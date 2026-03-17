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It's strange how we often don't notice change as it's happening. But one day, we look back and everything is different. People grow up, places evolve, time waits for no one, and things rarely stay the same.

While many of us fear change, it isn't always a bad thing. And people have been proving it by sharing then-and-now photos of how things were vs how they are now. From someone's "before and after testosterone" transition, to a girl and her pup in 2016 and 2025, the pics provide a welcome dose of nostalgia with a side serving of wholesome goodness.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most beautiful ones for you to browse through while you reminisce about years gone by and wonder about those yet to come. Sit back, grab your gran's old blanket and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.