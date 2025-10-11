74 Unholy Food Pics That Look Anything But Appetizing (New Pics)
One minute you're deciding what to make for dinner, and the next you're chewing on your bland, overcooked chicken, blaming yourself for not ordering a delivery.
In fact, it's so easy to mess up in the kitchen that every pot and pan should come with a motivational essay to keep your spirits up for whenever the inevitable happens.
Luckily, we have the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit to remind us we're not alone in the struggle—it's a whole gallery of meals so yucky that you can almost smell the regret through the screen.
Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again
My Girlfriend Made Hotdogs
Wife Made Blueberry Protein Eggs😂
Think back to elementary school. Art Class. Color Wheel. Paints. What's gonna happen when you mix Blue and Yellow?
I Genuinely Don’t Know What This Is
Are These Bananas Still Safe To Use In Banana Bread?
IDK, does it have a rancid fish smell? (reminds me of the time i tried to make banana beer from what was allegedly a traditional African recipe. It said to first juice the bananas using some kind of savannah grass then ferment in a pot under ground. It turned out that color and reeking of spoiled fish.)
Sandwich Meat Fail
The Breakfast For The Students At The School I Work At
No Way. My Boyfriend Made Chili Tonight
Eel Head Dumplings
My Grandma's "Lasagna"
Loved my grandma. She grew up in Kansas, so lasagna wasn't in her cookbook. We taught her; she loved it!
The School Gravy Is… Questionable To Say The Least
I thought it was Salisbury steak. Then looked closer and thought brownie. No clue how that identifies as gravy
I Believe This Belongs Here
My Favorite Way To Eat Broccoli. The Tips Get Black And Crumbly. Apparently, This May Be The Wrong Way To Eat Broccoli
My Buddy's After-Work Snack
How is this different from a PB&J & Banana sandwich, beyond the shape? BP needs to hire me as a part-time researcher and writer.
My Brothers “Dinner”
Elk Steak And Sweet Potato. $48
For that price you can probably get a firearm from Walmart 🤠🇺🇸 and go get a whole elk yourself!
I Thought This Looked Good While I Posted It Then I Realized It Does Not
My Moms Chili With Whole Hot Dogs
When your kids all want something different but you only have one pot. Chilghetti dogs it is
My Brothers “Carrot Dinner” He Cooked For The Entire Family
Would You Eat This? Rice, Cheese, Chopped Chicken And Broccoli
Would You Accept This Hamburger At A Resturant? Waitress Told Me I Should Have Told Her Beforehand To Get It Well Done
Will This Steak Make Me Sick
Served At My Dinner In China. I Didn’t Eat It
My School Called It Pizza
I Had Ordered The Avocado Toast From Panera… This Is What I Got
My Water Cereal In A Bag
Was Given This Burger In Paris
Never Letting My Boyfriend Cook Again
Coworker Got Creative
The Portion Size Of This Meal At My Local KFC
This Is How Much Black Pepper I Like On My Fried Egg
Came Home To Find My Dad Eating Corn Beef With Queso Dip Dumped Into A Bowl
Sweet Potato I Got Halfway Through Eating Before I Looked Down
It was moldy. It was dark so I didn’t see it (turned on light for picture), and I hadn’t had sweet potato in a while, so I thought maybe that’s just how it tastes.
Full English Breakfast On British Airways
Always order the vegetarian option! If you're lucky you'll get a cheese roll!
My Girlfriends Lunch
That looks like it was already eaten and is making a second appearance...
Pizza Place Salads Be Like
My Friend Ordered Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This
Got Yelled Out Of The Restaurant For Asking For A Refund
Found This In The Wild On Facebook
Little Caesar's New Old World Pizza
The Way My Roommate Cooks... Would You Like Some Vegetables With Your Butter?
Someone I Know Thinks This Is Acceptable Food, Please Explain To Them Why Reality Is The Opposite
Friend Send A Photo Of His Meal
Kinda strange the meat isn't in the sandwich and the carrots are whole but it's just regular food
Burger From Ramsay’s Restaurant. Supposed To Be Cooked Medium
My Friend Made Cookies Today
My Boyfriends High Concoction: Peanut Butter On A Burger
😈 Bbruhh Said These Was Deviled Eggs 😂😂😂 😭😭
Rate My Hot Girl Lunch. It’s 3 Pm
Does This Qualify? My Friend Ate This And Thinks Its Normal
Visit Bunnings on any given Saturday and you'd find many people eating these....
Glad Wrap Covered Bao Buns, Microwaved For 12 Minutes
Homemade “Hamburger Helper”
If that's meat, pasta and cheese then give me a fork.
What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat
Go To Hospital… Eat Their Food… Get Sick… Go Back To Hospital…
Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat
Yummers!!!!
I Made Myself A Grilled Cheese
My BF Eats His Hot Dog Like This ?
Oreos And Ice Cream
Some Would Call It An Abomination; I Call It Dinner
My Cousin's School Lunch In Mississippi
My Boyfriends Dinnner Snack ?
Would U Eat The Hungry Man Classic Fried Chicken?
All Flavors Of Airheads, Microwaved Just Long Enough To Be Moldable, Then Rolled Into A Ball And Eaten Like An Apple
Ran Out Of Buns
are you eating this in a cemetery to cut out the middleman?