61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything
It's strange how we often don't notice change as it's happening. But one day, we look back and everything is different. People grow up, places evolve, time waits for no one, and things rarely stay the same.
While many of us fear change, it isn't always a bad thing. And people have been proving it by sharing then-and-now photos of how things were vs how they are now. From someone's "before and after testosterone" transition, to a girl and her pup in 2016 and 2025, the pics provide a welcome dose of nostalgia with a side serving of wholesome goodness.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most beautiful ones for you to browse through while you reminisce about years gone by and wonder about those yet to come. Sit back, grab your gran's old blanket and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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4 And 27
100% her dad looks at these to pictures side by side and will state they're the same picture.
Things are always changing, even when it feels like time is standing still. It's strange to think that the earth looked drastically different a thousand years ago to how it does today. And right now, it's transforming at an alarming rate... thanks to climate change.
According to NASA, temperatures are increasing, ocean levels are rising and ice sheets are melting. Greenland, for example, lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.
But that's not the only way our planet has evolved. Sprawling cities now stand where we once had forests, highways cut through areas that used to be deserted, and even formerly uninhabited islands have been turned into luxury resorts.
2020 & 2026, 4 Years Before & After Testosterone
I didn’t intend to take the “after” picture as a comparison, but it really reminded me of this selfie I took back in 2020. I barely reckognise myself. it’s almost like looking at a sister… I started my transition in late 2024 (at 29) and I’m a lot happier now.
Once A Ghostbuster...
Me at 4 years old in 1989, and me at 38 in 2024.
These Photos Are 10 Years Apart! From When They Were First Found In The Street And How They Are Today
Then And Now
As previously stated: 100% her dad looks at these to pictures side by side and will state they're the same picture.
Elsie Allcock Has Lived In The Same House For 104 Years
Elsie Allcock has lived in the same house for 104 years, born in a 2 bed terraced house in 1918, of which her father had rented since 1902, she then went on to borrow a loan of £250 from the local council in order to buy the property. Elsie was born at the back end of the First World War 28th June.
My Daughter’s First And Last Day Of School
Grandad, 26 To 96
Royal Canadian Navy. Shortly after this picture, taken in Key West (‘57) he was involved in a helicopter crash that broke his back. No longer able to fly or sail, he then took a contract with the American Navy, monitoring Soviet submarines, using newly acquired SONAR technology brought to North America by Britain. He’s my favourite human.
First And Last Picture I Took Of My Sweet Baby, 2013 And 2026
3 Decades On
Ahhh Yes, the slow migration of hair from your head to the beard.
University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart
Our Wedding, 1994 - At Our Son’s Wedding, 2023
My Great Grandma And I
I got my name Pearl from this wonderful lady.
My Best Friend And I, 2006-2025
My Daughter And Her Pup, 2016 & 2025
The Trenches Of World War I Then And Now
Pics Of My Twin Boys From Newborn To Age 17
I could only get them to cooperate every couple of years.
The Arctic More Than 100 Years Ago Compared To Now
My Nana, 18 vs. 94
1991, 13yo To 2026, 48yo
And your favourite band was nine inch nails and smashing pumpkins
2005-2025
19 and 39 year old me with my 2001 Acura TL and yes it's the same shirt.
Woodstock Festival Site - 1969 / 2020
Crater Lake In 1982 And 2022
Lithuania, Kaunas, Now It Is In A Mall
My Family In 1982 And June 2025
Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend
1991-2025 and still very happily married.
Me And Niece
2008: Me 21 niece 2 months 2025: Me 40 niece just turned 17.
And she likes to be held like this even though she’s too big to keep doing this.
My Grandfather And I In Tokyo, 73 Years Apart
Hamster Head 9 To 57
Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019
Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now
My Grandmother 1968/2024
Apparently I Found My Style When I Was 8, 40 Now
Chichen Itza 1892 And Now
Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peninsula 1964 - 2016
Lincoln Memorial, Before And After The Construction Of The Pool
2005 - 2025 . My Mum In The Same Outfit 20 Years Later
San Francisco In 1938 And Now
Balancing Rock At Garden Of The Gods, 1920s And Now
Ostend, Belgium, 1899 And Present Day
Age Five To Fifty Five
1995-Now
Some things never change.
Twenty Year Difference In Dallas, Texas, 2001 To 2021
1920 / 2020, San Francisco, CA
Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020
Chicago In The 1930s vs. Now
Bike Ride Before And After The Berlin Wall
2004 - 2026
My Dad: 16 To 76
50 Year Span
Prom night in high school in 1976. I was 18. Fast forward to 2026. 68 years old.
Then And Now, 18yr, 1994 - 48yr, 2024
27 And 72 Years Old
A New York City Street - 1984 And Present Day
4 And 33, What A Life
20-50
My Sister And I, 2004, 2024
15 To Almost 50
Wow that happened fast.