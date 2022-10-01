Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Flabbergasted By Starbucks Barista Who Put Her Change Directly Into The Tip Jar, And People Start Questioning Tip Culture Once More
34points
Food, People4 hours ago

Woman Is Flabbergasted By Starbucks Barista Who Put Her Change Directly Into The Tip Jar, And People Start Questioning Tip Culture Once More

Vėja Elkimavičiūtė and
Liucija Adomaite

Starbucks has clearly been aware of the fact that more and more people are using their phones to pay for their orders. That means less tips for the baristas, a problem which Starbucks hopes to solve by launching its digital tipping option via the app.

Yet, some coffee aficionados still pay in cash, and content creator Lily Kate Holbert was no exception. The woman recently shared an incident she had at a Starbucks on her TikTok channel @recycledboyfriend, claiming the employee didn’t give her cash back and took the leftover cash as a tip.

In a video that since has been watched a whopping 241.9k times, Holbert explained how she “literally just had a Starbucks barista tip herself” in a bizarre moment that left the internet scratching their heads.

TikToker Lily Kate Holbert recently shared an incident at Starbucks when an employee took her leftover cash as a tip

Image credits: recycledboyfriend

Holbert told the story in a video on her TikTok channel that has been viewed more than 240k times

@recycledboyfriend Go off then queen #starbucks #barista #foodservice #tips ♬ original sound – RBF CLUB

Some people pointed out that Holbert should have told something in that situation

Other people thought it may have been an accident

This person said she had a similar experience

 

 

 

Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
kath morgan
kath morgan
Community Member
3 hours ago

Theft is taking money without permission.

5
5points
reply
Jane Alexander
Jane Alexander
Community Member
2 hours ago

And a tip is given voluntarily, no one is entitled to a tip for sloppy service no matter how bad the wages are. That is a problem with the employer and not the responsibility of the customer. One poor excuse for a 'waiter' ran yelling all across the parking lot after us complaining with his grubby little hand out because his 'service' merited not a tip but a reprimand and I had given neither.

6
6points
reply
Jonny S
Jonny S
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Can't get my head around the amount of people that think a tip is a given right. If you just got me my drink, you are being paid to do that, give me my change. Do something above and beyond, I will tip you.

4
4points
reply
Paul Richards
Paul Richards
Community Member
4 hours ago

Excuse you, where's my change?

1
1point
reply
