This might just be the most important gift guide of the season. This is for the person whose love language is a perfectly-timed, weird meme. The friend who snort-laughs in public. The one who would rather receive a yodeling pickle than a cashmere sweater. For this magnificent human, a "nice" gift is a boring gift. It's an insult.

Their soul craves the absurd, the chaotic, the "where on earth did you find this and are you okay?" You don't need a gift guide; you need a co-conspirator. You need a list of things so gloriously unhinged, they're guaranteed to get the exact reaction you're hoping for: a moment of stunned silence, followed by the ugliest, most beautiful laugh you've ever heard.

#1

The Soothing, Festive Sounds Of Carolers Can Now Be Replaced By The Soul-Shattering Shriek Of A Goat Thanks To The Screaming Christmas Goat

Screaming Christmas goat gag gift wearing a festive sweater and Santa hat, featured as a funny holiday present idea.

Review: "Love this and so do my friends! Volume is a bit loud but that’s ok. Have fun!" - Stacey Bisette

amazon.com , Sandra Cárdenas Report

RELATED:

    Crocheted hot dog gag gift with a sign, perfect for funny presents and prank gifts for friends who love humor.

    Review: "My daughter is working on her PHD and at times it’s stressful. I got this to cheer her up and it worked! She found it hilarious and it brought a smile to her face." - Rhesa

    amazon.com , Rhesa Report

    Funny gag gift keychain with cartoon face wearing a mask, perfect for friends who dislike scented candles.

    Review: "This is both fun and useful. It keeps my daughter from picking at her skin. It’s durable and lasting a long time." - Noel Roma

    amazon.com , J.Adams Report

    Two women in a kitchen holding a gag gift box labeled Cat Hat, a wearable cat tree, among other gag gifts ideas.

    Review: "OMG this hat was everything at the Office Elephant gift celebration." - Sasha

    amazon.com Report

    #5

    Your Fingers Can Now Be Transformed Into A Family Of Tiny, Trash-Loving Marsupials With A Set Of Possum Finger Puppets

    Three possum finger puppets worn on a hand outdoors as a funny gag gift idea for friends who dislike scented candles.

    Review: "Perfect for son. We’re having a possum themed birthday." - MTS

    amazon.com Report

    The Infectious Disease colouring book pages featuring necrotizing fasciitis bacteria illustration.

    Review: "So awesome! So gross! My husband loved it, can't wait to put it in his clinic. Lol!" - C. N.

    amazon.com , C. N. Report

    Let's be clear about the mission here. You are not just shopping. You are curating a moment of pure, unadulterated chaos. Anyone can buy a gift that gets a polite nod and a thank you. That's amateur hour. You are on a sacred quest to find the one thing that will make someone laugh so hard they have to put their drink down. This isn't just gift-giving; this is performance art, and you are the headline act.

    Stanley insulated mug with a novelty straw topper shaped like a cowboy hat, perfect gag gift idea for friends.

    Review: "10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." - JennA

    amazon.com , JennA Report

    Wooden gag gift box with a fake spider prank for the friend who thinks a scented candle is a cry for help

    Review: "Fun little trick box to surprise grandchildren! I put it next to the candy dish.. The quality is better than expected. It’s a little more expensive than other similar trick boxes, but seems worth it." - Brenda

    amazon.com , Brenda Report

    Two dogs with red collars sitting on a couch, one wearing a red harness, capturing a funny gag gift moment.

    Review: "Received today, shipping was quick and the product is nice! It gets us every time walking by as it is pretty lifelike You can see in my review, the picture, even the dog is side eyeing it!! 🤣🤣🤣 I wanna order more!!!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Hands with long nails decorated with colorful gummy bear gag gifts, resting on a pink fuzzy surface.

    Review: "We love bears over here as u can see top 10 on my list they so pretty an them nails did says it all." - Dark And chocolate

    amazon.com , Dark And chocolate Report

    Prescription bag and humorous gag gift pillbox labeled OldBitchamins on a kitchen counter near a microwave.

    Review: "I got these for my sister and she LOVED them! More so than anything else I think lol. She laughed hysterically. As did I. They were more hilarious than I even realized." - Stephanie Kirshner

    amazon.com , Stephanie Kirshner Report

    The Dad Joke 3000 button gag gift on a wooden table, a humorous present for friends who love funny jokes.

    Review: "Awesome product! Got this for my dad for Father’s Day but couldn’t quite help myself but to open it early (it goes back in the package super easy so don’t rip it!) My dad always thinks he’s hilarious, to which I say he’s not so hopefully this gift will give him some ideas!" - Sami Davis

    amazon.com , Sami Davis Report

    Novel gag gift toilet timer sitting on bathroom counter, perfect for friends who find scented candles humorous.

    Review: "Got this for my partner for his birthday. Very funny and easy to use and reset." - Matthew R. Daniels

    amazon.com , Matthew R. Daniels Report

    Take a quick look at your shopping cart. It should look like the most unhinged list ever assembled. A screaming goat, a farting pen... You are working hard at acquiring future inside jokes and the legendary story of "that one time you gave me the weirdest gift ever." That, my friend, is a gift that keeps on giving.

    Vintage Nintendo Game Boy held next to a washing machine decorated to look like a Game Boy toy gag gift idea.

    Review: "Dope, just dope. Turned my washer into a Game Boy. Now laundry's not so bad. Nice quality magnets." - Spencer

    amazon.com , Spencer Report

    #15

    The Mundane Act Of Signing A Receipt Can Now Be A Symphony Of Flatulence Thanks To This Poop Emoji Pen With Fart Noises

    Toilet paper rolls with p**p emoji and black figure gag gifts on top, next to a handwritten note on green paper.

    Review: "I bought these for a friend's kids. The kids thought it was great and gleefully had fun creating a scene in the bathroom for their father to come home to. He thought it was hilarious." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Red can of Liquid Death Fruity Pebbles flavored sparkling water on a countertop, a popular gag gift idea.

    Review: "Liquid Death nailed this flavor to a T! OMG it is sooo good. I loved fruity pebbles as a kid. This was worth the wait. I hope this is a regular flavor. Definitely try this. You wont be disappointed." - CobaltSS

    amazon.com , CobaltSS Report

    Red sound effects gadget with yellow buttons featuring playful icons, a perfect gag gift for friends who dislike scented candles.

    Review: "We got this for my son who is 6 years old. He is our prankster in the family. We thought he would thoroughly enjoy this, and he does!" - Rob Van Epps

    amazon.com , Rob Van Epps Report

    Mouse peeking through a hole decal on wooden surface, perfect gag gift idea for friends who dislike scented candles.

    Review: "I'm an older woman who's a little bit eccentric. And I like cutesy things. I live in a tiny house on wheels with lots of animals and I have a dog boarding. Stickers are a cute way to decorate and I can replace them when I'm tired of them. This one is adorable and I had a perfect place right by the front door that had a small not hole in the flooring. Perfect!" - Kathie McAdams

    amazon.com , Kathie McAdams Report

    #19

    Your Anger Management Issues Can Now Be Outsourced To A Tiny, Plush Man Who Was Literally Born To Take A Beating With The Hit-Hard Hank Doll

    Hand holding a patchwork doll with red yarn hair, illustrating gag gifts for the friend who thinks a scented candle is a cry for help.

    Review: "Overall it appears to be durable enough to take out some frustrations on." - Spicy Lea

    amazon.com , Spicy Lea Report

