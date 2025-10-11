ADVERTISEMENT

One minute you're deciding what to make for dinner, and the next you're chewing on your bland, overcooked chicken, blaming yourself for not ordering a delivery.

In fact, it's so easy to mess up in the kitchen that every pot and pan should come with a motivational essay to keep your spirits up for whenever the inevitable happens.

Luckily, we have the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit to remind us we're not alone in the struggle—it's a whole gallery of meals so yucky that you can almost smell the regret through the screen.