Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the everyday experiences of women—and in this case, from the honest and heartfelt comics of Lainey Molnar. Through her illustrations, she tackles societal pressures, body image, relationships, and the expectations placed on women, offering insight, humor, and empathy in equal measure. Her work resonates with readers because it reflects real challenges, sparks important conversations, and celebrates the freedom to embrace one’s true self.

Bored Panda readers have admired Lainey’s comics for their honesty and relatability, making many of her posts some of the most loved and shared on our site. To honor her incredible work, we’ve gathered a selection of Lainey’s very best illustrations—so scroll down and enjoy this collection of empowering, thought-provoking, and unforgettable moments from her series!

#1

Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing age and gender stereotypes challenging societal expectations of women and men.

Daria
Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

dunno, i find women's confidence inspiring, especially when they are older than me

Lainey Molnar often reflects on the pressures society places on women and how these expectations can prevent people from living authentically. She says, “Personal life decisions that don’t hurt anyone are not right or wrong, they’re simply… personal.” For her, it’s important to challenge these norms and embrace a life that aligns with one’s true self rather than the milestones dictated by others.
    #2

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women of different ages embracing self-acceptance and challenging societal expectations.

    #3

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a man vacuuming and a woman drying dishes, challenging societal expectations and celebrating women.

    She also talks about the double standards women face daily. As she explains, “Like when a man has body hair, it’s completely normal, but when a woman doesn’t shave her armpit hair, it’s suddenly ‘unhygienic’.” Molnar encourages awareness of these societal biases and hopes to spark conversations that help people see and question ingrained assumptions.
    #4

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a woman challenging societal expectations about makeup and personal choice.

    #5

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a confident woman with wine and cats challenging societal expectations.

    A major part of Lainey’s work revolves around healing and self-reflection. She notes, “It’s very important to continually deprogram ourselves from things that are not true, and in some cases even harmful… find ways to heal ourselves from the harm that modern life may cause.” She believes personal growth and self-compassion are crucial tools for navigating the challenges imposed by society and culture.

    #6

    Woman sitting on floor talking on phone with speech bubble, illustrated in a Lainey Molnar style celebrating women and challenging norms.

    Daria
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    but how do we know they need help if they deny everything?

    #7

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women facing physical and mental health struggles in detailed bedroom and hospital settings.

    Lainey also values the sense of community and dialogue her work inspires. She shares, “This is the kind of ripple effect I aim for with everything I do… I just start the conversation, but how it unfolds is fascinating.” For her, creating spaces where women can support, share, and learn from one another is just as important as challenging societal expectations themselves.
    #8

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a woman in hijab expressing love for children but not wanting any, challenging societal expectations.

    #9

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar challenging societal expectations with diverse women and bold statements on marriage and diet.

    #10

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar depicting women challenging societal expectations and promoting support among women.

    #11

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a conversation challenging societal expectations on gender roles and women’s responsibilities.

    #12

    Lainey Molnar illustration showing a woman and man on a couch highlighting emotions and celebrating women.

    #13

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women discussing the difference between bossy and assertive challenging gender norms.

    #14

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women challenging societal expectations of work and motherhood.

    #15

    Lainey Molnar illustration of a woman challenging societal expectations by celebrating strength and empowerment.

    #16

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing men breaking objects while challenging societal expectations of women and rationality.

    #17

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women's bodies experiencing societal pressures related to childbirth and fertility.

    #18

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women challenging societal expectations about motherhood and career choices.

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I like this analogy. Restaurants are also far harder than people think.

    #19

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing three views of a woman on how she looks and sees herself on good and bad days.

    #20

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar of a confident woman enjoying coffee at a café, celebrating independence and challenging societal expectations.

    #21

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing diverse women wishing to look like each other, challenging societal expectations.

    #22

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar of a woman in her thirties with wrinkles and pimples, celebrating real beauty.

    #23

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a man and woman discussing boundaries and societal expectations about interactions.

    #24

    Illustration of diverse engagement rings on hands, showcasing unique styles by Lainey Molnar celebrating women.

    #25

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a woman challenging societal expectations about motherhood and women’s choices.

    #26

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women discussing motherhood and personal choices challenging societal expectations.

    #27

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a man questioned about clothing and drinking, challenging societal expectations.

    #28

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a woman with a baby and empty outline of a man challenging societal expectations.

    Daria
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    because 'children of absentee fathers' refers to children while 'single mothers' refers to mothers?..

    #29

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a woman challenging societal expectations about body hair in a conversation.

    #30

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a confident woman wearing stylish clothes challenging societal expectations of women.

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Well it's Mr Auntriarch's birthday today, so he's on the list.

    #31

    Two men in colorful outfits discussing emotions in a Lainey Molnar illustration challenging societal expectations.

    #32

    Lainey Molnar illustration showing a woman challenging societal expectations about appearance and behavior.

    #33

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women in different jobs both deserving respect equally.

    #34

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar of a woman relaxing with a book and wine, celebrating women challenging societal expectations.

    #35

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing women celebrating achievements and self-care challenging societal expectations.

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I've been in square number 4. However today I made bacon, black garlic and bourbon chutney, so a very good day ☺️

    #36

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing diverse women in elegant dresses celebrating different body types and beauty.

    #37

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women, both not okay, challenging societal expectations of appearance.

    #38

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women criticized by society, challenging societal expectations of women.

    #39

    Woman illustration by Lainey Molnar sitting by pool in a hat and sunglasses, challenging societal expectations and celebrating women.

    #40

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar challenging societal expectations with a boy in a school uniform facing catcalling.

    #41

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a man covering himself with a cloth, challenging societal expectations about women.

    #42

    Two women in fashionable outfits discuss societal expectations in a Lainey Molnar illustration celebrating women.

    #43

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a confident woman challenging societal expectations about her personal choices.

    #44

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two women discussing guilt and self-care, challenging societal expectations of women.

    #45

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a dialogue challenging societal expectations about gender and responsibility with two men.

    #46

    Illustrations by Lainey Molnar showing diverse women challenging societal expectations on clothing and expression.

    #47

    Woman relaxing by the pool with cards and a cocktail, illustration by Lainey Molnar celebrating women and challenging expectations.

    #48

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing diverse natural bellies celebrating women and challenging societal expectations.

    #49

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing a conversation challenging societal expectations about women and emotional intelligence in men.

    #50

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing two men discussing parenting and challenging gender role expectations.

