Bride Slams $3K Wedding Photographer, Says Her Dog With A GoPro Would’ve Done Better

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding is meant to be unforgettable—a day you’ll look back on through photos for years to come. That’s why so many people don’t think twice about splurging on a photographer who can capture every bit of its magic.

This bride’s parents did exactly that, hiring a professional with a $3K price tag and high expectations. But when she finally saw the finished album, she was left speechless, and not in the way she’d hoped.

Frustrated and disappointed, she turned to Reddit to vent and reveal the photo fiasco. See it for yourself below.

RELATED:

The bride’s parents hired a $3K photographer for her big day

Share icon

Image credits: Getúlio Moraes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when she saw the photos, she was floored for all the wrong reasons

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Natilyn Hicks Photography / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride answered everyone’s burning questions in an effort to explain how this even happened

Share icon

Image credits: Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared the few wedding dress photos she considered usable

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227

She followed up with more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were just as shocked by how terrible the shots were

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT