Dads—our superheroes, mentors, and best friends! They bring a unique flavor to our world in their own charming and peculiar ways. Every moment with Dad is special. And to celebrate that bond, we’ve compiled a list of the best movie dads.

Being a good father can be hard work—and these movie dads will give you a wholesome view of what fatherhood looks like. From the wise Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird to the playful Gil Buckman in Parenthood, these best dad movies will take you through a spectrum of emotions and experiences.

Even though they are fictional, these best movie dads are very relatable. They’ll go above and beyond for their kids. Each dad on our list goes through challenges and makes sacrifices to provide the best life for their children. They’re not perfect. But they are always there for their children. These movies break the stereotype that fathers don’t play a big role in parenthood.

These best movies for dads are a reminder that even everyday moments can turn into extraordinary memories. Their ability to make us laugh, their warm hugs, and their never-ending dedication are what truly make dads special. You can count on them to teach you important life lessons, from changing a tire to tackling challenges head-on.

So let’s celebrate all the sweet and influential fathers of the big screen. This is our list of best dads in movies. You can rearrange the list by voting for your favorite dads. Also, if you have more recommendations for the best movie dad, let us know in the comments!