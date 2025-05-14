Cats have inspired a lot of artwork on our site, and it's been great to see how differently each artist sees them. Over the years, our community has shared an amazing variety of cat-inspired pieces, and we’ve loved seeing the creativity and care behind each one.

In this collection, we’re featuring the cat art that stood out the most to our readers—whether for its humor, detail, or simple charm. The styles range from digital portraits to soft watercolors, from playful cartoons to sleek silhouettes. Every piece here has its own take on what makes cats so easy to love.

#1

Minimalist cat art in green tones blending with a leaf design, showcasing creative cat art by the Bored Panda community.

limhengswee Report

We reached out to one of the artists featured in this article, Lisa von Vix of "The Vix Cats," to learn more about her creative process and the inspiration behind her whimsical feline illustrations.

The artist shared that while she has been creating art for over 13 years, she only began drawing cats in the past 3 years. "I've had a rougher time as a self-employed artist when Covid hit, and I actually swore I would quit drawing. Spoiler alert: you can't do that, haha! So, I wanted to steer away as far as possible from my old works (mainly linework female portraits), and because I was about to get a second cat, I said, 'Why not? Here's a new challenge: I'll learn how to draw cats!'. I needed something sweet, fun, and 'light' to get a fresh start. And it's been a really good decision, which I thank my cats for."

    #2

    Chubby cat with a fish in its mouth dancing among a lively group in classic style cat art illustration.

    fatcatart Report

    #3

    Cartoon cat holding a food bowl saying I’m starving in colorful cat art from the Bored Panda community.

    thevixcats Report

    Lisa hopes her illustrations bring a little joy to people’s days, just as her cats bring joy to hers, and as drawing brings her a sense of happiness each time. "Whether they’re cat lovers or just need a smile, I want them to feel a sense of warmth and fun when they see my work."
    #4

    Minimalist black line art of a cat sitting with curled tail, showcasing creative cat art from the Bored Panda community.

    onelinefever Report

    #5

    Painting of a cat floating in space wearing a helmet, colorful cat art from the Bored Panda community collection.

    nywnart Report

    When asked about the tools and materials she uses for her illustrations, Lisa shared that she typically works digitally, either on her iPad or using her Wacom tablet with Photoshop. "I do, however, sometimes go back to the old classic notebook and paper, and play around with colored crayons, Posca pens, or acrylics, or even just a basic random pen that I grab. The traditional works don't usually make it on my Instagram, though, since they're mainly either preliminary sketches or just personal, journal-like scribbles that I wouldn't share."
    #6

    Watercolor painting of a tabby cat with green eyes resting on wooden furniture in cat art style.

    drawer_da Report

    jaichahal avatar
    Jay
    Jay
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    This one looks like my little baby. Very sadly she left us a few months ago.

    #7

    Black cat art with green eyes in playful pose, part of Bored Panda community's best cat art collection.

    thevixcats Report

    According to Lisa, she enjoys the freedom that comes with drawing cats—they can be graceful, goofy, devious, or sweet, and sometimes all of these at once. "For me, I feel like drawing cats has no limits, because you can easily draw them in the weirdest or strangest theme, and it still works, plus, it's a very nice creative exercise. I've had plenty of random moments, like watching Kendrick's HalfTime show, or buying strawberries, or going to the gym, and thinking 'oh I should draw this BUT AS A CAT'."

    To see more of Lisa's work, be sure to visit her Instagram. You can also check out her illustrations and updates on Facebook and TikTok, or support her on Ko-Fi.
    #8

    Cat art illustration of a cat wearing a shower cap in a yellow bathtub with bathroom plants and accessories.

    lonecat_oficial Report

    #9

    Black and white ink painting of a cat created by the Bored Panda community showcasing unique cat art style.

    inkkittenart Report

    #10

    Cartoon and real black and white cats playing and resting in bathroom sinks, showcasing creative cat art and photography.

    chrisbeetow Report

    #11

    Minimalist cat art drawing paired with two cats, one with scrunched face, showcasing best cat art creativity.

    dailypurrr Report

    #12

    Charming cat art in a village scene with multiple cats playing among flowers and stone houses in a lush green setting.

    dariiadziuba Report

    #13

    Watercolor cat art showing an orange paw peeking out from under a brown door on a pink tiled floor and wall.

    dariiadziuba Report

    #14

    Vibrant cat art with expressive green eyes and detailed fur strokes in bold colors by Bored Panda community artist.

    joyousjoyfuljoyness Report

    #15

    Minimalist cat art showing a white cat sleeping on top of a dark blue mountain with a large red sun background.

    limhengswee Report

    #16

    Sleeping cat painted in impressionist style with swirling sky, showcasing unique cat art from the Bored Panda community.

    Veselka Velinova Illustrations Report

    #17

    Cat art featuring two characters holding yellow umbrellas in the rain, standing by a Moose Lake Town sign with yellow foliage.

    lonecat_oficial Report

    #18

    Minimalist black ink cat art with elongated tail, showcasing elegant brushstrokes and fluid motion cat art style.

    inkkittenart Report

    #19

    Surreal cat art showing a black and white cat floating in space with a spacesuit helmet surrounded by stars.

    nywnart Report

    #20

    Minimalist cat art with heart shape on cat's side matched by a real cat with a heart-shaped patch on its fur lying on a patterned rug.

    dailypurrr Report

    #21

    Minimalist cat art and photo showing a black cat blending into a dark rug with only its eyes visible on a wooden floor.

    dailypurrr Report

    #22

    Close-up digital cat art with blue eyes and vibrant purple and white fur on an orange background, showcasing cat art creativity.

    joyousjoyfuljoyness Report

    #23

    Minimalist cat art showing a mountain with cat-like clouds and a large red sun in a simple color palette.

    limhengswee Report

    #24

    Black cat art with green eyes imagining a fish surrounded by hearts and sparkles in a colorful thought bubble.

    thevixcats Report

    #25

    Expressive cat art painting capturing the charm and details of a gray cat with vivid eyes and raised paw.

    erikachapmanart Report

    #26

    Painting of a fluffy black and white cat with large green eyes surrounded by vibrant yellow flowers, cat art style.

    erikachapmanart Report

    #27

    Mona Lisa holding a large orange cat, digital cat art combining classic portrait with pet in a charming style.

    fatcatart Report

    #28

    Illustration of a black and white cat sleeping curled up on a yellow cushion, showcasing cat art creativity.

    lonecat_oficial Report

    #29

    Purple-toned cat art painting showing a space cat floating in a cosmic background with stars in a dreamy style.

    nywnart Report

    #30

    Minimalist cat art sketch paired with a fluffy cat lying on its back, capturing cozy cat art moments.

    dailypurrr Report

    #31

    Pixelated cat art illustration alongside a real black cat seen through textured glass, showcasing unique cat art styles.

    dailypurrr Report

    #32

    Colorful cat art illustration showing multiple cats in a lush garden with flowers and a greenhouse background.

    dariiadziuba Report

    #33

    Watercolor painting of a white cat resting in sunlight, showcasing detailed cat art from the Bored Panda community.

    drawer_da Report

    #34

    Vibrant cat art with bright yellow eyes and fluffy fur in shades of purple and blue from Bored Panda community artwork.

    joyousjoyfuljoyness Report

    #35

    Abstract cat art illustrating mountains, clouds, and cats in warm earthy colors, showcasing creative cat art style.

    limhengswee Report

    #36

    Black cat art with green eyes pawing a torn red tissue box, featured in popular cat art collection.

    thevixcats Report

    #37

    Black cat with green eyes holding a blue and yellow flag, simple cat art from the Bored Panda community collection.

    thevixcats Report

    #38

    Surreal cat art inspired by melting clocks with orange cats in a dreamy landscape, showcasing unique cat art styles.

    fatcatart Report

    #39

    Watercolor painting of a long-haired cat with green eyes, showcasing detailed and expressive cat art.

    Veselka Velinova Illustrations Report

    #40

    Watercolor cat art featuring two stylized cats embracing with vibrant patterns and textured backgrounds in an abstract style.

    Veselka Velinova Illustrations Report

    #41

    Black cat art in ink style showing a cat curiously pawing at water, featured in best cat art collection.

    inkkittenart Report

    #42

    Surreal cat art showing a cat wearing a space helmet floating above a red planet against a starry night sky.

    nywnart Report

    #43

    Cartoon and real tortoiseshell cat art from the Bored Panda community showcasing charming cat illustrations and photos.

    chrisbeetow Report

    #44

    Watercolor cat art showing a sleeping cat curled up on a person's lap in soft blue and warm tones.

    drawer_da Report

    #45

    Minimalist continuous line cat art with black and white patches and yellow eyes, showcasing unique cat art style.

    thewanderpaws Report

    #46

    Minimalist cat art with bold orange and white colors, created in a continuous line style, showcasing unique cat art creativity.

    thewanderpaws Report

    #47

    Stylized cat art featuring waves with cat-shaped crests under a bright red sun, showcasing creative cat art design.

    limhengswee Report

    #48

    Minimalist cat art featuring white cats blending with large green leaves under a warm orange sun, showcasing creative cat art style.

    limhengswee Report

    #49

    Colorful painting of a black cat with yellow eyes, showcasing detailed cat art from the Bored Panda community.

    erikachapmanart Report

    #50

    Abstract cat art with bold lines and warm tones, showcasing creative style from the best cat art community collection.

    thewanderpaws Report

