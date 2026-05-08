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Panoramic photography has a unique way of making the world feel both vast and surprisingly intimate. For more than a decade, the Epson International Pano Awards has celebrated that perspective, showcasing breathtaking wide-angle images captured by photographers around the globe. From glowing northern lights and endless desert dunes to towering mountain ranges and atmospheric coastlines, these images are a stunning reminder of how small we are compared to nature's scale.

Founded in 2010, the competition has spent the last 16 years highlighting the art of panoramic photography, from sweeping landscapes and dramatic skies to frozen mountains, deserts, forests, and striking cityscapes. To mark that journey, we selected 40 standout images from the competition’s history, showing just how powerful and cinematic this format can be.

There is also exciting news for photographers: entries for the 2026 edition of the Pano Awards are officially open, this year including a new aerial category for both the Open and Amateur competitions.

Scroll down to explore some of the most incredible panoramic photographs from the last 16 years of the competition and, of course, vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram | thepanoawards.com | Facebook