One minute you're deciding what to make for dinner, and the next you're chewing on your bland, overcooked chicken, blaming yourself for not ordering a delivery.

In fact, it's so easy to mess up in the kitchen that every pot and pan should come with a motivational essay to keep your spirits up for whenever the inevitable happens.

Luckily, we have the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit to remind us we're not alone in the struggle—it's a whole gallery of meals so yucky that you can almost smell the regret through the screen.

#1

Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again

Bowl of unholy food with purple broth, chicken feet, and mixed vegetables looking anything but appetizing

TankSubject6469 Report

    #2

    My Girlfriend Made Hotdogs

    Burnt hot dog with unappetizing chili and beans on a white plate, showing unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    InternationalMatch76 Report

    #3

    Wife Made Blueberry Protein Eggs😂

    Plate of unholy food with an unappetizing grayish texture and oily residue, showcasing bizarre and unpleasant food pics.

    dirtydiarrheawater Report

    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think back to elementary school. Art Class. Color Wheel. Paints. What's gonna happen when you mix Blue and Yellow?

    #4

    I Genuinely Don’t Know What This Is

    Blue cafeteria tray with unappetizing food including glossy black meat, canned fruit, corn, a bread roll, and an apple.

    cheese_doodlez- Report

    #5

    Are These Bananas Still Safe To Use In Banana Bread?

    Overripe blackened bananas in a bowl, an unholy food pic that looks anything but appetizing.

    Guilty-Olive-5699 Report

    willjbass avatar
    OtterNaut
    OtterNaut
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IDK, does it have a rancid fish smell? (reminds me of the time i tried to make banana beer from what was allegedly a traditional African recipe. It said to first juice the bananas using some kind of savannah grass then ferment in a pot under ground. It turned out that color and reeking of spoiled fish.)

    #6

    Sandwich Meat Fail

    Unholy food pic of an irregular loaf with an unappetizing texture on a wooden cutting board.

    Physical-Rice730 Report

    #7

    The Breakfast For The Students At The School I Work At

    Unholy food pic of a small pizza slice with irregular tater tots in a paper tray on a wooden table.

    M12298 Report

    #8

    No Way. My Boyfriend Made Chili Tonight

    Burnt and unappetizing food with melted cheese, corn, tomatoes, and charred bits in a frying pan, unholy food pics.

    OutrageousPoet3646 Report

    #9

    Eel Head Dumplings

    Close-up of unholy food pics showing unusual meat wrapped in dough on a plate garnished with herbs.

    Old-Blighty Report

    #10

    My Grandma's "Lasagna"

    Unholy food pic of a messy, greasy lasagna layered with pepperoni and shredded cheese in a glass baking dish.

    UnderstandingIcy8607 Report

    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved my grandma. She grew up in Kansas, so lasagna wasn't in her cookbook. We taught her; she loved it!

    #11

    The School Gravy Is… Questionable To Say The Least

    Unholy food pic showing a greasy, unappetizing brown substance in a metal pot on a wooden surface.

    Vargon_Custom Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it was Salisbury steak. Then looked closer and thought brownie. No clue how that identifies as gravy

    #12

    I Believe This Belongs Here

    Unappetizing scrambled eggs mixed with Oreo cookies creating an unusual and unholy food combination on a white plate.

    cakeboy6969 Report

    #13

    My Favorite Way To Eat Broccoli. The Tips Get Black And Crumbly. Apparently, This May Be The Wrong Way To Eat Broccoli

    Burnt and unappetizing broccoli pieces on a floral plate, showcasing unholy food pics with an unpleasant appearance.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    My Buddy's After-Work Snack

    Banana in a hot dog bun with peanut butter and jam, one of the unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    Mental_Sea3153 Report

    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this different from a PB&J & Banana sandwich, beyond the shape? BP needs to hire me as a part-time researcher and writer.

    #15

    My Brothers “Dinner”

    Bowl with white rice, slices of pepperoni, and a dark sauce, accompanied by a glass of water on a kitchen counter unholy food pics.

    ImbibingBlood Report

    #16

    Elk Steak And Sweet Potato. $48

    Plate with unappetizing food showing a dark, overcooked piece of meat and a bread roll with sauce on a wooden table.

    dominnate Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For that price you can probably get a firearm from Walmart 🤠🇺🇸 and go get a whole elk yourself!

    #17

    I Thought This Looked Good While I Posted It Then I Realized It Does Not

    Layered sushi tower with avocado, rice, sauces, and various toppings, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing.

    SparklingSarcasm_xo Report

    #18

    My Moms Chili With Whole Hot Dogs

    Pot of spaghetti with beans, hot dogs, and ground meat in a tomato sauce, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing.

    MayeRains Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your kids all want something different but you only have one pot. Chilghetti dogs it is

    #19

    My Brothers “Carrot Dinner” He Cooked For The Entire Family

    Burnt and overcooked carrot slices on a plate, an example of unholy food pics that look unappetizing.

    The-Vast Report

    #20

    Would You Eat This? Rice, Cheese, Chopped Chicken And Broccoli

    Unholy food pic of soggy rice and broccoli mixture in a plastic container with a spoon, looking unappetizing.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Would You Accept This Hamburger At A Resturant? Waitress Told Me I Should Have Told Her Beforehand To Get It Well Done

    Close-up of a hand holding an unappetizing undercooked sausage in a bun, an unholy food pic.

    AdExpress1930 Report

    #22

    Will This Steak Make Me Sick

    Two frozen, salt-covered raw steaks on a white foam tray, illustrating unholy food pics that look unappetizing.

    pagenpwoblem Report

    #23

    Served At My Dinner In China. I Didn’t Eat It

    Plate of unholy food showing fried edible insects on lettuce leaf, an unappetizing and unusual dish.

    TheDudeWhoCanDoIt Report

    #24

    My School Called It Pizza

    Unholy food pic of two unappetizing pizza slices with beans in a foil tray on a wooden table.

    toptierDreamer Report

    #25

    I Had Ordered The Avocado Toast From Panera… This Is What I Got

    Unholy food pic of open-faced sandwich with tomato slices and diced avocado on toasted bread in plastic container.

    Fazazzle Report

    #26

    My Water Cereal In A Bag

    Hand holding a sealed plastic bag containing unappetizing food with an unholy texture inside a car.

    Odelay_HE-WHOO Report

    #27

    Was Given This Burger In Paris

    Was Given This Burger In Paris

    President-Ducc Report

    #28

    Never Letting My Boyfriend Cook Again

    Partially cooked meat pieces in a pan showing unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    Amazing-Fact-9992 Report

    #29

    Coworker Got Creative

    Baking pan with unappetizing food mixture topped with tomato slices resembling unholy food pics.

    Big-Ad-6855 Report

    #30

    The Portion Size Of This Meal At My Local KFC

    KFC meal with small dry chicken pieces and gray gravy, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing on a white tray.

    EltonYu Report

    #31

    This Is How Much Black Pepper I Like On My Fried Egg

    Spoiled food with mold and discoloration, exemplifying unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    milkpaperflower Report

    #32

    Came Home To Find My Dad Eating Corn Beef With Queso Dip Dumped Into A Bowl

    Bowl of unholy food with a lumpy, unclear mixture covered in thick, yellow cheese sauce—unappetizing food pics.

    49264028 Report

    #33

    Sweet Potato I Got Halfway Through Eating Before I Looked Down

    Close-up of an unappetizing food item with mold growth, illustrating unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    It was moldy. It was dark so I didn’t see it (turned on light for picture), and I hadn’t had sweet potato in a while, so I thought maybe that’s just how it tastes.

    Brilliant_Papaya287 Report

    #34

    Full English Breakfast On British Airways

    Unholy food plate with scrambled eggs, grilled tomato, mushrooms, bacon, and sausage that looks anything but appetizing

    Neat-Net1352 Report

    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always order the vegetarian option! If you're lucky you'll get a cheese roll!

    #35

    My Girlfriends Lunch

    Unholy food pic of a brown gelatinous substance in a white plastic dish that looks unappetizing on a countertop

    maud02 Report

    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like it was already eaten and is making a second appearance...

    #36

    Pizza Place Salads Be Like

    Unholy food pic showing a sparse salad with wilted lettuce, green pepper slices, onions, and white cheese in a foil container.

    Individual-Spot-9203 Report

    #37

    My Friend Ordered Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This

    Unholy food pic of a poorly made chicken sandwich with sparse filling and messy sauce on whole wheat bread.

    Old_Proposal8114 Report

    #38

    Got Yelled Out Of The Restaurant For Asking For A Refund

    Unappetizing food picture showing a messy burger with raw meat, wilted lettuce, onions, and sauces on a red tray.

    Rubberand Report

    #39

    Found This In The Wild On Facebook

    Bowl of chocolate fudge ice cream topped with mayonnaise, showcasing unholy food pics that look unappetizing.

    francaisetanglais Report

    #40

    Little Caesar's New Old World Pizza

    Pizza overloaded with crispy, curled pepperoni slices in a greasy box with a small container of marinara sauce.

    livexlink Report

    #41

    The Way My Roommate Cooks... Would You Like Some Vegetables With Your Butter?

    Small pot on stove with mixed frozen vegetables and an unmelting block of butter in unholy food pics that look unappetizing.

    Devastas Report

    #42

    Someone I Know Thinks This Is Acceptable Food, Please Explain To Them Why Reality Is The Opposite

    Plate with unholy food pics showing boiled chicken drumsticks, a baked potato, and wilted lettuce with carrot pieces.

    TallRoutine9811 Report

    #43

    Friend Send A Photo Of His Meal

    Unholy food plate with toasted bread, sliced deli meat, whole carrots, and packaged cookies in unappetizing arrangement.

    chocoEzekiel Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda strange the meat isn't in the sandwich and the carrots are whole but it's just regular food

    #44

    Burger From Ramsay’s Restaurant. Supposed To Be Cooked Medium

    Close-up of unholy food with raw, pink meat on a wooden surface, highlighting unappetizing food pics.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    My Friend Made Cookies Today

    Unholy food pics showing melted, spilled chocolate dessert with marshmallows on baking sheets over a stove.

    No_Pattern_2819 Report

    #46

    My Boyfriends High Concoction: Peanut Butter On A Burger

    Unholy food pic showing a burger with peanut butter spread on the patty served on whole grain bread.

    Big-Ebb-5014 Report

    #47

    😈 Bbruhh Said These Was Deviled Eggs 😂😂😂 😭😭

    Unholy food pics showing deviled eggs with yellow relish on a dark surface, looking unappetizing and messy.

    No-Peace-3016 Report

    #48

    Rate My Hot Girl Lunch. It’s 3 Pm

    Unholy food pic of crackers smeared with butter next to a block of uncooked instant ramen on a paper towel.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Does This Qualify? My Friend Ate This And Thinks Its Normal

    Three hot dogs awkwardly placed on plain white bread slices on a plate, illustrating unholy food pics.

    KingCalebGx Report

    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Visit Bunnings on any given Saturday and you'd find many people eating these....

    #50

    Glad Wrap Covered Bao Buns, Microwaved For 12 Minutes

    Burnt and unholy food inside a microwave with splattered stains, showing unappealing and unpleasant food pics.

    alosercalledsusie Report

    #51

    Homemade “Hamburger Helper”

    Unholy food with creamy sausage pasta in a large pan, showcasing an unappetizing and messy meal appearance.

    True-Armadillo8626 Report

    #52

    What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat

    Bowl of instant noodles topped with whole pickles next to a bottle of Pepsi on a cluttered wooden table unholy food pics.

    JustFred24 Report

    #53

    Go To Hospital… Eat Their Food… Get Sick… Go Back To Hospital…

    Hospital tray with unappetizing fried food, potato wedges, spaghetti, bread, and packaged water and butter.

    No-Presence3322 Report

    #54

    Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat

    Blue bowl filled with unholy food that looks unappetizing, with a spoon inside on a wooden surface.

    arcadia222222 Report

    #55

    Yummers!!!!

    Pan filled with unappetizing blue thick food mixture on stove with wooden spatula stuck inside the pan.

    gildor_johnny Report

    #56

    I Made Myself A Grilled Cheese

    Burnt sandwich with melted cheese on a plate, one of the unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    PinkGummyGhost Report

    #57

    My BF Eats His Hot Dog Like This ?

    Unholy food pic of a hot dog topped with peas and sauce on a white plate, looking unappetizing and messy.

    SoilPsychological952 Report

    #58

    Oreos And Ice Cream

    Unholy food pic of a messy, melted ice cream dessert with cookies and chocolate on a white plate near a keyboard.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Some Would Call It An Abomination; I Call It Dinner

    Unholy food pic showing a bizarre sandwich with three hot dogs, cheese, and ketchup on a plain bun on a white plate.

    norcalny Report

    #60

    My Cousin's School Lunch In Mississippi

    Unholy food pic of a school lunch tray with processed meat, canned pineapple chunks, a biscuit, and mashed potatoes.

    blackairforceuno Report

    #61

    My Boyfriends Dinnner Snack ?

    Plate of plain white rice topped with sliced sausages appearing unappetizing in unholy food pics.

    Greedy-Thing-9545 Report

    #62

    Would U Eat The Hungry Man Classic Fried Chicken?

    Unholy food pics showing a microwave meal with fried chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, and an unappetizing brownie piece.

    dunnytokes Report

    #63

    All Flavors Of Airheads, Microwaved Just Long Enough To Be Moldable, Then Rolled Into A Ball And Eaten Like An Apple

    Multicolored round object on a white plate with blue stripes, one of many unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing.

    JellyStretch Report

    #64

    Ran Out Of Buns

    Hand holding a waffle cone filled with a cooked meat patty, unholy food pics that look anything but appetizing in a cemetery.

    Dingo_Shpiggums Report

    #65

    My Friend Said I Should Start Posting Here

    Unholy food pic of a rolled ham slice topped with cheese and mayonnaise on a white plate with an energy drink can nearby.

    elyiz_tunez Report

    #66

    The Worst $40 I’ve Ever Spent. I Took One Bite And Threw Everything Out. And It’s A Pretty Popular Chain Too — I’ll Never Understand How It’s Stayed Open This Long LOL

    Unappetizing chicken wings covered in an unappealing sauce in a takeout box, an unholy food pic example.

    SmartCandle1854 Report

    #67

    When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!

    Burnt chicken in a foil tray with a cooking thermometer, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing and overcooked.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Mystery Meat

    Plate of mashed potatoes, corn, and meat with gravy on a tray, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing.

    111gemini111 Report

    #69

    My Friend Post These Lovely Gems From A Local Grocery Store, These Are Laughably Bad 😅

    Unholy food pic of a distorted gingerbread man cupcake with uneven frosting and a blue face mask decoration.

    BellaRosalina93 Report

    #70

    Stir Fried Ramen With Onions

    Bowl of noodles mixed with cooked onions and spices, an example of unholy food pics that look unappetizing.

    caramel-memories Report

    #71

    From A 1970s Cookbook

    Brussels sprouts with cheese and noodle ring plated on a wooden surface, an unholy food pic that looks unappetizing.

    extrazsauce Report

    #72

    This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles

    Bowl of creamy pasta with unappetizing chunks of meat and wilted greens, an unholy food pic example.

    smalllcokewithfries Report

    #73

    7 Baked Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, Steamed Brussel Sprouts, And An Olipop In A Cocktail Glass

    Unappetizing food plate with fried sticks and Brussels sprouts on a wooden table with drink and hot sauce nearby.

    milkpaperflower Report

    #74

    My Moms “Dinner”

    Unholy food pics showing a strange meal of bread, cheese, olives, gelatin, and a dish with sauerkraut and meat.

    i_justneed_advice1 Report

