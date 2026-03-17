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It's strange how we often don't notice change as it's happening. But one day, we look back and everything is different. People grow up, places evolve, time waits for no one, and things rarely stay the same.

While many of us fear change, it isn't always a bad thing. And people have been proving it by sharing then-and-now photos of how things were vs how they are now. From someone's "before and after testosterone" transition, to a girl and her pup in 2016 and 2025, the pics provide a welcome dose of nostalgia with a side serving of wholesome goodness.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most beautiful ones for you to browse through while you reminisce about years gone by and wonder about those yet to come. Sit back, grab your gran's old blanket and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

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#1

4 And 27

Then-and-now photos showing a girl as a child in a princess dress and grown woman in a wedding gown.

Right-Song2627 Report

15points
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alfonzwells611 avatar
MalayDragon
MalayDragon
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% her dad looks at these to pictures side by side and will state they're the same picture.

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Things are always changing, even when it feels like time is standing still. It's strange to think that the earth looked drastically different a thousand years ago to how it does today. And right now, it's transforming at an alarming rate... thanks to climate change.

According to NASA, temperatures are increasing, ocean levels are rising and ice sheets are melting. Greenland, for example, lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.

But that's not the only way our planet has evolved. Sprawling cities now stand where we once had forests, highways cut through areas that used to be deserted, and even formerly uninhabited islands have been turned into luxury resorts.

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    #2

    2020 & 2026, 4 Years Before & After Testosterone

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a person showing how time transforms appearance and style changes.

    I didn’t intend to take the “after” picture as a comparison, but it really reminded me of this selfie I took back in 2020. I barely reckognise myself. it’s almost like looking at a sister… I started my transition in late 2024 (at 29) and I’m a lot happier now.

    oscarwild_ Report

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    #3

    Once A Ghostbuster...

    Side-by-side then and now photos show a man in Ghostbusters costume with a classic Ghostbusters car on city street.

    Me at 4 years old in 1989, and me at 38 in 2024.

    Sir_Gibby53 Report

    14points
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    #4

    These Photos Are 10 Years Apart! From When They Were First Found In The Street And How They Are Today

    Man with two cats on his shoulders in two then-and-now photos showing how time transforms everything.

    illbleedForce Report

    14points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankyou for taking care of these beauty's

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    #5

    Then And Now

    Then-and-now photos showing a girl growing up with her grandfather in the kitchen over many years.

    BlackpillGuy Report

    14points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As previously stated: 100% her dad looks at these to pictures side by side and will state they're the same picture.

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    0points
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    #6

    Elsie Allcock Has Lived In The Same House For 104 Years

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a woman standing outside a brick-walled home showing time transformation.

    Elsie Allcock has lived in the same house for 104 years, born in a 2 bed terraced house in 1918, of which her father had rented since 1902, she then went on to borrow a loan of £250 from the local council in order to buy the property. Elsie was born at the back end of the First World War 28th June.

    MrMacBro Report

    14points
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    #7

    My Daughter’s First And Last Day Of School

    Father and daughter holding hands walking on sidewalk in a then-and-now photo showing time transforms everything.

    thefeckcampaign Report

    14points
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    #8

    Grandad, 26 To 96

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos showing a man as a young pilot and the same man elderly, illustrating time transformation.

    Royal Canadian Navy. Shortly after this picture, taken in Key West (‘57) he was involved in a helicopter crash that broke his back. No longer able to fly or sail, he then took a contract with the American Navy, monitoring Soviet submarines, using newly acquired SONAR technology brought to North America by Britain. He’s my favourite human.

    jdBee77 Report

    13points
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    #9

    First And Last Picture I Took Of My Sweet Baby, 2013 And 2026

    Dalmatian dog lying down in then-and-now photos showing how time transforms its appearance.

    Maleficent_Echo3909 Report

    13points
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    #10

    3 Decades On

    Split image showing a man then and now, illustrating time transforming appearance with a beard and tattoos in nature.

    BeardedInkedPiper Report

    13points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahhh Yes, the slow migration of hair from your head to the beard.

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    #11

    University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

    Then-and-now photos showing transformation of a mountainous landscape from a Native American camp to a modern town square.

    sweetz55 Report

    13points
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    #12

    Our Wedding, 1994 - At Our Son’s Wedding, 2023

    Then-and-now photos showing a couple on their wedding day and years later, highlighting how time transforms everything.

    mvgreene Report

    13points
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    #13

    My Great Grandma And I

    Side-by-side then and now photos of two family members showing the passage of time and transformation in their lives.

    I got my name Pearl from this wonderful lady.

    monicapearl Report

    13points
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    #14

    My Best Friend And I, 2006-2025

    Then-and-now photo of two friends smiling together, showing how time transforms relationships and appearances.

    saukga Report

    13points
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    #15

    My Daughter And Her Pup, 2016 & 2025

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a girl walking outside with a small dog showing time transformation.

    shuje Report

    13points
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    #16

    The Trenches Of World War I Then And Now

    Then-and-now photos showing World War I soldiers in trenches and the same location transformed into a peaceful grassy field.

    -_Redan_- Report

    13points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I visit Normandy a lot. Never fails to bring tears

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    #17

    Pics Of My Twin Boys From Newborn To Age 17

    Then-and-now photos showing two brothers sleeping side by side, illustrating how time transforms everything over the years.

    I could only get them to cooperate every couple of years.

    Desolation-Rose Report

    13points
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    #18

    The Arctic More Than 100 Years Ago Compared To Now

    Then-and-now photos showing dramatic glacier retreat with boats on calm water in contrasting eras.

    Sumit316 Report

    13points
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    #19

    My Nana, 18 vs. 94

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a woman showing how time transforms everything through aging and life changes.

    Askmeaboutships401 Report

    12points
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    #20

    1991, 13yo To 2026, 48yo

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a man showing how time transforms appearance and style over the years.

    maartenbadd Report

    12points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And your favourite band was nine inch nails and smashing pumpkins

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    #21

    2005-2025

    Side-by-side then-and-now photo showing a man by a silver car in the same neighborhood, illustrating how time transforms everything.

    19 and 39 year old me with my 2001 Acura TL and yes it's the same shirt.

    Ok-Swordfish-3833 Report

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    #22

    Woodstock Festival Site - 1969 / 2020

    Then-and-now photos showing a massive crowd transformed into a peaceful green field with two people posing together.

    spkelly37 Report

    12points
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    #23

    Crater Lake In 1982 And 2022

    Then-and-now photos showing a person and Toyota car by a scenic lakeside, illustrating how time transforms everything.

    humblehomiesco Report

    12points
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    #24

    Lithuania, Kaunas, Now It Is In A Mall

    Black and white then-and-now photos showing transformation from an old building to a modern shopping mall interior.

    litllecuphandle Report

    12points
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    #25

    My Family In 1982 And June 2025

    Then-and-now photo showing a family transforming over time, capturing the effects of time on relationships and appearance.

    Unlegally_blonde Report

    12points
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    #26

    Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a couple showing how time transforms everything with changes in style and appearance.

    1991-2025 and still very happily married.

    DropDeadFredidit Report

    12points
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    #27

    Me And Niece

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos showing a man holding a baby and later hugging the grown child, capturing time transformation.

    2008: Me 21 niece 2 months 2025: Me 40 niece just turned 17.

    And she likes to be held like this even though she’s too big to keep doing this.

    Chocolatemoose__84 Report

    12points
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    #28

    My Grandfather And I In Tokyo, 73 Years Apart

    Man standing in the same location decades apart, a then and now photo showing how time transforms everything.

    Dauntless1 Report

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    #29

    Hamster Head 9 To 57

    Then-and-now photos showing the transformation of a woman wearing similar clothes and a hamster on her head over time.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #30

    Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019

    Stonehenge then-and-now photos showing how time transforms ancient stone structures over centuries.

    ProjectFailure Report

    11points
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    #31

    Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

    Then-and-now photos of the Manhattan Bridge showing its construction and modern-day view between brick buildings.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #32

    My Grandmother 1968/2024

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a woman, illustrating how time transforms appearance and style.

    cleo1290 Report

    11points
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    #33

    Apparently I Found My Style When I Was 8, 40 Now

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a person showing how time transforms appearance and style over the years.

    InspiraSean86 Report

    10points
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    #34

    Chichen Itza 1892 And Now

    Then-and-now photos of an ancient pyramid showing how time transforms the structure and surrounding environment.

    KillaDee Report

    10points
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    #35

    Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peninsula 1964 - 2016

    Then-and-now photos showing the transformation of a city from sparse buildings to dense urban high-rises over time.

    Logan-rice88 Report

    10points
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    #36

    Lincoln Memorial, Before And After The Construction Of The Pool

    Then-and-now photos showing the transformation of the Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool over time.

    -_Redan_- Report

    10points
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    #37

    2005 - 2025 . My Mum In The Same Outfit 20 Years Later

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a woman in a blue traditional outfit showing time transformation.

    Chance_Business5139 Report

    10points
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    #38

    San Francisco In 1938 And Now

    Then-and-now photos showing streetcar replaced by modern bus in a neighborhood, illustrating time transformation effects.

    JackStrawWitchita Report

    10points
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    #39

    Balancing Rock At Garden Of The Gods, 1920s And Now

    Then-and-now photo showing people posing on a unique large balanced rock formation highlighting time transformation.

    wrapped-in-reverse Report

    10points
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    #40

    Ostend, Belgium, 1899 And Present Day

    Then-and-now photos showing transformation of a coastal promenade with historic and modern buildings by the sea.

    j7mm7_ Report

    10points
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    #41

    Age Five To Fifty Five

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a woman showing how time transforms everything with visible aging and style changes.

    WavisabiChick Report

    9points
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    #42

    1995-Now

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a girl wearing a blue hat, showing how time transforms everything.

    Some things never change.

    ilikerustyspooonz Report

    9points
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    #43

    Twenty Year Difference In Dallas, Texas, 2001 To 2021

    Aerial then-and-now photos showing urban development and transformation of a city skyline over time.

    dallasstars5 Report

    9points
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    #44

    1920 / 2020, San Francisco, CA

    Then-and-now photos showing two different cars parked on the same street in front of historic buildings.

    shefoundnow Report

    9points
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    #45

    Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

    Then-and-now photos showing a natural rock formation over a road with changes in surroundings and road condition.

    Eddielowfilthslayer Report

    9points
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    #46

    Chicago In The 1930s vs. Now

    Then-and-now photos showing the transformation of a city skyline with historic and modern skyscrapers over time.

    DrDMango Report

    9points
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    #47

    Bike Ride Before And After The Berlin Wall

    Then-and-now photos show a cyclist riding past Engelbecken Hof, highlighting how time transforms the urban landscape.

    -_Redan_- Report

    9points
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    #48

    2004 - 2026

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos showing how time transforms a baby into a young woman with long dark hair.

    THATS--Amore Report

    8points
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    #49

    My Dad: 16 To 76

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a young man and an older man showing how time transforms everything.

    Nikolai2017 Report

    8points
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    #50

    50 Year Span

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a man showing how time transforms appearance and style over the years

    Prom night in high school in 1976. I was 18. Fast forward to 2026. 68 years old.

    TightPainting9150 Report

    8points
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    #51

    Then And Now, 18yr, 1994 - 48yr, 2024

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a woman, illustrating how time transforms everything through visible changes.

    american-girl48 Report

    8points
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    #52

    27 And 72 Years Old

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a man showing how time transforms everything through aging and style changes.

    Lopsided_Tension_859 Report

    8points
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    #53

    A New York City Street - 1984 And Present Day

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a city street showing how time transforms everything with urban changes and development.

    Objects_Food_Rooms Report

    8points
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    #54

    4 And 33, What A Life

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a woman showing how time transforms appearances over the years.

    ApprehensiveAir6171 Report

    7points
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    #55

    20-50

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos showing how time transforms a man from youth to middle age with glasses and a smile.

    Initial_Cicada_3051 Report

    7points
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    #56

    My Sister And I, 2004, 2024

    Then-and-now photos of two girls smiling, showcasing how time transforms everything through their growth and changes.

    rousseaudanielle Report

    7points
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    #57

    15 To Almost 50

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos showing how time transforms everything with changes in appearance and style over the years.

    Wow that happened fast.

    adderall5 Report

    7points
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    #58

    Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And 2021

    Then-and-now photos showing how time transforms a building and its surroundings with changes in cars and landscaping.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #59

    Hanging By A Tire, Milton, MA, 1934 vs. 2025

    Then-and-now photos showing a historic bridge scene with a car accident and the modern-day transformed street view.

    Garchy Report

    7points
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    #60

    ~10 Months vs. 47

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a man as a baby and as an adult, showcasing time transformation.

    Professional_Plum424 Report

    6points
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    #61

    Dad In The Same Shirt 30 Years Later

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a man wearing the same Third Street shirt showing how time transforms everything.

    Spiritual_Attempt868 Report

    6points
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