Bestie Spreads False Rumors About Woman’s BF Cheating With Her, Woman Shares Update 1 Year Later
Stressed woman holding her head, upset over false rumors about boyfriend cheating with her bestie.
Friends, Relationships

Bestie Spreads False Rumors About Woman’s BF Cheating With Her, Woman Shares Update 1 Year Later

Friendships are based on trust, and that’s what keeps the bond strong even during the toughest moments. If one person tries to sabotage the relationship out of jealousy or insecurity, it can break this special connection very fast.

This is what a woman realized when she found out about the kind of rumors her friend was spreading about her boyfriend. She couldn’t understand why her bestie was doing such a thing, but she soon learned that it was better to just end the friendship.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Friends are supposed to stick up for one another, not spread gossip behind each other’s backs

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she became best friends with a woman from work, and that the same friend set her up with a man from another department

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Over time, it seemed like the poster’s friend disliked her boyfriend and felt she was choosing him over her, so she became much more closed off

    Image credits: Mizuno K / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster also found out that her friend had been spreading rumors at work about her boyfriend, saying that he was having an affair with her

    Image credits: u/Puzzleheaded_Tart693

    A year later, the woman shared an update, saying that her friend’s rumors didn’t affect her work life at all; in fact, she flourished, and so did her relationship

    Image credits: Peter Olexa / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her former best friend moved abroad, and they were no longer in touch, she also realized who her true friends were and which people were toxic

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster was shocked when she found out that her ex-best friend had also tried to ruin her roommate’s image by spreading lies about her

    Image credits: Puzzleheaded_Tart693

    The woman realized that her former friend had done such heinous things because she felt neglected, but that still didn’t justify her behavior

    The poster mentioned that she had been close friends with a woman at her internship for three years. During that time, her friend introduced her to a man whom she then started dating. Immediately after the OP entered into the new relationship, her friend seemed much colder and didn’t get along with her boyfriend.

    This can sometimes be observed in friendships and romantic relationships where either the partner or the friend feels like they aren’t the priority. Usually, when people begin dating someone, they put their romantic partner first and sideline their friends, which might end up causing a lot of hurt.

    The poster realized exactly how her best friend was feeling when she found out that the other woman had been spreading rumors about her and her partner. The friend told folks that the OP’s boyfriend was trying to have an affair with her, and she made up a lot of stories about that. She seemed to be making up such lies because she felt ignored by the poster.

    Friends might feel jealous if they are no longer as close and if someone else seems to be taking their spot. These feelings are often an indicator that something is wrong in the friendship and needs to be addressed. If both people go too long without talking about this problem, it might cause long-lasting issues in their bond.

    Image credits: Zulfugar Karimov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When the poster realized that her bestie had been gossiping about her, she began to distance herself from the other woman. Their connection eventually fizzled out after the friend moved abroad. This also taught the poster a valuable lesson about friendship and about surrounding herself with people who actually cared about her.

    Healthy friendships are built on mutual respect and trust. Even if both people can’t spend as much time with one another, they still know that their connection is strong. Neither person will go out of their way to punish the other for a mistake; instead, they’ll discuss it calmly and come to a compromise that makes everyone happy. 

    It was also difficult for the OP to deal with all the rumors that had been circulating about her relationship. Even though she tried her best to set the record straight, the best thing to do is to ignore the gossip and just move on. Eventually, people will begin discussing something or someone else, and they’ll no longer care as much.

    This entire experience taught the poster a lot about friendships and identifying people who cared about her. Luckily, she was saved from a toxic friend and could nourish her relationship better. 

    Have you ever been in a bad friendship like this, and what made you realize it? We’d love to hear your story and perspective on this situation.

    People were shocked by the former friend’s behavior and felt that she probably had strong feelings for the poster, which is why she acted the way she did

    Best friend
    Beverly Noronha

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

