The best part of the holidays is the lead-up, and what better way to savor it than with a daily treat? The advent calendars of your youth, with their slightly waxy and always disappointing chocolates, have officially had a major glow-up. Nowadays, you can countdown to the big day with everything from shimmering gemstones and beauty must-haves to fishing lures for your next big catch.

So, if you're looking to make the 24 days before Christmas feel just as special as the main event, we've found the calendars that will have you genuinely excited to hop out of bed each morning.