Prime Day Is When All The Cool Brands Come Out To Play And Here Are 20 Deals
Prime Day, happening from July 8th to 11th, is a weird and wonderful time full of impulse buys and things you didn't know could be delivered in two days. But let's be honest, while a deal on 100 rubber ducks is fun, what we're really scouting for are the big names. We're talking about the brands that usually make our bank accounts shudder, the ones sitting in our "Save for Later" list, silently judging our life choices.
Doing the legwork to see which of your favorite brands are actually participating can feel like a full-time job. So, we took one for the team and scoured the sale to find the best discounts from the household names you know and trust. From tech to beauty to home goods, this is your official guide to getting the good stuff without the full-price guilt trip.
This post may include affiliate links.
That "Are You Still Watching?" Message From Netflix Feels Way More Judgmental On A Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV
Review: "I am so pleased with my tv!! So Crystal Clear!! No special sound bar needed, and very easy to use! I have it in my bedroom and can read or see all. It feels like I am part of the movie. Sound is easy to hear and the music isn't too loud, I can still understand what is being said. I love it! Price was wonderful!" - Joanne
A Shark Cordless Vacuum Gives You The Freedom To Chase Down That One Rogue Piece Of Popcorn Without Being Tethered To The Wall Like A Sad, Wired Landline Phone
Review: "We considered paying double for other brands. I have to say this was FUN! It is so light weight and flexible with turns, small enough to fit into tight spaces. Super easy to take attachments on & off! But what blew my mind was how much this vac picked up! I covered 1800 sq ft an entire the tank 2x, it needed a 3rd becuz the wand filled w dog hair. I think I am going to do an equal comparison test to my full size Dyson next. BEST thing I have bought on Amazon!" - Breen
An Amazon Kindle Finally Ends The Sophie's Choice Of Deciding Which Two Books You're Allowed To Pack For A One-Week Vacation
Review: "If you are like me, a person that still depends on legal pads for note taking. Do yourself a favor and buy this! Simple to use and set up. Keeps your desk organized without having stacks of notepads. It is also a great e-reader. I love, love, love this device!" - Chuck Davis
According To Girl Math, The Money You Save On Delivery Fees Completely Justifies Buying An Indoor Pizza Oven
Review: "When I bought this pizza oven, I wasn't sure if it was something that I would enjoy as much as I have, but I was proven wrong with the very first bite of homemade pizza with the toppings that I desire on my pizza pie. It is so very easy to use and the different styles of pizza that have preset settings is pretty remarkable in itself. I use this oven about 2 times a week, whether I'm making a pizza or a stromboli or a calzone or a desert pizza, this oven is phenomenal." - Robert H. Ellsworth
Putting A Vitamix Blender On Your Counter Is The Kitchen Equivalent Of Casually Leaving The Keys To Your New German Luxury Car Out On The Coffee Table
Review: "My only regret is not buying this blender sooner. Yes, it's pricey for a blender (or so I thought), but it's totally worth the money. It's very easy to use and clean, and it makes the smoothest smoothies. I'm still impressed with the texture of the açaí I made. Plus, it even comes with a recipe book. If you love cooking, trying new recipes, and want to be healthier, this product is perfect for you. Just wait for a good deal on Amazon and buy it, lol." - AT
The Shark Self-Empty Robot Vacuum And Mop Is Basically That One Overachiever In Every Group Project Who Does All The Work And Then Color-Codes The Final Presentation For You
Review: "I was skeptical, but this vacuum/mop is incredible. It’s by far the best robot we’ve ever had. I run it at bedtime and I wake up to clean floors! Both the vacuum and mop options work fantastic." - niki s.
A Samsonite 3-Piece Luggage Set Has A Bag For Every Possible Travel Plan: The Weekend Trip, The Two-Week Vacation, And The "What If I Just Spontaneously Move To Another Country" Emergency
Review: "I finally got to use this on my cruise and let me tell it. This luggage was smooth sailing. Easy to maneuver. Not a lot of effort. Enough room and elegant appeal. Great product." - Terry
Is your cart already looking bougie on a budget? Good. That means you're doing Prime Day right. But we've only just scratched the surface of the name-brand bounty that Amazon is offering up. So take a deep breath, stretch your scrolling fingers, and prepare for another round of deals that feel too good to be true (but aren't).
A Blueair Air Purifier Lets You Officially Unsubscribe From The Seasonal Subscription To Pollen And Dust That You Never Signed Up For
Review: "Just bought my second large room one. I absolutely love this! There’s noticeable fresher, crisper air in the room when it’s on. We have two dogs and two cats, and it completely eliminates any kind of animal smell as it purifies the air. I may buy a small one for each of the kids bedrooms. Not to mention, I’m able to keep my air conditioning running more efficiently because this blows out such nice cool air after it filters it." - Mindy Pudlo
The Fitbit Charge 6 Is The Only Friend Who Will Celebrate With You For Walking From The Couch To The Fridge And Back Again
Review: "This Fitbit is easy to use. The size is smaller than most comparable watches, which is nice. The value for the money is phenomenal. Customization gives so many options. The watch quality is great. Notifications from cell phones appear on the watch." - Adam Plunkett
A Nordictrack T Series Treadmil Is The Most Convenient Way To Train For A Marathon Or Just Get Your Steps In While You Binge-Watch An Entire Season Of A Reality Dating Show
Review: "Works great. Very pleased. Pretty quiet when running. Very impressed with the packing. The box showed up in perfect condition ( was concerned because of the weight) and all parts were perfect. Came with all the tools needed also. It's great. Thanks" - John
Laying Your Head On A Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Will Make You Feel So Fancy, You'll Start Leaving Tiny Chocolates On Your Own Nightstand
Review: "Honestly I never thought I’d see myself justifying $60 for 2 pillows but I have really bad neck and back pain so needless to say it’s hard for me to find a decent pillow but these are incredibly comfortable. My wife also likes how they’re cool to the touch as she is not the biggest fan of the heat, especially when sleeping. Frankly, I’m not one to leave reviews but these pillows deserve 5 stars. Would buy again." - Shawn Hodgkin
Building A LEGO Cozy House Building Toy Is A Great Way To Experience The Joys Of Homeownership Without The Crushing Weight Of A 30-Year Mortgage
Review: "What can I say! Another great product by Lego! This house was super enjoyable to build with my kids and it is so cool that you can change the design at any moment! This was a lot of fun to build and look forward to many more of the creator line with the flexibility of 3 different builds!" - Milan Rudanovic
Using Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil On Your Hair Feels Like You're Personally Apologizing To It For All The Questionable Things You Did With A Flat Iron And Box Dye In 2009
Review: "I LOVE it! Ill give it 5 stars.. I have very long, SUPER thick hair. This stuff works wonders. It makes my hair so soft, silky, and shiny. Ive tried other similar hair products that are supposed to give the same results amd this is by far the best. Its worth the money. A couple tiny drops goes a long way." - Zaw Zaw
Turning Regular Tap Water Into Fancy Spicy Water With A Sodastream Terra Makes You Feel Like Some Kind Of Kitchen Alchemist
Review: "Extremely easy to use and makes wonderful carbonated drinks. So handy. No need for plastic/aluminum cans or bottles to dispose of. Simply carbonate the water using the soda stream bottles and then add the syrup. Done. The flavors available are awesome. This is especially go for RV travel and vacation get aways in remote areas. Takes up very little space." - Sally
You've made it this far, and your taste level is clearly impeccable. We're on the last leg of this brand-name bargain hunt, and the deals are just as impressive as the ones that came before. These final few finds are the cherries on top of your very savvy shopping sundae, so let's finish strong and get you the best bang for your buck.
Seeing If Your Skin Can Absorb An Entire Biodance Bio-Collagen Mask Overnight Is The Only TikTok Challenge Your Face Will Actually Thank You For Participating In
Review: "I've been absolutely loving this face mask! I was a bit unsure at first since it's meant to stay on for quite a while, but it turned out to be super easy to use and stays in place perfectly. By the time I take it off, my skin is *glowing*! Even my girlfriend, who has really sensitive skin, has had great results with it. It's officially earned a permanent spot in my weekly skincare routine. Highly recommended!" - Aurora
The Only Thing Standing Between You And Becoming A Person Who Says "I Can't Function Without My Morning Espresso" Is A Nespresso Espresso Maker
Review: "I’m an avid espresso drinker, and I have struggled for years trying to find a machine that would be easily made with pods, but I would like. And THIS IS IT! I absolutely love it. Frother is amazing . Machine very easy to use" - Tania Paz
Owning A Dewalt Cordless Drill And Impact Driver Is The Official First Step To Becoming The Kind Of Person Who Says "I Can Fix That" Even When You Absolutely Cannot Fix That
Review: "The product is a game changer for my husband he loves it and at the price you can't beat that no where else he loves the tool bag it came with .." - Melissa
The Philips Sonicare Expertclean Gives You That Fresh-From-The-Dentist Feeling Without Having To Make Awkward Small Talk Or Lie About Your Flossing Habits
Review: "I bought this product a little over a week ago, use it twice daily on deep clean, I have already noticed my teeth are whiter, notice less plaque buildup. Easy to use, quick to charge. Traveling kit is bulky but keeps it organized and clean. It is a high quality product worth the price." - Anthony Ferrantelli
Review: "These strips are amazing! After just four uses, I already noticed a difference. My teeth look whiter and brighter. They’re easy to use and don’t cause sensitivity. Definitely worth it—I’ll keep using them!" - Amazon Customer
When Your Skin Is Throwing A Bigger Tantrum Than A Toddler In The Candy Aisle, The One Thing That Can Calm It Down Is La Roche-Posay Face Moisturizer
Review: "I have very sensitive skin and trust this brand implicitly. This is a wonderful daily moisturizer that is not too heavy. I absolutely love it. I also use some of their thicker moisturizers in the winter. Cannot recommend enough" - A.