting them drag you down too.

The thing is, the said boyfriend works in construction and is rather clumsy, which leads to him constantly destroying his phones (maybe he should think about investing in a phone made for construction workers, we’re just saying). So, when he doesn’t have a phone, people use his girlfriend to contact him.

The best friend isn’t an exception here. That’s where he starts involving the couple in his problematic business. For instance, he keeps contacting the woman, complaining about how disloyal his friend is and doesn’t take anyone’s explanation as to why their relationship is crumbling.

He also turns up at their house, where the woman works from home, in the middle of the day, asking for favors, like charging his phone, using the bathroom, or simply trying to keep up the conversation with her, while his friend is out at work. Basically, he doesn’t leave even when the woman strongly implies he should.

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, if you’re a woman, you might get an idea of why this whole situation of him not taking the hint to leave is kind of scary for her.

Many women feel weak and vulnerable around men, even if (and sometimes because) those men aren’t strangers. And it doesn’t stem from the fact that women are generally weaker (let’s not spout that nonsense here), but rather because of the horror stories they’ve heard ever since they were little about others getting hurt by men.

This fact especially applies to this story, knowing that this man definitely doesn’t have the OP’s best interests in mind. There have been instances where he tried to kiss the woman, kept messaging her unsolicited things, and even stalked her on fake accounts, from which he wrote her even more creepy things.

Again, online harassment sadly isn’t something uncommon for many women and girls. This Pew Research report revealed that women are more likely to report such online incidents than men, especially if those women are young.

So, now the original poster is wondering how to tell her boyfriend about all of this. This man was like a brother to him, so she knows that him learning what his friend has been doing will hurt him. Well, as netizens noted, while it will be a hard truth to reveal, she definitely has to do it for her own sake. In fact, the police should be informed as well, as this man clearly jeopardizes her safety.

The update revealed that she ended up telling her boyfriend, yet so far she isn’t planning to go to the police, as neither she nor her boyfriend believes that they’ll be able to do anything. Well, she knows the situation the best, so we can’t judge her for such a decision. We can just hope that one day everything will end on a high note without anyone getting hurt.

Finally, she found a way to do it, which in netizens’ eyes was the right reaction, but she didn’t go to the police like they suggested, as she didn’t think they would do anything

