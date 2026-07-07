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Wildlife photography is often associated with breathtaking landscapes and majestic animals, but every now and then, nature shows its funnier side. For more than a decade, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have celebrated those perfectly timed moments that capture animals in hilarious, unexpected situations – all while reminding us why protecting wildlife matters. Founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the competition combines laughter with a mission to raise awareness about conservation.

As we wait for the 2026 finalists to be announced, there's no better time to look back at some of the funniest and most unforgettable finalist photos from the past ten years. Scroll down to enjoy this collection of wildlife's greatest comedy moments, and don't forget to tell us which one made you laugh the hardest!

More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Harbor Seal Captured By Julie Hunt

Harbor Seal Captured By Julie Hunt

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    #2

    Laid Back By Tom Mangelsen

    Laid Back By Tom Mangelsen

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    #3

    Fake News By Matti Rauvala

    Fake News By Matti Rauvala

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    #4

    Excuse Me Sir, But I Think You're A Little Too Young To Be Smoking By Dakota Vaccaro

    Excuse Me Sir, But I Think You're A Little Too Young To Be Smoking By Dakota Vaccaro

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    #5

    Pegasus, The Flying Horse By Jagdeep Rajput

    Pegasus, The Flying Horse By Jagdeep Rajput

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    #6

    Time For School By Chee Kee Teo

    Time For School By Chee Kee Teo

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    #7

    The Laughing Dormouse By Andrea Zampatti

    The Laughing Dormouse By Andrea Zampatti

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    #8

    Angel Bear By Adam Parsons

    Angel Bear By Adam Parsons

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    #9

    Snowball By Jacques Poulard

    Snowball By Jacques Poulard

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    #10

    The Rainforest Dandy By Delphine Casimir

    The Rainforest Dandy By Delphine Casimir

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Draw me like one of your French girls.

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    #11

    Fox Chase By Angela Bohlke

    Fox Chase By Angela Bohlke

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    #12

    African Pied Starling Captured By Andrew Mayes

    African Pied Starling Captured By Andrew Mayes

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    #13

    Laughing Snake By Aditya Kshirsagar

    Laughing Snake By Aditya Kshirsagar

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    #14

    Boing! By Lara Mathews

    Boing! By Lara Mathews

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    #15

    Talk To The Fin! By Jennifer Hadley

    Talk To The Fin! By Jennifer Hadley

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Eh What's Up Doc? By Olivier Colle

    Eh What's Up Doc? By Olivier Colle

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    #17

    Hitching A Ride By Daisy Gilardini

    Hitching A Ride By Daisy Gilardini

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    #18

    4 Owls By Tibor Kercz

    4 Owls By Tibor Kercz

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    #19

    Frog In A Balloon By Eberhard Ehmke

    Frog In A Balloon By Eberhard Ehmke

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    #20

    Hello! By Philip Marazzi

    Hello! By Philip Marazzi

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    #21

    Last Tango By Tony Dilger

    Last Tango By Tony Dilger

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    #22

    Verreaux's Sifaka Captured By Alison Buttigieg

    Verreaux's Sifaka Captured By Alison Buttigieg

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    #23

    Foot Jam By Brook Burling

    Foot Jam By Brook Burling

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    #24

    Surprise Smiles By Asaf Sereth

    Surprise Smiles By Asaf Sereth

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    #25

    Coquerel's Sifaka Captured By Jakob Strecker

    Coquerel's Sifaka Captured By Jakob Strecker

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    #26

    Otter Ballerina By Otter Kwek

    Otter Ballerina By Otter Kwek

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    #27

    How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? By Nicolas De Vaulx

    How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? By Nicolas De Vaulx

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    #28

    Let's Dance By Andy Parkinson

    Let's Dance By Andy Parkinson

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    #29

    Sun Salutation Class By Sue Hollis

    Sun Salutation Class By Sue Hollis

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    #30

    Social Distance, Please! By Petr Sochman

    Social Distance, Please! By Petr Sochman

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    #31

    I Had To Stay Late At Work By Luis Burgueño

    I Had To Stay Late At Work By Luis Burgueño

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    #32

    Tough Negotiations By Ayala Fishaimer

    Tough Negotiations By Ayala Fishaimer

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    #33

    Smiley By Arthur Telle Thiemenn

    Smiley By Arthur Telle Thiemenn

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    #34

    Terry The Turtle Flipping The Bird By Mark Fitzpatrick

    Terry The Turtle Flipping The Bird By Mark Fitzpatrick

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    #35

    Dancing...yeah! By Martina Gebert

    Dancing...yeah! By Martina Gebert

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    #36

    Chest Bump By Tom Mangelsen

    Chest Bump By Tom Mangelsen

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    #37

    Oh My! By Harry Walker

    Oh My! By Harry Walker

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    #38

    Wildlife Photograbear By Roie Galitz

    Wildlife Photograbear By Roie Galitz

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    FloC
    FloC
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chère Mobilière...

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    #39

    Must Have Three-Putted By Douglas Croft

    Must Have Three-Putted By Douglas Croft

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    #40

    All Dressed And Ready For Church By Carl Henry

    All Dressed And Ready For Church By Carl Henry

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    #41

    Head Shot Captured By Tom Stables

    Head Shot Captured By Tom Stables

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    #42

    Cape Ground Squirrel Captured By Yuzuru Masuda

    Cape Ground Squirrel Captured By Yuzuru Masuda

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    #43

    Anyone Asks ... You Haven't Seen Me By William Richardson

    Anyone Asks ... You Haven't Seen Me By William Richardson

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    #44

    Rush Hour By Julian Rad

    Rush Hour By Julian Rad

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    #45

    I'm An Auto Mechanic By Kay Kussmaul

    I'm An Auto Mechanic By Kay Kussmaul

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    #46

    I'm Gonna Strangle You! By Emmanuel Do Linh San

    I'm Gonna Strangle You! By Emmanuel Do Linh San

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    #47

    Monkey Wellness Centre By Federica Vinci

    Monkey Wellness Centre By Federica Vinci

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    #48

    Hello Everyone By Miroslav Srb

    Hello Everyone By Miroslav Srb

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    #49

    Say Cheeeese By Arturo Telle Thiemann

    Say Cheeeese By Arturo Telle Thiemann

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    #50

    Treehugger By Jakub Hodan

    Treehugger By Jakub Hodan

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    #51

    Who Would Like A Peanut? By Corey Seeman

    Who Would Like A Peanut? By Corey Seeman

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    #52

    So There By Barney Koszalka

    So There By Barney Koszalka

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    #53

    Mantis Flamenca By Jose Miguel Gallego Molina

    Mantis Flamenca By Jose Miguel Gallego Molina

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    #54

    White-Tailed Eagle Captured By Przemyslaw Jakubczyk

    White-Tailed Eagle Captured By Przemyslaw Jakubczyk

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    #55

    Northern Gannet Captured By Charlie Davidson

    Northern Gannet Captured By Charlie Davidson

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    #56

    Stand-Up Comedy By Toni Elliot

    Stand-Up Comedy By Toni Elliot

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    #57

    Missed By Lea Scaddan

    Missed By Lea Scaddan

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    #58

    See Who Jumps High By Chu Han Lin

    See Who Jumps High By Chu Han Lin

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    #59

    Almost Time To Get Up By Charlie Davidson

    Almost Time To Get Up By Charlie Davidson

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    #60

    Rhinopeacock By Kallol Mukherjee

    Rhinopeacock By Kallol Mukherjee

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    #61

    Drive Safe By Jonathan Irish

    Drive Safe By Jonathan Irish

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    #62

    Caught In The Act By Mary Mcgowan

    Caught In The Act By Mary Mcgowan

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    #63

    Wtf By George Cathcart

    Wtf By George Cathcart

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    #64

    Monkey-Escape By Katy Laveck-Foster

    Monkey-Escape By Katy Laveck-Foster

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    5points
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    #65

    Animal Encounters By Jean Jacques Alcalay

    Animal Encounters By Jean Jacques Alcalay

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    5points
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    #66

    Hello World! By Alex Pansier

    Hello World! By Alex Pansier

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    5points
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    #67

    Chimpanzee Contemplation By Arvind Mohandas

    Chimpanzee Contemplation By Arvind Mohandas

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    #68

    Say Cheese! By Thomas Bullivant

    Say Cheese! By Thomas Bullivant

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    4points
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    #69

    Red Squirrel Captured By Julian Rad

    Red Squirrel Captured By Julian Rad

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    #70

    Baby Hippopotamus Captured By Marc Mol

    Baby Hippopotamus Captured By Marc Mol

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    4points
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    #71

    Scream By Sergey Savvi

    Scream By Sergey Savvi

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    #72

    Fluff By Edwin Smits

    Fluff By Edwin Smits

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    #73

    Lion Takeaway By Willem Kruger

    Lion Takeaway By Willem Kruger

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    4points
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    #74

    Selfie By Megan Lorenz

    Selfie By Megan Lorenz

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    4points
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    #75

    Ninja Prairie Dog By Arthur Trevino

    Ninja Prairie Dog By Arthur Trevino

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    4points
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    #76

    Evolution By Caroline Tout

    Evolution By Caroline Tout

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    3points
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    #77

    Mountain Gorilla Captured By Oliver Dreike

    Mountain Gorilla Captured By Oliver Dreike

    comedywildlifephoto Report

    3points
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    #78

    Keep Calm And Keep Your Head By Martin Grace

    Keep Calm And Keep Your Head By Martin Grace

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    3points
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    #79

    Martian Tango By Sergey Savvi

    Martian Tango By Sergey Savvi

    comedywildlifephoto Report

    3points
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    #80

    Grizzly Bear Fail By Rob Kroenert

    Grizzly Bear Fail By Rob Kroenert

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