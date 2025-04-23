The era of trade standoffs and tariffs that the world entered in 2025 makes vacations abroad more expensive and generally quite problematic, so many Americans are actually rediscovering their country. Fortunately, there is definitely something to see in the United States. So today, we present to you with the top 20 best travel destinations, according to WalletHub experts.

Summer is coming and Americans are getting ready for vacation. For example, according to statistics from WalletHub, about 82% of the country's population plans to travel this summer, and half of this number plans to take more than one trip. What makes this year different from others? For example, the growth of domestic tourism.

#1 Honolulu, Hawaii Yes, Honolulu is far and expensive to fly to, but this is more than compensated for by the local climate, beaches and a large selection of activities. And if you love classical music, then good news for you - the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States west of the Rocky Mountains.

#2 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Philadelphia is worth a visit, even if you're a die-hard Cowboys fan. After all, it's the birthplace of American nationhood, and home to many acclaimed museums of art and science. And, lastly, it's the city of Rocky Balboa, if you know what I mean!

#3 Chicago, Illinois One of Chicago's greatest advantages is its huge airport, which makes it easy to travel to from literally anywhere in America. And there's definitely a lot to see, from the famous skyscrapers to the world-known Art Institute of Chicago, it's home to works by renowned impressionists and post-impressionists.

The WalletHub web portal regularly publishes ratings of US cities according to various criteria. From the most convenient cities for living, to the most comfortable for doing business. From the cheapest hotels to the most attractive for getting a college education. So now, another study by its experts determines which cities are the most convenient for traveling this summer.

#4 New York, New York New York is just New York. One of the most iconic cities in the world, a mecca for global art, entertainment, sports and business. Just put on a Woody Allen movie or that Frank Sinatra song and plan the vacation of a lifetime.

#5 Washington, DC The capital can rightfully be proud of its museums - for example, the Smithsonian. In addition, it is always interesting to look at the White House, the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial - and many other historical places sacred to any American.

#6 Austin, Texas The capital of Texas is simply a wonderful place to relax. The city is often called the World's Live Music Capital, and there are also a huge number of museums and art galleries. And as for the location, it is very easy to get to from many of the country's largest airports.

Well, we are not talking so much about tourist attractions, the beauty of local streets, architecture, and the delicious food found in restaurants. No, the main thing is money and convenience. Cheap air tickets, convenient air travel (without many tedious transfers), and the optimal price/quality ratio for hotels, restaurants, and whatnot. ADVERTISEMENT In other words, everything that allows an ordinary average American with a family (or alone) tp plan a good vacation and spend it in comfort. So, don't be surprised that you will not find, for example, Las Vegas on this list (more precisely, it is present among the top 100, but in 37th position).

#7 Cincinnati, Ohio Cincinnati is one of the most interesting cities in America, and it's also very beautiful. Many decades ago, the famous English writer Charles Dickens wrote: "Cincinnati is a fine city; merry, prosperous, and lively." Much time has passed since then, but the phrase by the great Briton is still relevant.

#8 Salt Lake City, Utah If you like to walk a lot, then Salt Lake City is definitely for you. It has very large city blocks, which are 660 square feet in area, and the blocks themselves are divided by streets 132 feet wide, which makes them the largest in the United States. And besides, the amazing nature of the state of Utah will not leave anyone indifferent.

#9 San Antonio, Texas A city with a unique cultural and historical identity, San Antonio also has many great restaurants and plenty of outdoor activities. And the San Antonio River Walk is undoubtedly one of the most romantic places in the entire country.

The methodology used to determine the rating of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country is as follows: all cities were assessed by 41 metrics, combined into six main categories: Travel cost & passles Local cost Attractions Weather Activities Safety As part of the study, each category was assigned its own specific weight, and all of the metrics were assessed from a quantitative point of view: prices, ratings on specialized resources (for example, Tripadvisor), and statistical reports of various government services. The result was a rating based on the price and availability of travel destinations.

#10 Los Angeles, California Let's say just one word: "Hollywood." If that's not enough, Los Angeles has literally every entertainment option available in the world. Plus, the chances of running into a celebrity or sports star on the street are off the charts here.

#11 El Paso, Texas If you are a fan of Tex-Mex cuisine, respect Latin American traditions, or just want to have a pleasant and safe walk around a beautiful city - then you definitely need to go to El Paso. And there is also the Silk Museum, so put off your next taco and make sure to book a visit there.

#12 Knoxville, Tennessee Although many doubted that a "scruffy little town" could decently host the 1982 World's Fair, Knoxville pulled it off. But nearly half a century has passed since the Expo, and today you might be tempted by nearby attractions like the Great Smoky Mountains, one of the country's most popular national parks.

Atlanta became the leader - largely due to its huge airport, which has been atop passenger traffic in the world for almost thirty years. And if the city is convenient and not so expensive to get to, and the city itself is very beautiful and offers a large number of interesting and affordable places for recreation and entertainment - then its leadership is almost assured. By the way, if you are interested, Atlanta was also a confident leader in last year's ranking. However, the top ten cities, according to WalletHub in 2024, completely coincide with this new study. The only changes, though slightly, are the numbers for each city. But beginning with the second half, there are some fundamental changes. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Tulsa, Oklahoma Oklahoma's second-largest city сan boast an impressive array of Art Deco architecture, the famous Gathering Place park, considered one of the best in the United States, a rich musical history that inspired the genre that bears the city's name, and much, much more.

#14 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma OKC is known, for example, for its Boathouse District and Riversport Adventures, an outdoor recreation area offering water sports, adventure activities and fun. It is a real hub for outdoor enthusiasts and offers a unique experience for those seeking adventure in the city.

#15 Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta is the world's leading passenger hub, so travelers will have no problem with flights. As for entertainment, both day and night, you can enjoy a huge number of amusement parks, shopping centers, museums - and nightclubs open until 4 a.m., one of the latest last-call times in the entire country.

So, if you want to relax this summer, intend to rediscover domestic tourism, and do it not with all the money in the world - then this list is definitely for you! You can also look at the detailed report, and probably discuss the cities presented at the top of this list in the comments below. Who knows, maybe your personal assessment will fundamentally diverge from the expert one? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Orlando, Florida Orlando is well-known throughout the country for its major theme parks, but it also offers fairly cheap ($55 per night) 3-star hotels and a great climate.

#17 Tampa, Florida Tampa not only has a wonderful climate, a huge selection of places to eat for every taste, and a variety of entertainment for every budget - it is also a truly heavenly place for a family vacation.

#18 Richmond, Virginia The former capital of the Confederacy, a heavenly place for the gourmets with its wonderful Southern cuisine. One of the best cities in the country for food, according to Yelp. Isn't that enough to plan a trip there?

#19 Miami, Florida Some say that among the most beautiful cities in America, the gem of Florida is second only to New York and Chicago. Perhaps this is true, but none of the megalopolises can boast such fantastic beaches, such delicious mojitos and an abundance of theme parks!

