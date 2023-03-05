Sharing pictures of various projects falling short of their ideal version, this online community embraces Bob Ross' happy accident approach and provides quite a few lighthearted giggles along the way. Whether it's a child's pencil holder or a driver's phone holder, if there's a production, there's a way to mess it up!

As cliche as it sounds, masters of crafts aren't born. They're made through hard work, failure, and perseverance. So while someone hasn't traveled far on the road to excellence, they are destined to make mistakes. And the subreddit ' [Bad] Woodworking ' has plenty of examples to prove it.

#1 Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A "Shi**y" Gift Exchange

#2 Made This When I Was About 5 Or 6. Pencil-Holding Caterpillar For My Dad To Use At Work

#3 Made A Small Box Out Of Popsicle Sticks To Hold Toothpicks For My Work Truck

#4 Tricycle

#5 Phone Holder For Google Maps And An 800 Mile Trip. I Had 15 Minutes-Ish And Very Few Tools On Hand

#6 A Kitty Door In A Door

#7 There Was An Attempt

#8 First Railing Lmao. Swear I Used My Tape Measure

#9 My Dad's Cutting Board

#10 TV Remote, Friend Said His Kids Kept Losing The Remote So This Was The Solution

#11 No Fires Allowed... So Tiny Scraps Turn Into... Kind Of Larger Scraps

#12 My Dad Made This Terrible Table

#13 How About These Genuinely Sh*tty Steps In Our Garden ?

#14 Made A Stool. Despite Its Questionable Looks It Is Actually Quite Comfortable And Steady

#15 Needed A Stand So I Made This From Scrap

#16 Sh*tty Reconstructed Pallet Table

#17 Didn't Want To Rent A Crane So I Built One Out Of 2x4s

#18 Practiced Making A Picture Frame From A 2x4. No Planning Ahead. Turned Out As Expected

#19 Old Desk Left By The Old Owners Of Our New House

#20 Friend Made Beer Pong Table Out Of A Door His Dad Kicked In, Thought It Belonged Here

#21 Finally Finished The Treehouse, Total Cost Around $50. Everything Was Made From Items Found In A Barn

#22 Found In The Wild…

#23 Finally Get To Make A Post Here! Made Some Legs For This Leopard Bench

#24 I Made This Stool A While Ago—thought I’d Share

#25 Who Would Want To Do This To Their House?

#26 Deodorant Holder, My Wife Asked "Why Is There A Baby Stump On My Counter?" Lol

#27 Walnut Sculpture I Made. My Wife Thinks It Looked Too Much Like A Certain Distasteful Emoji

#28 Did I Win The Sub With This One?

#29 Dice Tower Made From Sturdy Wood And A Firm Plastic Adhesive In 2020, Not To Brag But This Piece Speaks For Itself

#30 Soap Holder At My Friend’s House

#31 Combination Wardrobe And Nap Spot, First Thing I’ve Build Out Of Wood How’d I Do?

#32 A Stool Sample

#33 Plywood Chic

#34 I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys

#35 Lid Handle Fell Off, Wood Scrap Pile To The Rescue!

#36 This Coffee Table I Made

#37 Recently Finished Project

#38 Professionally Made And Polished Thing To Hold Log When I Saw

#39 I Needed A Weight Holder So I Cut Two Pallets And Screwed Them Together With Boards. Done

#40 Did I Have The Correct Tools? No. Does It Look Good? No. Does It Function Well? No. Am I An Idiot? I Don't Have All The Answers

#41 Finally Found A Reddit Where I Can Show Off. Here You Can See A Bird House, Made It Myself

#42 Sh*tty But Effective Toddler Deterrence For Our Lazy Susan

#43 8 Cuts + 12 Screws. Does The Job Though!

#44 I See Lots Of Beautifully Made Mallets In Various Subs, Behold My Sh*tty Contribution

#45 From The "Quick And Dirty" File

#46 Happy Hannukah You Hacks

#47 Found This On Fb. What Do You Think?

#48 Made A Ramp For The Dogo, But I Guess It Was Too Sh**ty Since She Refuses To Use It

#49 #update On My Shitty Wooden Chandelier. Thats How It Looks Finished

#50 Standing Desk

#51 I Needed Shelves And Had An Old Kitchen Bench. Admire My Bodge Job

#52 Didn't Wanna Pay $13 For An Extension Cord Reel. I'll Make My Own With $1.30 In Materials And $1,300 In Tools

#53 Absolutely Textbook Quality Dovetails On My First Attempt

#54 0% Waste

#55 I Slaughtered A Guitar Neck I Was Making, But Needed A Chisel Holder

#56 If You Can Build Something With Less Effort That Will Hold Your A** Up… Show It Here

#57 Tower Built. No Blueprint, First Saw. 3 Hurricanes And 5 Years Later Still Standing