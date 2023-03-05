94 Of The Funniest Woodworking Fails That Ended Up On This Online Group
As cliche as it sounds, masters of crafts aren't born. They're made through hard work, failure, and perseverance. So while someone hasn't traveled far on the road to excellence, they are destined to make mistakes. And the subreddit '[Bad] Woodworking' has plenty of examples to prove it.
Sharing pictures of various projects falling short of their ideal version, this online community embraces Bob Ross' happy accident approach and provides quite a few lighthearted giggles along the way. Whether it's a child's pencil holder or a driver's phone holder, if there's a production, there's a way to mess it up!
Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A "Shi**y" Gift Exchange
This one was a success because the end result was intentional.
Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work
Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck
Tricycle
Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand
A Kitty Door In A Door
If they're anything like our cat, they'll still use it 😃
There Was An Attempt
First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure
My Dad's Cutting Board
TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution
No Fires Allowed... So Tiny Scraps Turn Into... Kind Of Larger Scraps
My Dad Made This Terrible Table
How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?
Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady
Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap
Sh*tty Reconstructed Pallet Table
Didn't Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s
Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2x4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected
Old Desk Left By The Old Owners Of Our New House
Friend Made Beer Pong Table Out Of A Door His Dad Kicked In, Thought It Belonged Here
Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn
Couldn't you get a free door instead of paying $50 for one?
Found In The Wild…
Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench
I Made This Stool A While Ago—thought I’d Share
Who Would Want To Do This To Their House?
Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked "Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?" Lol
Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji
Did I Win The Sub With This One?
Dice Tower Made From Sturdy Wood And A Firm Plastic Adhesive In 2020, Not To Brag But This Piece Speaks For Itself
Soap Holder At My Friend’s House
Combination Wardrobe And Nap Spot, First Thing I’ve Build Out Of Wood How’d I Do?
A Stool Sample
Plywood Chic
I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys
Lid Handle Fell Off, Wood Scrap Pile To The Rescue!
This Coffee Table I Made
Recently Finished Project
Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw
I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done
Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don't Have All The Answers
Finally Found A Reddit Where I Can Show Off. Here You Can See A Bird House, Made It Myself
Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan
8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!
I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution
From The "Quick And Dirty" File
Happy Hannukah You Hacks
Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?
Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It
#update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished
It recently sold in a New York City are gallery for $35,000