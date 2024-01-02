ADVERTISEMENT

The Mobile Photography Awards, recognized as the world's longest-running contest dedicated solely to smartphone camera photography, has once again showcased an astonishing level of quality in its entries this year, rivaling any traditional photography competition.

Frankly speaking, this serves as proof of the advanced capabilities of modern smartphone cameras. As of now, the winners of the twelfth edition are yet to be revealed. Interested participants still have time to register, with the deadline set for January 3rd of 2024.

More info: mobilephotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Lichtenstein Castle By Mariko Klug

TRAVEL/TRANSPORTATION 2021

43 minutes ago

This looks like the renaissance images from the other contest. Pretty cool 8.5/10

#2

Waterbed By Geoff Cunningham

Nature and Wildlife 2018

40 minutes ago

Really interesting concept and great colours. The lizard's head should have been sharper. 8/10

#3

Old Age Joy! By Anh Vu Do

People, 2021.

#4

The Boss By Mark Chilvers

Photo journalism, 2013.

43 minutes ago

It's not even good captured. It's a bit blurry, but I can see the appeal, sadly it's not that great 6/10

#5

Teacher And Student By Marina Serebryakova

Photo journalism, 2019.

#6

Nunset2 By Daniela Calo

People 2022

#7

I Ruffle My Feathers On A Frosty Day By Dominika Koszowska

LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2022

#8

Mutual Wonder By John Gamble

Nature and Wildlife 2013

#9

Novice Monks In Bagan, Myanmar By Penni James

Eyes of the world, 2019.

#10

Born To Be A Nomad By Yongmei Wang

Photo journalism, 2017.

#11

Untitled By Jason Greene

People, 2019.

#12

The Children Of Mundari By Svetlin Yosifov

People, 2021.

#13

Cantonese Opera II By Queenie Cheen

Eyes of the world 2020

28 minutes ago

I remember this photo, it didn't aged well, it is a product of its time 5/10

#14

Hardworking Life By Lock Liu

MACRO & DETAILS 2022

#15

Snowy Bison, Yellowstone National Park By Pamela Puntney

LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2021

26 minutes ago

This would have been excellent photo without the brushes and more negative space. 8/10

#16

Fatherhood By Victor Tan Kh

General photography, 2015.

#17

Deer Hidden In The Forest By Jian Cui

Nature and Wildlife 2020

#18

Leaf Creeper By Geoff Cunningham

Macro & details 2016

#19

Wild By Dina Alfasi

Eyes of the world 2018

#20

Stowaway By Jaroslaw Bryla

Macro & Details 2019

12 minutes ago

I guess the supposdly interesting aspect of the photo is the housefly on the back of the other bug, that I don't even know what it is. 5/10

#21

Always Forward By Magdalena De Jonge Malucha

Photo journalism, 2017.

21 minutes ago

It looks like Pablo Picasso's Old guitarist, but I don't like the background at all 5/10

#22

You Got This!!! By Erik Lieber

Photo journalism, 2018.

#23

Reality By Dina Alfasi

Photo journalism, 2018.

#24

Persian Carpet By Maurizio Zanetti

Photo journalism, 2019.

#25

Look Back By Rohan Sajeev

People, 2020.

#26

Shining By Mariko Klug

LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2021

#27

Walking In The Cloud By Yongmei Wang

Nature and Wildlife 2017

#28

Geocentric Exploration By Zhengjie Wu

LANDSCAPES & WILDLIFE 2022

38 minutes ago

Does anybody recognize this location? I'd love to visit it.

#29

Reflection On A Bus Window By Satish Rajasekharan

PORTRAITS & SELF-PORTRAITS 2021

#30

Duo By Fabio Sartori

Macro & Details 2020

#31

On The Roof Of The World By Tommaso Aguzzi

Nature and Wildlife 2018

#32

Now! By Adria Ellis

Photo journalism, 2016.

#33

Swans In The Fog, Hyde Park, London By Cara Gallardo Weil

Nature and Wildlife 2015

#34

Bedside By Lee Atwell

People 2013

#35

Welcome To Our World By Anirudh Koppula

Photo journalism, 2018.

#36

Chinese Dreamers By Sabrina Merolla

Photo journalism, 2014.

#37

Do Not Be Accomplices Of This Crap By Federico Borobio

Photo journalism, 2017.

#38

Blind In Refugee Camp, Dadaab, Kenya By Eduardo Lopez Moreno

Photo journalism, 2019.

#39

Slumber By Anne Highfield

Nature and Wildlife 2016

#40

Prayers At The Auburn Gallipoli Mosque Sydney By Kevin Casey

General photography, 2015.

#41

Debris And Homes By Chaoyue Pan

Photo journalism, 2014.

#42

Un Patrol In Cite Soleil By Giles Clarke

Photo journalism, 2015.

