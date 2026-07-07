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Wildlife photography is often associated with breathtaking landscapes and majestic animals, but every now and then, nature shows its funnier side. For more than a decade, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have celebrated those perfectly timed moments that capture animals in hilarious, unexpected situations – all while reminding us why protecting wildlife matters. Founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the competition combines laughter with a mission to raise awareness about conservation.

As we wait for the 2026 finalists to be announced, there's no better time to look back at some of the funniest and most unforgettable finalist photos from the past ten years. Scroll down to enjoy this collection of wildlife's greatest comedy moments, and don't forget to tell us which one made you laugh the hardest!

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