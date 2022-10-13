Common knowledge isn't that common. Sure, you can't know everything, and excelling in one area often means neglecting another, but things like first aid and the definition (and use) of free speech should be universally understood. At least, in the perfect world — it's in everyone's best interest.

But, again, they're not. So when Reddit user CasualBeers made a post on the platform, asking its users to share basic facts that they've noticed a surprisingly large number of people don't know, folks immediately started listing their suggestions. Here are some of the most popular ones.

#1

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread that freedom of speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want without consequences or other people giving you s**t about it. it just means you can't go to jail for criticizing the government.

fxm87 , Clem Onojeghuo Report








Yes. I am appalled that it's used to justify the right to spread lies.




View more comments
#2

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How vaccines work. If they “make you sick,” it’s because they’re working! Your body is mounting a defense and creating antibodies to help fight off infection. A lot of really smart scientists have devoted their entire lives to keep us safe against life-threatening infection and people who have no medical training refuse them. It seems pretty idiotic and cavalier to me

JennieFairplay , cdc Report








This is actually driving me crazy, especially when I hear it from folks who I thought were logical and smart. I have to say that pandemic has plummeted my judgement of human, and it wasn't high to begin with.




View more comments
#3

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread #DON’T BOTHER WILD ANIMALS

I’m sure it’s just natural selection at this point

but the amount of stupid people I see walking up to wild creatures for video footage is irritating tbh.

Bonus points if the human gets hurt haha

SyndrFox , Johannes Andersson Report








Exactly! And then they want to put the animal down for attacking. 😡




View more comments
#4

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Just because it's natural doesn't mean it is automatically healthy.

Just because it is artificial or synthetic doesn't mean it is automatically bad for you.

halosos , Alexander Schimmeck Report








Toxic plants, fish, food... All natural. And yes. Bad for you.




View More Replies... View more comments
#5

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Antibiotics do not work on a virus.

Edit: I did not expect this to blow up this much. Thank you so much for the awards and the shared information!

hushabyesecret , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report








I knew someone who was taking a Mexican antibiotic that he bought at a convenience store to prevent covid. So dumb!! (I told him as much lol)




View more comments
#6

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That you should wait for people to get off the elevator when it arrives at your floor, instead of cramming yourself in when the doors open, blocking their departure.

DVWhat , Liliana Drew Report








Same goes for every form of transportation, as well as for any kind of doors that connect "in" with "out", may it be a building, a store, a classroom or whatever. It's not just about manners, but logic too .




View More Replies... View more comments
#7

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Women don't pee through their vagina

Yetiman82 , Miriam Alonso Report








Nor they can control period flow and turn it on and off




View More Replies... View more comments
#8

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread First Aid

rabidpuppy007 , Martin Splitt Report








Not really a fact so much as a body of knowledge. Or knowledge of body.




View more comments
#9

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That not all internet news is real ….

OutsideBox4855 , Taras Shypka Report








You can cross-check sites and find reasonably accurate sites. For example, BBC and Al Jazeera are usually not hysterical.




View more comments
#10

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread The difference between there, their, and they’re.

AristocratNJ80 , Green Chameleon Report








It's great that you're sharing your knowledge in all its splendor.




View more comments
#11

That the scientific meaning of “theory” isn’t what the colloquial sense means.

magicmulder Report








Scientists must just stop using that word and must use the word "hypothesis."




View More Replies... View more comments
#12

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Don’t dive in the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get in the water with a panicking person. Wait until they are unconscious and then dive in to retrieve them.

Source: years of swim lessons and unfortunately knowing somebody who has died trying to rescue somebody

ArmchairTeaEnthusias , Klara Kulikova Report








Reach, Throw, Row, Go




View more comments
#13

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Ponies are *small* horses, not *baby* horses.

TheMightyGoatMan , Ursula Drake Report








Then what's a baby pony?




View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Don't just pet someone's dog. Always ask first!

Puzzleheaded_Pie_978 Report








Related: if my cat escaped and I'm struggling to get him back in the front door, this is not the moment to walk up to us with your massive dog and go "look doggie, it's a kitty! Let's say hi to the kitty!" while the kitty is clearly not loving this introduction.




View more comments
#15

Blinkers aren't for you; they're to warn other road users of your intentions. Blinking a fraction of a second before you turn, or worse, start to turn then activate the blinkers does f**k all.

Myrdraall Report








if you use them, people accelerate and deliberately cut you off. I'm not saying it's correct to fail to use them, I'm saying why people don't use them, just a fact of psychology.




View More Replies... View more comments
#16

You can pick the better of two evils and still not like either choice.

Related:

You don't need to be 100% for one thing and 100% against something else.

delayedsunflower Report


POST
#17

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That Africa is not a country.

Waffles1502 , Maksim Shutov Report








And neither is Europe. Or the EU.




View more comments
#18

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Fact checking.


Most of people are prone to fake news and propaganda nowadays.

InvalidUsernamePH , Firmbee.com Report








fact checking is easy. 1. Is it exciting or outrageous? 2. Does it make you angry or scared? 3. Does it contain exclamation marks? 4. Does it threaten your personal ingroup/identity? 5. Does it refer to, or imply, a massively powerful cabal controlling everything? If the answer to any of the above 5 is "yes", then it is likely fake news.




View More Replies... View more comments
#19

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Women can get pregnant on their period.

LolaCordelia , Jonathan Borba Report








You can also get pregnant from pre-cum. It contains sperm.




View more comments
#20

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How long it takes a semi truck to stop

atomek_xxi , Shay Report








This is one of those funny mixups where you measure 'how long' in meters/feet(?) ;)




View more comments
#21

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How to spot an obvious scam. Look how many people fall for those clickbait articles and chain posts and propaganda and stuff

stitchmidda2 , Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk Report








I will teach YOU how to avoid scams. Just send me your bank account info to get started.




View more comments
#22

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How to tell if food has gone bad. When I worked in a meat department, we got like one call a day from people saying “I bought this X days ago, is it still good?” Lady, I’m not there with you. This ain’t a smellophone. You’re going to have to use your own senses and brain on this one.

lettherebemorelight , Darrien Staton Report








🤣 Smellophone




View more comments
#23

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread It is very easy to not block the whole aisle with your cart at the grocery store.

atistang , Ananthu Ganesh Report








It's because people are careless and are too much focused on their own issues, daily life, or whatever and they are mostly not attentive - which under any circumstance is not okay - and if by any chance I glance into the void and do the same, I can not appologise enough if they draw my attention, because it is fair enough, I think, to be reminded and snapped out of my thoughts. But usually people don't apologise, they are even rather irritated that you let them know they are not attentive.




#24

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Gender, sex and sexuality are all separate.

SarahRoseLives , Elyssa Fahndrich Report


POST
#25

A guest requested their chicken to be cooked medium rare this week. I don't understand why I have to stress that chicken only leaves the kitchen when it's completely cooked

Gorr-of-Oneiri- Report








These people would argue with you that chicken doesn't give you salmonella because it is not salmon




View more comments
#26

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How to merge in traffic.

DVWhat , Derek Lee Report


POST
#27

Evidence based reasoning and what evidence means.

nutfeast69 Report


POST
#28

Frankenstein isn’t the name of the moster. It’s the name of his doctor who created him.

Completely worthless information still.. I thought it may fit here. :|

Moonlightros3 Report








Frankenstein entered the body building competition only to find he had seriously misunderstood the objective.




View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Woman is singular, women is plural. Hate seeing inspirational comments that are intended to be moving start off with “As an independent women, I feel xyz”

Also that being a feminist doesn’t mean you hate men

Murph523 Report








If you hate men, you're a misandrist, not a feminist. A feminist, by definition, feels that men and women should be treated equally and fairly.




View more comments
#30

This one is for my fellow men out there. Washing your booty hole DOES NOT make you gay. I have seen comments being made by a plethora of males stating that. It’s basic hygiene yo.

Ok_Plate_6053 Report






53 minutes ago

whaaaaat? it stinks, wash it!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

How you should vote in elections. Just because your parents were one side or the other, doesn't mean you have to be. You don't have to tell anyone how you voted. Do your research and vote smart.

trying2moveon Report

7points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I'd say vote for the party which promises to help the majority rather than the minority, because of the simple principle that helping MORE people is better morally than helping few people.

0
0points
reply
#32

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That pretty much every machine requires maintenance. Think dishwashers, washing machines, cars, mowers, etc.

They aren't magic boxes. And they will last longer if you know how to maintain them.

My mother in law is in her 80s and until recently didn't know that the dishwasher needs its filters cleaning every so often.

Edit: since this blew up a bit, for those that would like to locate their dishwasher's filters, they're different for every make and model. You'd do well to Google the make and model of the unit and see if you can find a manual. Maybe even YouTube will have some information (YouTube is a great resource for learning about things). Taking my dishwasher as an example, there are some reasonably obvious plastic pieces in the bottom of the washing area that can be slid out/unscrewed (there are 3 parts to my filter). Rubber gloves when touching them might be a good idea. Cleaning them is as simple as taking a brush and some soapy water to them to remove all the gunk before reinstalling. You can also buy a plastic bottle full of chemicals that you put into the dishwasher. You run a cycle and the chemicals clean throughout the unit.

I do both because I like a clean dishwasher. I do it every month or so, or whenever I notice that dishes aren't getting as clean as they should or some 'not clean' smell.

Edit: thanks for the awards. Now clean your dishwashers!

WhatAGoodDoggy , PlanetCare Report

6points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

That "bottle full of chemicals" is just citric acid.

0
0points
reply
#33

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Tax brackets. You only pay the higher rate on the portion above the threshold amount

Edit: great example video [here](https://youtu.be/VJhsjUPDulw)

superslomotion , Kelly Sikkema Report

6points
POST
#34

That epipens and narcan do not stop reactions/overdoses. They slow them down so getting a person to proper care is still a necessity

HUE_nicorn Report

6points
POST
#35

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That the yolk of an egg does not develop into the chick

Whattheduck27 , Önder Örtel Report

6points
POST
Joshua
Joshua
Community Member
1 hour ago

Especially if it’s in a frying pan.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#36

Basic knowledge of electricity and electrical safety.

Ohms law should be taught, explained and known by everyone.

- Sincerely, a student learning Electronics

ZeusTheAngolian Report

6points
POST
#37

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread That mixing bleach and pine sol creates toxic fumes that can actually kill you if they build up too much in a room. A scary number of people actually do this though in their laundry or when cleaning their homes.

AnnoyedDuckling , Kelly Sikkema Report

5points
POST
Greymom
Greymom
Community Member
39 minutes ago

The actual toxic combo is bleach and ammonia. Pine Sol is simply a pine scented cleaner that contains ammonia. Never mix ANY ammonia containing cleaner with bleach.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#38

Turn signals

* They're not optional on cars for a reason. Use them.
* A turn signal means you're intending to change direction and let other around you know this intention. It does NOT give you the authority to change direction.

hidperf Report

5points
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Whenever you feel useless, remember there's a guy whose job it is to install turn signals on BMW cars.

3
3points
reply
#39

Any soap is antibacterial, You do not need soap labeled as such to kill germs effectively

Mary10123 Report

5points
POST
Guido Pisano
Guido Pisano
Community Member
51 minutes ago

And most of all: friction is more important than the soap... So when you wash your hands rub accurately...

0
0points
reply
#40

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Not to pour water into hot oil

Edit. Damn, this blew up! (Lol)
I’ll also add that that this may not be basic knowledge - but it should be. I myself only found out from one of my science electives in year 11/12 and even then it was a topic that only came up after a student asked my teacher about an incident that popped up on the news so chances are it would never have been mentioned otherwise.

Schools should at least have a lesson/program highlighting the common risks at home and the methods to avoid/contain them. Homeroom class would have been a perfect time - we spent the majority of that twiddling our fingers until the bell rang

jluub , RODNAE Productions Report

4points
POST
#41

How to talk to people. Like, in general. Stuff like basic phone etiquette (greeting, ending a conversation)...

crazydart78 Report

4points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
45 minutes ago

ASD people find this difficult. If you have someone in mind who does not understand this stuff, get them to take an online ASD test like this. https://www.idrlabs.com/tests.php

0
0points
reply
#42

The Earth is not flat.

annoymous_911 Report

4points
POST
#43

How to balance a check book/do a budget.

JustSomeDudeInPants Report

4points
POST
Slim Bluesbender
Slim Bluesbender
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Especially if you are an elected official.

1
1point
reply
#44

Sit properly in any vehicles. Leg injuries are no joke and you can even dislocate/break your legs easily in a car crash because your legs where on the dashboard.

Accurate_Western_346 Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I know someone who does this AND they have already been in a near fatal accident and they still do it.

0
0points
reply
#45

Unsolicited advice is generally going to be taken as criticism. Criticizing the people in your personal life creates distance.

Butting in where you aren't wanted is going to harm your relationships with other people, and they're going to take your opinions and advice less seriously over time because they'll think of you as a noodgy know-it-all.

Overbearing people get tuned out.

Instead, first ask yourself if your advice is even needed. Does this affect you? Is this an emergency? Is anyone going to be harmed if you don't put your oar in?

Are you being asked for advice? Or is this person just sharing information about their day and building their relationship with you?

And if you do need to weigh in, try leading with, "May I make a suggestion?" Otherwise, you're going to rile the other person up.

And on the flip side, if you have a noodgy know-it-all in your life, it's best to simply pause them with a calm and polite, "thanks, but I didn't ask." If you try to explain your life to them, they see it as an invitation to be even more overbearing.

rotatingruhnama Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
47 minutes ago

My way of giving advice is to say "this happened to me and what I did was X, but obviously your situation is different."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread It's better to use water that's not quite boiling when you're making your tea.

Ok-Environment-7970 , 五玄土 ORIENTO Report

3points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is just barbaric madness. Not only should the water be boiling, you preheat the pot and you bring the pot to the kettle so you lose as little heat as possible.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#47

Sharing someone’s personal images, whether they’re an adult or a minor, whether you are an adult or a minor, can still end you on the sex offender registry. Revenge porn is real, even for adults. Keep your NSFW pics to yourself

nicohiragasnutbucket Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
33 minutes ago

our laws prohibit this in SA.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How to perform CPR.

stondsmos , Martin Splitt Report

3points
POST
#49

That the health of your teeth, gums, and mouth, is directly related to the health of your heart and how much inflammation exists in your body.

kicketsmeows Report

3points
POST
#50

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread How to change a tire

killyourheart , Andrea Piacquadio Report

3points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
41 minutes ago

PS for those outside USA, the spelling used is "tyre", because "tire" means "to become weary"

1
1point
reply
#51

that light bulbs burn out. now that one might seem like common sense, but i'm telling you, when i left for college i made a friend who had his own apartment. after a few months, the bulb in his closet burnt out and when i came over the next day he was telling me he has a power outage only in one room. i was confused and asked him to show me what he was talking about. he told mw how the light wasn't working and some of his other friends said it must've been a power outage from the rain the week before. i explained to him that it doesn't work that way, and i went out and bought him some lightbulbs that he could use for next time

girllover111 Report

3points
POST
Joshua
Joshua
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fun fact: The Livermore Centennial Light Bulb has been burning since it was installed in 1901.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#52

How a 4 way stop works. Every hurricane in Florida we've several traffic lights go out. People are supposed to treat it like a 4 way stop, but instead they do this nonsense, "oh, he went? 10 more of us will go! It's fine!!"

I actually saw ONE light where people were doing it correctly after Ian and I nearly s**t myself I was so shocked.

annadownya Report

2points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
38 minutes ago

No in South Africa our traffic lights are out so often that we know how to do this. Only people who disrespect the rule (sometimes) are minibus drivers.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Major human organs and where they are.

Rizpasbas Report

2points
POST
#54

There is an arrow on the fuel gauge of cars that tells you which side of the car the gas cap is on

FBomb2F Report

2points
POST
Arwen
Arwen
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I think this must be US only, I’ve never seen this in the UK

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

That in a lot of vehicles, when you turn on your hazard lights, it disables the brake lights. This is bad because I have seen in rain storms people will drive with their hazards on. They think they are being extra safe but in reality they are making it more dangerous, because now the person behind them won't know when the person in front is stopping.

EDIT: spelling

eazy-83 Report

2points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

Only in North America, though. The rest of the world uses seperate lights for brakes and indicators.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#56

The average person is chronically dehydrated. Drink more water.


Stay hydrated. This is a threat.

GenPhallus Report

1point
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
1 hour ago

The average person is absolutely NOT dehydrated! This is complete hogwash. "According to the lay press, 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. While this is not supported by medical literature, dehydration is common in elderly patients." (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555956/)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#57

58 Basic Facts That A Surprisingly Large Number Of People Don't Know, As Shared On This Online Thread Basic computer knowledge. If you don't even know how to extract a zip file you better leave this job.

Maso_TGN , Štefan Štefančík Report

1point
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this depends on the job and whether the person needs this knowledge and whether they can even afford a computer. Downvote me, but this one sounds like an entitled post from someone who doesn't really have perspective about other people who are different.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#58

It’s not “loose” weight, it’s “lose” weight. Drives me nuts.

saqqara13 Report

1point
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unless you forget to clip a plate onto your barbell

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

