Woman Is Flabbergasted By Starbucks Barista Who Put Her Change Directly Into The Tip Jar, And People Start Questioning Tip Culture Once More

Starbucks has clearly been aware of the fact that more and more people are using their phones to pay for their orders. That means less tips for the baristas, a problem which Starbucks hopes to solve by launching its digital tipping option via the app.

Yet, some coffee aficionados still pay in cash, and content creator Lily Kate Holbert was no exception. The woman recently shared an incident she had at a Starbucks on her TikTok channel @recycledboyfriend, claiming the employee didn’t give her cash back and took the leftover cash as a tip.

In a video that since has been watched a whopping 241.9k times, Holbert explained how she “literally just had a Starbucks barista tip herself” in a bizarre moment that left the internet scratching their heads.

Some people pointed out that Holbert should have told something in that situation

Other people thought it may have been an accident

This person said she had a similar experience