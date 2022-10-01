Woman Is Flabbergasted By Starbucks Barista Who Put Her Change Directly Into The Tip Jar, And People Start Questioning Tip Culture Once More
Starbucks has clearly been aware of the fact that more and more people are using their phones to pay for their orders. That means less tips for the baristas, a problem which Starbucks hopes to solve by launching its digital tipping option via the app.
Yet, some coffee aficionados still pay in cash, and content creator Lily Kate Holbert was no exception. The woman recently shared an incident she had at a Starbucks on her TikTok channel @recycledboyfriend, claiming the employee didn’t give her cash back and took the leftover cash as a tip.
In a video that since has been watched a whopping 241.9k times, Holbert explained how she “literally just had a Starbucks barista tip herself” in a bizarre moment that left the internet scratching their heads.
TikToker Lily Kate Holbert recently shared an incident at Starbucks when an employee took her leftover cash as a tip
Image credits: recycledboyfriend
Holbert told the story in a video on her TikTok channel that has been viewed more than 240k times
@recycledboyfriend Go off then queen #starbucks #barista #foodservice #tips ♬ original sound – RBF CLUB
Some people pointed out that Holbert should have told something in that situation
Other people thought it may have been an accident
This person said she had a similar experience
Theft is taking money without permission.
And a tip is given voluntarily, no one is entitled to a tip for sloppy service no matter how bad the wages are. That is a problem with the employer and not the responsibility of the customer. One poor excuse for a 'waiter' ran yelling all across the parking lot after us complaining with his grubby little hand out because his 'service' merited not a tip but a reprimand and I had given neither.
Little wonder, that still doesn't change the fact that the employer should be paying a living wage. Companies have convinced us that it is our job as the customer to give extra money so they can make ends meet. It's so wrong and messed up that that's the way it is and so many of us just go with it. There's zero reason for any of us not to be earning enough money to at least eat and keep a roof over our head. The employer takes advantage and the rest of us feel bad and give extra money. When what we should be doing is holding the company accountable and demanding enough money to provide for ourselves. Unfortunately I don't think that will happen because a lot of us have convinced this is the way it is. Not realizing we are no doubt being fooled.
I always wonder with comments like this, was the service actually bad or was the customer demanding? Like, I saw someone complaining about bad service because the waiter wouldn't go next door and buy a coke for them, only offered pepsi and therefore "no tip for this jerk", so it does make me curious about the actual level of service.
Can't get my head around the amount of people that think a tip is a given right. If you just got me my drink, you are being paid to do that, give me my change. Do something above and beyond, I will tip you.
Excuse you, where's my change?
Theft is taking money without permission.
And a tip is given voluntarily, no one is entitled to a tip for sloppy service no matter how bad the wages are. That is a problem with the employer and not the responsibility of the customer. One poor excuse for a 'waiter' ran yelling all across the parking lot after us complaining with his grubby little hand out because his 'service' merited not a tip but a reprimand and I had given neither.
Little wonder, that still doesn't change the fact that the employer should be paying a living wage. Companies have convinced us that it is our job as the customer to give extra money so they can make ends meet. It's so wrong and messed up that that's the way it is and so many of us just go with it. There's zero reason for any of us not to be earning enough money to at least eat and keep a roof over our head. The employer takes advantage and the rest of us feel bad and give extra money. When what we should be doing is holding the company accountable and demanding enough money to provide for ourselves. Unfortunately I don't think that will happen because a lot of us have convinced this is the way it is. Not realizing we are no doubt being fooled.
I always wonder with comments like this, was the service actually bad or was the customer demanding? Like, I saw someone complaining about bad service because the waiter wouldn't go next door and buy a coke for them, only offered pepsi and therefore "no tip for this jerk", so it does make me curious about the actual level of service.
Can't get my head around the amount of people that think a tip is a given right. If you just got me my drink, you are being paid to do that, give me my change. Do something above and beyond, I will tip you.
Excuse you, where's my change?