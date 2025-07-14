ADVERTISEMENT

Barranco, founded in 1874 as San José de Surco, is one of the 43 districts of Lima, Peru.

The district is considered the city’s most romantic and bohemian, home to many of Peru’s leading artists, musicians, designers, and photographers. In the 19th century, it was a very fashionable beach resort.

These pictures were taken by my daughter and son during our last visit to Peru.