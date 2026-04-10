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Shooting Hoops is a long-term photography project by Austin Bell documenting every basketball court in Hong Kong from above. Started in 2019 as a visual curiosity, the photo series evolved into a large-scale exploration of the city’s urban fabric, capturing the unique presence of courts embedded within its dense architecture. The project culminated in a 2025 photobook featuring all 2,549 courts, alongside a series of prints and ongoing global work.

Across four winter visits and around 140 days of shooting, Bell systematically mapped and photographed courts throughout Hong Kong, ultimately creating one of the most comprehensive visual archives of its kind. The work blends documentary and abstraction, revealing how these everyday spaces, often overlooked, form a vibrant and essential layer of the city.

Scroll down to see the most striking images captured for the book, and read more about the project.

More info: Instagram | bellaustin.com

Image credits: austinwonderland