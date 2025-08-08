Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Slams $3K Wedding Photographer, Says Her Dog With A GoPro Would’ve Done Better
Bride in wedding dress embracing someone, holding phone and water bottle, illustrating wedding photographer disappointment.
Bride Slams $3K Wedding Photographer, Says Her Dog With A GoPro Would’ve Done Better

Your wedding is meant to be unforgettable—a day you’ll look back on through photos for years to come. That’s why so many people don’t think twice about splurging on a photographer who can capture every bit of its magic.

This bride’s parents did exactly that, hiring a professional with a $3K price tag and high expectations. But when she finally saw the finished album, she was left speechless, and not in the way she’d hoped.

Frustrated and disappointed, she turned to Reddit to vent and reveal the photo fiasco. See it for yourself below.

    The bride’s parents hired a $3K photographer for her big day

    Image credits: Getúlio Moraes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when she saw the photos, she was floored for all the wrong reasons

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    Image credits: Natilyn Hicks Photography / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    The bride answered everyone’s burning questions in an effort to explain how this even happened

    Image credits: Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She also shared the few wedding dress photos she considered usable

    Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

    She followed up with more details in the comments

    Readers were just as shocked by how terrible the shots were

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like we were lucky - I hate having my photo taken with a passion, so when we found someone for our wedding who was not only amazing at photos but also practically a psychologist when it came to making you feel at ease, we were blessed. I’d be behind upset with photos like the above. 3k? Bonkers.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Putting a gopro on a dog and giving some audience volunteers including a kid or two some cameras might make for a great wedding album. Unlike this cr*p. Was the photographer drunk or something?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jbrady avatar
    Jcusack
    Jcusack
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right!? terrible job! but I watch enough Judge Judy to know she has to pay him something, but I would definitely be holding back some due to the absolute poor quality Give 'em $2K and walk away

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, they are terrible! Helen Keller could have done better even if she hadn’t been there!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
