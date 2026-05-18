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Cats have always carried themselves like they own the world, but Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki captures them with a level of drama, humor, and emotional honesty that feels almost cinematic. For more than a decade, the Tokyo-based artist has wandered through Japan’s backstreets, harbors, alleyways, snowy sidewalks, and quiet neighborhoods documenting the unscripted lives of stray cats exactly as they are—mischievous, exhausted, territorial, affectionate, suspicious, and gloriously unpredictable.

In Oki’s photographs, ordinary street encounters turn into images overflowing with personality, warmth, and life. Scroll down to meet the street cats of Japan through Oki’s lens, where every stare, stretch, leap, and nap becomes part of a beautifully imperfect urban theater.

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