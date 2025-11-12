19 Advent Calendars To Make The Time Till Christmas Fly By
The best part of the holidays is the lead-up, and what better way to savor it than with a daily treat? The advent calendars of your youth, with their slightly waxy and always disappointing chocolates, have officially had a major glow-up. Nowadays, you can countdown to the big day with everything from shimmering gemstones and beauty must-haves to fishing lures for your next big catch.
So, if you're looking to make the 24 days before Christmas feel just as special as the main event, we've found the calendars that will have you genuinely excited to hop out of bed each morning.
This post may include affiliate links.
Finding Out Who Did It Is A Lot More Fun When It Takes 24 Days With The Clue Advent Calendar
Review: "I finished this the other day (I did it outside of the Christmas season) and found it fun. The story was good. The puzzles were pretty easy, especially if you're used to doing that sort of thing. I liked the set-up, with the game rooms and other panels." - Ann Sutton
The National Geographic Science Kit & Rock Collection Advent Calendar Has 24 Days Of Experiments And Cool Rocks, So Your Kids Will Be Too Busy Being Scientists To Ask "Is It Christmas Yet"
Review: "24 educational surprises for kids to count down to Christmas. My 9yr old is a big fan of National Geographic sets and was excited for this to come in the mail." - Adrienne
Scoring A Hole-In-One Every Day Is Totally Possible With The Golf Advent Calendar
Review: "My boss is a crazy golf dude. I think he loves golf more than his wife. I cannot get him anything because he's so hard to buy for. I know he's going to get a kick out of THIS! It's a pretty good size advent calendar. The photo is in one of those wide seat desk chairs. I think this is a good price for all the goodies and gadgets that come in it. The calendar itself is good quality. Obviously, I'm not going to open any of it because it's a gift. If you've got a hard to buy for man in your life that loves golf, this is a good buy. Fun gift!" - SportsPrincess
A Whole Sleigh Full Of Chocolatey Bears Are Coming To Town In This Lindt Teddy Sleigh Calander
Review: "I was not expecting this to be so big and i didn't believe it when the box it came in was that big but it's super nice and cute and has something to stand it up. I haven't tried to chocolate yet but i have high hopes!" - ellie
The Jelly Belly Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Trivia Advent Calendar Lets You Solemnly Swear You Are Up To No Good Every Day Until Christmas
Review: "My daughter LOVED this! It's super cute. Good quality so it stands up on her dresser. It was worth it." - Melissa
"For Real Life?!" Is What Your Kids Will Be Shouting Every Morning With This Bluey Calendar
Review: "Looks great purchase to give soon for this upcoming Christmas season. Unopened yet but have high expectations children’s will enjoy it very much." - Amazon Customer Glo
The concept of getting a tiny present every single day is a certified banger of an idea. It turns the agonizingly slow crawl toward the holidays into a daily dopamine hit. The best part is that there's now a calendar for literally every niche obsession you can think of, so you can finally tailor your countdown to your very specific brand of weird.
The Great Hall Has Absolutely Nothing On The 24 Days Of Magic Hiding Inside This Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Review: "Color: MulticolorVerified Purchase This contains so many neat items that are practical for a teenager. My daughter loves Harry Potter and she has so much fun opening it everyday for a new item. It was priced good for what you get in it! It was the perfect size. We were so happy with this purchase." - Tina M Britt
Spread The Holiday Cheer One Tiny Jar At A Time With The Bonne Maman Spreads Calendar
Review: "Delicious assortment of fruits spreads - each bottle enough for two pieces of toast. I will gift this to others next year." - Maria Winkler
Mistletoe Is About To Become Your New Best Friend Thanks To The Burt's Bees 12 Days Of Joy Lip Balm
Review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS CHAPSTICK!!!! It goes on so super smoothly and smells like the best peppermint scent I have ever smelled. It refreshes my lips so nicely, I even put it on before lipstick to help the makeup go on smoother and look so much nicer. I HIGHLY recommend this chapstick. The price is decent on Amazon but is cheaper in stores, so if you need chapstick desperately I would recommend it buying it on here." - Be11Elle
Every Day Leading Up To The Big One Can Be The Catch Of The Day With This Fishing Lure Calendar
Review: "Great advent calendar for older kids or anyone that loves fishing. Real lures to use." - Nicole
Let The Holiday Chaos Commence, At Least Your Skin Will Be Chilling With The Body & Earth Skincare Advent Calendar
Review: "The calendar was delivered quickly, and arrived a day after order, before Dec 1st. It was VERY well done, with a Christmas scene across all the individual boxes. All of the products are hotel size, most good for 2-3 uses. There are lotions and soaps and bath bombs, all with decent scents. Some are really good quality, and got us considering buying more from the company’s site. Others were just so-so, like a keychain, but that’s part of the fun! Would highly recommend this for any woman or teenage girl." - Matthew Boswell
You'll Be Too Busy Trying To Escape The Room To Notice How Long It Is Until Christmas With The Exit: The Game Advent Calendar
Review: "My family loves this advent calendar, they get better each year! So much fun!" - Jessica Behner
Gone are the days of flimsy cardboard doors that would always tear and lead to a piece of chocolate with the structural integrity of a dusty moth. The advent calendar has officially entered its main character era. Whether you're sharing the daily reveal with your kids or just giving yourself a well-deserved daily treat, the game has been completely and utterly changed.
Your Brain Might Actually Short-Circuit From The Sheer Amount Of Cuteness Packed Inside This Mini Brands Kawaii Advent Calendar
Review: "Fun advent calendar. This rounded out my Kawaii collection. If you don’t have any Kawaii or don’t have many, get this set." - Vince
The Holidays Are A Competition And This Advent Duel For Couples Finally Makes It Official
Advent Duel for Couples turns December into 24 days filled with laughter, cozy challenges, and quality time together.
You Don't Have To Be One Of Santa's Helpers To Sleigh All Day With This E.l.f. Cosmetics Calendar
Review: "This e.l.f. Sleigh the Holidays Advent Calendar is absolutely amazing! It’s packed with 24 fun surprises—everything from skincare must-haves to festive makeup in gorgeous limited-edition shades. Each day feels like a mini celebration! I love that it includes e.l.f.’s viral best-sellers and tools, so you get a perfect mix of products to pamper yourself or try something new. The packaging is super cute and festive, making it perfect for gift-giving (or keeping for yourself—no judgment!). Plus, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free, which makes me feel even better about it." - Steph
Getting Rocks For The Holidays Is Officially A Good Thing With The National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar
Review: "This is an awesome kit! So says my grandson." - Edna
Let Your Nose Countdown To Christmas With 12 Different Festive Whiffs From This Yankee Calendar
Review: "This is an awesome way to spread some holiday cheer while also having a chance to try out a variety of Yankee Candles. If you're already pretty familiar with Yankee Candle's offerings you might come away disappointed, but if you or someone you know is starting to dip their toes into these waters this is perfect. The set itself is well designed with a sturdy carboard housing, and cute sleeves around each candle with unique artwork on the wrapping." - Kuginuki
Getting On The Naughty List Just Became Incredibly Delicious With The Sugarfina North Pole Toy Shoppe Candy Advent Calendar
Review: "Worth the money! The box was beautiful, sturdy and so festive. I almost considered reusing it next year. The candy was yummy - we enjoyed every piece. Mainly gummies but a few chocolate pieces. The first concern I had was the reviews said the candy gummies were hard. Not at all. Each box has individually wrapped candies and 4 pieces per box. I didn’t like that each piece was shown on the back and in the order we opened them so it wasn’t really a surprise. But that’s a preference. Definitely recommend!!!" - Amanda Walsh
Your Hogwarts Letter Finally Arrived And It's Actually 24 Days Of Surprises From The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Review: "Get one every year for our daughter. She loves them. LEGO quality and great for Harry Potter fans." - Christine Swanson Werner