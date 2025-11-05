The Very Best Of Lainey Molnar: 50 Powerful Illustrations About Being A WomanInterview With Artist
Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the everyday experiences of women—and in this case, from the honest and heartfelt comics of Lainey Molnar. Through her illustrations, she tackles societal pressures, body image, relationships, and the expectations placed on women, offering insight, humor, and empathy in equal measure. Her work resonates with readers because it reflects real challenges, sparks important conversations, and celebrates the freedom to embrace one’s true self.
Bored Panda readers have admired Lainey’s comics for their honesty and relatability, making many of her posts some of the most loved and shared on our site. To honor her incredible work, we’ve gathered a selection of Lainey’s very best illustrations—so scroll down and enjoy this collection of empowering, thought-provoking, and unforgettable moments from her series!
Lainey Molnar often reflects on the pressures society places on women and how these expectations can prevent people from living authentically. She says, “Personal life decisions that don’t hurt anyone are not right or wrong, they’re simply… personal.” For her, it’s important to challenge these norms and embrace a life that aligns with one’s true self rather than the milestones dictated by others.
She also talks about the double standards women face daily. As she explains, “Like when a man has body hair, it’s completely normal, but when a woman doesn’t shave her armpit hair, it’s suddenly ‘unhygienic’.” Molnar encourages awareness of these societal biases and hopes to spark conversations that help people see and question ingrained assumptions.
A major part of Lainey’s work revolves around healing and self-reflection. She notes, “It’s very important to continually deprogram ourselves from things that are not true, and in some cases even harmful… find ways to heal ourselves from the harm that modern life may cause.” She believes personal growth and self-compassion are crucial tools for navigating the challenges imposed by society and culture.
Lainey also values the sense of community and dialogue her work inspires. She shares, “This is the kind of ripple effect I aim for with everything I do… I just start the conversation, but how it unfolds is fascinating.” For her, creating spaces where women can support, share, and learn from one another is just as important as challenging societal expectations themselves.
