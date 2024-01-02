The Best Photographs From The Mobile Photography Awards Of All Time Have Been Announced, Here Are 43 Of Them
The Mobile Photography Awards, recognized as the world's longest-running contest dedicated solely to smartphone camera photography, has once again showcased an astonishing level of quality in its entries this year, rivaling any traditional photography competition.
Frankly speaking, this serves as proof of the advanced capabilities of modern smartphone cameras. As of now, the winners of the twelfth edition are yet to be revealed. Interested participants still have time to register, with the deadline set for January 3rd of 2024.
More info: mobilephotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Lichtenstein Castle By Mariko Klug
TRAVEL/TRANSPORTATION 2021
This looks like the renaissance images from the other contest. Pretty cool 8.5/10
Waterbed By Geoff Cunningham
Nature and Wildlife 2018
Really interesting concept and great colours. The lizard's head should have been sharper. 8/10
Old Age Joy! By Anh Vu Do
People, 2021.
The Boss By Mark Chilvers
Photo journalism, 2013.
It's not even good captured. It's a bit blurry, but I can see the appeal, sadly it's not that great 6/10
Teacher And Student By Marina Serebryakova
Photo journalism, 2019.
Nunset2 By Daniela Calo
People 2022
I Ruffle My Feathers On A Frosty Day By Dominika Koszowska
LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2022
Mutual Wonder By John Gamble
Nature and Wildlife 2013
Novice Monks In Bagan, Myanmar By Penni James
Eyes of the world, 2019.
Born To Be A Nomad By Yongmei Wang
Photo journalism, 2017.
Untitled By Jason Greene
People, 2019.
The Children Of Mundari By Svetlin Yosifov
People, 2021.
Cantonese Opera II By Queenie Cheen
Eyes of the world 2020
I remember this photo, it didn't aged well, it is a product of its time 5/10
Hardworking Life By Lock Liu
MACRO & DETAILS 2022
Snowy Bison, Yellowstone National Park By Pamela Puntney
LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2021
This would have been excellent photo without the brushes and more negative space. 8/10
Fatherhood By Victor Tan Kh
General photography, 2015.
Deer Hidden In The Forest By Jian Cui
Nature and Wildlife 2020
Leaf Creeper By Geoff Cunningham
Macro & details 2016
Wild By Dina Alfasi
Eyes of the world 2018
It's like the photo with the deer, but 100 times worse 4/10
Stowaway By Jaroslaw Bryla
Macro & Details 2019
I guess the supposdly interesting aspect of the photo is the housefly on the back of the other bug, that I don't even know what it is. 5/10
Always Forward By Magdalena De Jonge Malucha
Photo journalism, 2017.
It looks like Pablo Picasso's Old guitarist, but I don't like the background at all 5/10
You Got This!!! By Erik Lieber
Photo journalism, 2018.
Reality By Dina Alfasi
Photo journalism, 2018.
Persian Carpet By Maurizio Zanetti
Photo journalism, 2019.
Look Back By Rohan Sajeev
People, 2020.
Shining By Mariko Klug
LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2021
Walking In The Cloud By Yongmei Wang
Nature and Wildlife 2017
Geocentric Exploration By Zhengjie Wu
LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2022
Reflection On A Bus Window By Satish Rajasekharan
PORTRAITS & SELF-PORTRAITS 2021
Duo By Fabio Sartori
Macro & Details 2020
On The Roof Of The World By Tommaso Aguzzi
Nature and Wildlife 2018
Now! By Adria Ellis
Photo journalism, 2016.
Swans In The Fog, Hyde Park, London By Cara Gallardo Weil
Nature and Wildlife 2015
Bedside By Lee Atwell
People 2013
Welcome To Our World By Anirudh Koppula
Photo journalism, 2018.
Chinese Dreamers By Sabrina Merolla
Photo journalism, 2014.
Do Not Be Accomplices Of This Crap By Federico Borobio
Photo journalism, 2017.
Blind In Refugee Camp, Dadaab, Kenya By Eduardo Lopez Moreno
Photo journalism, 2019.
Slumber By Anne Highfield
Nature and Wildlife 2016
Prayers At The Auburn Gallipoli Mosque Sydney By Kevin Casey
General photography, 2015.
Debris And Homes By Chaoyue Pan
Photo journalism, 2014.
Un Patrol In Cite Soleil By Giles Clarke
Photo journalism, 2015.
My favourite contest, I can't wait to rate all these wonderful images 🥰
My favourite contest, I can't wait to rate all these wonderful images 🥰