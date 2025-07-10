ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Day, happening from July 8th to 11th, is a weird and wonderful time full of impulse buys and things you didn't know could be delivered in two days. But let's be honest, while a deal on 100 rubber ducks is fun, what we're really scouting for are the big names. We're talking about the brands that usually make our bank accounts shudder, the ones sitting in our "Save for Later" list, silently judging our life choices.

Doing the legwork to see which of your favorite brands are actually participating can feel like a full-time job. So, we took one for the team and scoured the sale to find the best discounts from the household names you know and trust. From tech to beauty to home goods, this is your official guide to getting the good stuff without the full-price guilt trip.

#1

That "Are You Still Watching?" Message From Netflix Feels Way More Judgmental On A Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV

Samsung smart TV displaying streaming apps on a modern stand, highlighting deals on brands you know this Prime Day.

Review: "I am so pleased with my tv!! So Crystal Clear!! No special sound bar needed, and very easy to use! I have it in my bedroom and can read or see all. It feels like I am part of the movie. Sound is easy to hear and the music isn't too loud, I can still understand what is being said. I love it! Price was wonderful!" - Joanne

Amazon.com , Volodymyr Sukhonos Report

    Cordless vacuum cleaner standing in a kitchen next to a pile of pet hair on tiled floor during Prime Day deals.

    Review: "We considered paying double for other brands. I have to say this was FUN! It is so light weight and flexible with turns, small enough to fit into tight spaces. Super easy to take attachments on & off! But what blew my mind was how much this vac picked up! I covered 1800 sq ft an entire the tank 2x, it needed a 3rd becuz the wand filled w dog hair. I think I am going to do an equal comparison test to my full size Dyson next. BEST thing I have bought on Amazon!" - Breen

    Amazon.com , Breen Report

    E-reader displaying floral and lighthouse sketches, showcasing popular brand deals available this Prime Day sale event.

    Review: "If you are like me, a person that still depends on legal pads for note taking. Do yourself a favor and buy this! Simple to use and set up. Keeps your desk organized without having stacks of notepads. It is also a great e-reader. I love, love, love this device!" - Chuck Davis

    Amazon.com , Nicole , Erika Report

    #4

    According To Girl Math, The Money You Save On Delivery Fees Completely Justifies Buying An Indoor Pizza Oven

    Countertop Chefman oven on stove next to freshly baked pepperoni and vegetable pizzas cooling on a rack

    Review: "When I bought this pizza oven, I wasn't sure if it was something that I would enjoy as much as I have, but I was proven wrong with the very first bite of homemade pizza with the toppings that I desire on my pizza pie. It is so very easy to use and the different styles of pizza that have preset settings is pretty remarkable in itself. I use this oven about 2 times a week, whether I'm making a pizza or a stromboli or a calzone or a desert pizza, this oven is phenomenal." - Robert H. Ellsworth

    Amazon.com , Chef Joey Report

    Vitamix blender with a pink smoothie next to a bag of Wyman’s Banana Berry fruit blend, highlighting Prime Day deals.

    Review: "My only regret is not buying this blender sooner. Yes, it's pricey for a blender (or so I thought), but it's totally worth the money. It's very easy to use and clean, and it makes the smoothest smoothies. I'm still impressed with the texture of the açaí I made. Plus, it even comes with a recipe book. If you love cooking, trying new recipes, and want to be healthier, this product is perfect for you. Just wait for a good deal on Amazon and buy it, lol." - AT

    Amazon.com , Graviton Matrix Report

    Robot vacuum cleaning hardwood floor in a modern kitchen showing deals on brands you actually know and love Prime Day.

    Review: "I was skeptical, but this vacuum/mop is incredible. It’s by far the best robot we’ve ever had. I run it at bedtime and I wake up to clean floors! Both the vacuum and mop options work fantastic." - niki s.

    Amazon.com , niki s. Report

    Set of three durable purple suitcases with zipper compartments and adjustable straps inside, showcasing popular brand deals.

    Review: "I finally got to use this on my cruise and let me tell it. This luggage was smooth sailing. Easy to maneuver. Not a lot of effort. Enough room and elegant appeal. Great product." - Terry

    Amazon.com , Phil , Amazon Customer Report

    Is your cart already looking bougie on a budget? Good. That means you're doing Prime Day right. But we've only just scratched the surface of the name-brand bounty that Amazon is offering up. So take a deep breath, stretch your scrolling fingers, and prepare for another round of deals that feel too good to be true (but aren't).

    Modern air purifier on dark floor showcasing top and side views, featured in deals on brands you know and love.

    Review: "Just bought my second large room one. I absolutely love this! There’s noticeable fresher, crisper air in the room when it’s on. We have two dogs and two cats, and it completely eliminates any kind of animal smell as it purifies the air. I may buy a small one for each of the kids bedrooms. Not to mention, I’m able to keep my air conditioning running more efficiently because this blows out such nice cool air after it filters it." - Mindy Pudlo

    Amazon.com , Laundry Decor Report

    Fitness tracker with orange band worn on wrist showcasing time and step count for 20 deals on brands this Prime Day.

    Review: "This Fitbit is easy to use. The size is smaller than most comparable watches, which is nice. The value for the money is phenomenal. Customization gives so many options. The watch quality is great. Notifications from cell phones appear on the watch." - Adam Plunkett

    Amazon.com , Jessica S. Report

    NordicTrack treadmill with digital display and controls, featured in deals on brands you actually know and love this Prime Day

    Review: "Works great. Very pleased. Pretty quiet when running. Very impressed with the packing. The box showed up in perfect condition ( was concerned because of the weight) and all parts were perfect. Came with all the tools needed also. It's great. Thanks" - John

    Amazon.com , bgonyaw Report

    Two white striped pillows on beds showcasing deals on brands you know and love for Prime Day shopping.

    Review: "Honestly I never thought I’d see myself justifying $60 for 2 pillows but I have really bad neck and back pain so needless to say it’s hard for me to find a decent pillow but these are incredibly comfortable. My wife also likes how they’re cool to the touch as she is not the biggest fan of the heat, especially when sleeping. Frankly, I’m not one to leave reviews but these pillows deserve 5 stars. Would buy again." - Shawn Hodgkin

    Amazon.com , Ernestine Ramos , Michelle Roy Report

    LEGO house set with mini-figures and plants, showcasing popular brands during Prime Day deals event.

    Review: "What can I say! Another great product by Lego! This house was super enjoyable to build with my kids and it is so cool that you can change the design at any moment! This was a lot of fun to build and look forward to many more of the creator line with the flexibility of 3 different builds!" - Milan Rudanovic

    Amazon.com , Alexa Report

    Hand holding Olaplex hair oil bottle next to woman with smooth, straightened hair showcasing popular brand deals this Prime Day.

    Review: "I LOVE it! Ill give it 5 stars.. I have very long, SUPER thick hair. This stuff works wonders. It makes my hair so soft, silky, and shiny. Ive tried other similar hair products that are supposed to give the same results amd this is by far the best. Its worth the money. A couple tiny drops goes a long way." - Zaw Zaw

    Amazon.com , Dayana , janpar Report

    #14

    Turning Regular Tap Water Into Fancy Spicy Water With A Sodastream Terra Makes You Feel Like Some Kind Of Kitchen Alchemist

    Sodastream Terra sparkling water maker next to stacked ceramic mixing bowls with measuring spoons on a kitchen counter.

    Review: "Extremely easy to use and makes wonderful carbonated drinks. So handy. No need for plastic/aluminum cans or bottles to dispose of. Simply carbonate the water using the soda stream bottles and then add the syrup. Done. The flavors available are awesome. This is especially go for RV travel and vacation get aways in remote areas. Takes up very little space." - Sally

    Amazon.com , Michelle Nagy Report

    You've made it this far, and your taste level is clearly impeccable. We're on the last leg of this brand-name bargain hunt, and the deals are just as impressive as the ones that came before. These final few finds are the cherries on top of your very savvy shopping sundae, so let's finish strong and get you the best bang for your buck.

    Before and after images of woman using a skincare mask from brands you actually know and love during Prime Day deals.

    Review: "I've been absolutely loving this face mask! I was a bit unsure at first since it's meant to stay on for quite a while, but it turned out to be super easy to use and stays in place perfectly. By the time I take it off, my skin is *glowing*! Even my girlfriend, who has really sensitive skin, has had great results with it. It's officially earned a permanent spot in my weekly skincare routine. Highly recommended!" - Aurora

    Amazon.com , Beth T. Report

    #16

    The Only Thing Standing Between You And Becoming A Person Who Says "I Can't Function Without My Morning Espresso" Is A Nespresso Espresso Maker

    Coffee brewing with Nespresso machine and clear glass cup, highlighting deals on brands you actually know and love this Prime Day.

    Review: "I’m an avid espresso drinker, and I have struggled for years trying to find a machine that would be easily made with pods, but I would like. And THIS IS IT! I absolutely love it. Frother is amazing . Machine very easy to use" - Tania Paz

    Amazon.com , Amanda Anderson Report

    DeWalt power tools including drill, impact driver, battery, charger, and carrying bag featured in deals on brands you love.

    Review: "The product is a game changer for my husband he loves it and at the price you can't beat that no where else he loves the tool bag it came with .." - Melissa

    Amazon.com , Saul Report

    Electric toothbrush kit with multiple brush heads and charging cables shown alongside oral care progress tracking app data.

    Review: "I bought this product a little over a week ago, use it twice daily on deep clean, I have already noticed my teeth are whiter, notice less plaque buildup. Easy to use, quick to charge. Traveling kit is bulky but keeps it organized and clean. It is a high quality product worth the price." - Anthony Ferrantelli

    Amazon.com , Allen C. Huffman Report

    Before and after close-up of teeth whitening treatment showing brighter teeth as part of 20 deals on brands you know and love.

    Review: "These strips are amazing! After just four uses, I already noticed a difference. My teeth look whiter and brighter. They’re easy to use and don’t cause sensitivity. Definitely worth it—I’ll keep using them!" - Amazon Customer

    Amazon.com , Jason Report

    #20

    When Your Skin Is Throwing A Bigger Tantrum Than A Toddler In The Candy Aisle, The One Thing That Can Calm It Down Is La Roche-Posay Face Moisturizer

    La Roche-Posay face moisturizer cream applied on hand showcasing deals on brands you actually know and love.

    Review: "I have very sensitive skin and trust this brand implicitly. This is a wonderful daily moisturizer that is not too heavy. I absolutely love it. I also use some of their thicker moisturizers in the winter. Cannot recommend enough" - A.

    Amazon.com , Jihye Kang Report

