Prime Day, happening from July 8th to 11th, is a weird and wonderful time full of impulse buys and things you didn't know could be delivered in two days. But let's be honest, while a deal on 100 rubber ducks is fun, what we're really scouting for are the big names. We're talking about the brands that usually make our bank accounts shudder, the ones sitting in our "Save for Later" list, silently judging our life choices.

Doing the legwork to see which of your favorite brands are actually participating can feel like a full-time job. So, we took one for the team and scoured the sale to find the best discounts from the household names you know and trust. From tech to beauty to home goods, this is your official guide to getting the good stuff without the full-price guilt trip.