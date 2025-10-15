ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the funniest stories come from the most unexpected places—and in this case, from the fruit bowl. Cartoonist John King has turned everyday foods and objects into hilariously mischievous characters, giving us a glimpse into what might happen when produce goes just a little… rotten. His comic series Fruit Gone Bad has become a favorite among readers, thanks to its clever humor, cheeky twists, and delightfully expressive artwork.

Bored Panda readers have loved these comics so much that many of them quickly became some of the most upvoted posts on our site. To celebrate, we’ve gathered some of the very best strips from across the series—so grab a snack (maybe not a banana) and enjoy this collection of fan-favorite Fruit Gone Bad moments.

More info: Instagram