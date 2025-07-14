ADVERTISEMENT

Barranco, founded in 1874 as San José de Surco, is one of the 43 districts of Lima, Peru.

The district is considered the city’s most romantic and bohemian, home to many of Peru’s leading artists, musicians, designers, and photographers. In the 19th century, it was a very fashionable beach resort.

These pictures were taken by my daughter and son during our last visit to Peru.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mural

Mural

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Felix Balcazar
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Mural (Dear Barranco, Nor Even Your Bridge, Sighs As Much As I Do For You. With Love: Chuck)

    Mural (Dear Barranco, Nor Even Your Bridge, Sighs As Much As I Do For You. With Love: Chuck)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Puente De Los Suspiros (The Bridge Of Sighs)

    Puente De Los Suspiros (The Bridge Of Sighs)

    It is a bridge built over the Bajada de los Baños. On the far side of the bridge is a park with a statue of native singer and composer, Chabuca Granda.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mural (Much To Do)

    Mural (Much To Do)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Mural (Much To Dream About)

    Mural (Much To Dream About)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Floripondios And Mural (Dahlia Flowers And Mural )

    Floripondios And Mural (Dahlia Flowers And Mural )

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Mural

    Mural

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Felix Balcazar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!