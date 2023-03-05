As cliche as it sounds, masters of crafts aren't born. They're made through hard work, failure, and perseverance. So while someone hasn't traveled far on the road to excellence, they are destined to make mistakes. And the subreddit '[Bad] Woodworking' has plenty of examples to prove it.

Sharing pictures of various projects falling short of their ideal version, this online community embraces Bob Ross' happy accident approach and provides quite a few lighthearted giggles along the way. Whether it's a child's pencil holder or a driver's phone holder, if there's a production, there's a way to mess it up!

#1

Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A "Shi**y" Gift Exchange

Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A "Shi**y" Gift Exchange

snuzet Report

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
20 minutes ago

This one was a success because the end result was intentional.

#2

Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work

Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work

Aidan_Baidan Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I bet dad loved this with all his heart!

#3

Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck

Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck

BMXfreekonwheelz13 Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This is not a fail

#4

Tricycle

Tricycle

rollobones Report

#5

Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand

Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand

FelixTheCrazy Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Hey if it works, it works

#6

A Kitty Door In A Door

A Kitty Door In A Door

PiotrSanctuvich Report

Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Community Member
47 minutes ago

If they're anything like our cat, they'll still use it 😃

#7

There Was An Attempt

There Was An Attempt

DIYwithDave Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
35 minutes ago

No, there wasn't an attempt

#8

First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure

First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure

follow_the_light Report

#9

My Dad's Cutting Board

My Dad's Cutting Board

BlumpkinLord Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Is that just a raw (I don’t know the word, unfinished? Naked? Lacking lacquer?) piece of wood?

#10

TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution

TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution

Kitchen_Turn_4017 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Clearly childproof security there

#11

No Fires Allowed... So Tiny Scraps Turn Into... Kind Of Larger Scraps

No Fires Allowed... So Tiny Scraps Turn Into... Kind Of Larger Scraps

Uncle_Chef Report

#12

My Dad Made This Terrible Table

My Dad Made This Terrible Table

rpmerf Report

#13

How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?

How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?

SpinnySpinn Report

#14

Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady

Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady

LogicalFig1759 Report

#15

Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap

Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap

BladeLX 7 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I’m sorry but I think scrap might be the best word. That said, it is standing so… congrats?

#16

Sh*tty Reconstructed Pallet Table

Sh*tty Reconstructed Pallet Table

ConfidenceRare Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
31 minutes ago

That's when you change the alignment in microsoft Word

#17

Didn't Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s

Didn't Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s

walmart_fun_facts Report

Small Koi Fish
Small Koi Fish
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Ok but thats freaking impressive

#18

Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2x4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected

Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2x4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected

LadyBaconHands Report

#19

Old Desk Left By The Old Owners Of Our New House

Old Desk Left By The Old Owners Of Our New House

Gaming_Moth Report

#20

Friend Made Beer Pong Table Out Of A Door His Dad Kicked In, Thought It Belonged Here

Friend Made Beer Pong Table Out Of A Door His Dad Kicked In, Thought It Belonged Here

mrdoctaprofessor Report

#21

Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn

Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn

Acrobatic-Animal2432 Report

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Couldn't you get a free door instead of paying $50 for one?

#22

Found In The Wild…

Found In The Wild…

DKplus9 Report

pink_panda
pink_panda
Community Member
34 minutes ago

~ Hand-fitted pine inlay. ~

#23

Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench

Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench

djbrain86 Report

#24

I Made This Stool A While Ago—thought I’d Share

I Made This Stool A While Ago—thought I'd Share

Owlettt Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
46 minutes ago

It’s a magnificent piece! How did you manage get that that texture?

#25

Who Would Want To Do This To Their House?

Who Would Want To Do This To Their House?

RampantLion757 Report

#26

Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked "Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?" Lol

Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked "Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?" Lol

joshuaquiz Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Tbh, I've never thought about having a deodorant holder before, but now I need one. This one to be exact

#27

Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji

Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji

OldRunner2 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
25 minutes ago

It does, and it looks like a snake, and it looks like an earless cat sleeping on a pillow, and a three fingered hand with the thumb tucked in… honestly, I kind of love it.

#28

Did I Win The Sub With This One?

Did I Win The Sub With This One?

thaquatic Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I can see so many uses for this chair! Down hill skiing, water skiing, sliding down a muddy hill, etc...

#29

Dice Tower Made From Sturdy Wood And A Firm Plastic Adhesive In 2020, Not To Brag But This Piece Speaks For Itself

Dice Tower Made From Sturdy Wood And A Firm Plastic Adhesive In 2020, Not To Brag But This Piece Speaks For Itself

Coastal_wolf Report

#30

Soap Holder At My Friend’s House

Soap Holder At My Friend's House

dimitrix Report

Give-me-your-bread
Give-me-your-bread
Community Member
47 minutes ago

my grandparents have this at their yurt

#31

Combination Wardrobe And Nap Spot, First Thing I’ve Build Out Of Wood How’d I Do?

Combination Wardrobe And Nap Spot, First Thing I've Build Out Of Wood How'd I Do?

willdotexecutable Report

#32

A Stool Sample

A Stool Sample

StartingaGwen Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 minute ago

Is this an OK Go reference?

#33

Plywood Chic

Plywood Chic

FANGtheDELECTABLE Report

#34

I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys

I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys

jh989 Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I'm getting Lego Movie vibes here

#35

Lid Handle Fell Off, Wood Scrap Pile To The Rescue!

Lid Handle Fell Off, Wood Scrap Pile To The Rescue!

rpmerf Report

Max M
Max M
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Not dishwasher safe though.

#36

This Coffee Table I Made

This Coffee Table I Made

notsellingsushi Report

#37

Recently Finished Project

Recently Finished Project

Little_woodymaker Report

#38

Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw

Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw

More-Possibility1884 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Seems functional, I think.

#39

I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done

I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done

MichaelSander Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Yep that looks safe

#40

Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don't Have All The Answers

Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don't Have All The Answers

inside_your_face Report

#41

Finally Found A Reddit Where I Can Show Off. Here You Can See A Bird House, Made It Myself

Finally Found A Reddit Where I Can Show Off. Here You Can See A Bird House, Made It Myself

gentillekes Report

ginger a. freckleburger
ginger a. freckleburger
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited)

It looks like it's dying

#42

Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan

Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan

BaldingAndLovingIt Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
24 minutes ago

You know they make… nevermind…

#43

8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!

8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!

Dill_picklex Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I like it. Rustic, but I like it.

#44

I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution

I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution

Deeplymine Report

#45

From The "Quick And Dirty" File

From The "Quick And Dirty" File

Elan2413 Report

#46

Happy Hannukah You Hacks

Happy Hannukah You Hacks

cbogie Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited)

I love the eeyore.

#47

Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?

Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?

Ghostballsinyourface Report

#48

Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It

Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It

moistsymposium Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
19 minutes ago

What do you mean? It looks really cool and structurally sound!

#49

#update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished

#update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished

edgasilk Report

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It recently sold in a New York City are gallery for $35,000

#50

Standing Desk

Standing Desk

distractable Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
22 minutes ago

It won't be standing for much longer

#51

I Needed Shelves And Had An Old Kitchen Bench. Admire My Bodge Job

I Needed Shelves And Had An Old Kitchen Bench. Admire My Bodge Job

Grillenium-Falcon Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I think you bodged it.

#52

Didn't Wanna Pay $13 For An Extension Cord Reel. I'll Make My Own With $1.30 In Materials And $1,300 In Tools

Didn't Wanna Pay $13 For An Extension Cord Reel. I'll Make My Own With

benmarvin Report

pink_panda
pink_panda
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, the rewards of DIY!

#53

Absolutely Textbook Quality Dovetails On My First Attempt

Absolutely Textbook Quality Dovetails On My First Attempt

BurtSandalman Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quality dovetails my friend

#54

0% Waste

0% Waste

Bitten469 Report

#55

I Slaughtered A Guitar Neck I Was Making, But Needed A Chisel Holder

I Slaughtered A Guitar Neck I Was Making, But Needed A Chisel Holder

tarcus Report

#56

If You Can Build Something With Less Effort That Will Hold Your A** Up… Show It Here

If You Can Build Something With Less Effort That Will Hold Your A** Up… Show It Here

allaspiaggia Report

#57

Tower Built. No Blueprint, First Saw. 3 Hurricanes And 5 Years Later Still Standing

Tower Built. No Blueprint, First Saw. 3 Hurricanes And 5 Years Later Still Standing

Status_Procedure8255 Report

#58

Stand For My Wife’s Mini X-Mas Tree. Weights Are To Keep The Cats From Pulling It Over

Stand For My Wife’s Mini X-Mas Tree. Weights Are To Keep The Cats From Pulling It Over

meaty_maker Report

