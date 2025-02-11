ADVERTISEMENT

Love might be free, but Valentine's gifts usually aren't – until now. We've hunted down 25 romantic wins that prove you can absolutely sweep someone off their feet without sweeping your bank account clean. From LEGO flowers that last longer than the real deal to date night dice that turn decision fatigue into adventure, each find delivers maximum heart eyes for minimal cash. Romance hits different when you're working with a budget that says "dollar menu" but your heart screams "five-star restaurant."

Skip the financial anxiety and slide straight into thoughtful gift territory with presents that feel expensive but play nice with your wallet. Picture surprising your person with a scratch-off movie poster that turns Netflix nights into bucket list adventures, or gifting them bath bombs that transform their basic tub into a spa experience. Whether you're playing it cool with cute keepsakes or getting crafty with DIY romance books, each item proves that meaningful gestures don't need triple digits to make an impact. Because sometimes the sweetest gifts come with small price tags and big imagination.