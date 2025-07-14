Barranco Murals (12 Pics)
Barranco, founded in 1874 as San José de Surco, is one of the 43 districts of Lima, Peru.
The district is considered the city’s most romantic and bohemian, home to many of Peru’s leading artists, musicians, designers, and photographers. In the 19th century, it was a very fashionable beach resort.
These pictures were taken by my daughter and son during our last visit to Peru.
Mural
Mural (Dear Barranco, Nor Even Your Bridge, Sighs As Much As I Do For You. With Love: Chuck)
Puente De Los Suspiros (The Bridge Of Sighs)
It is a bridge built over the Bajada de los Baños. On the far side of the bridge is a park with a statue of native singer and composer, Chabuca Granda.