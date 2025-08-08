Bride Slams $3K Wedding Photographer, Says Her Dog With A GoPro Would’ve Done Better
Your wedding is meant to be unforgettable—a day you’ll look back on through photos for years to come. That’s why so many people don’t think twice about splurging on a photographer who can capture every bit of its magic.
This bride’s parents did exactly that, hiring a professional with a $3K price tag and high expectations. But when she finally saw the finished album, she was left speechless, and not in the way she’d hoped.
Frustrated and disappointed, she turned to Reddit to vent and reveal the photo fiasco. See it for yourself below.
The bride’s parents hired a $3K photographer for her big day
Image credits: Getúlio Moraes / unsplash (not the actual photo)
But when she saw the photos, she was floored for all the wrong reasons
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
Image credits: Natilyn Hicks Photography / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
The bride answered everyone’s burning questions in an effort to explain how this even happened
Image credits: Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actual photo)
She also shared the few wedding dress photos she considered usable
Image credits: Sorry_Cheetah_3227
She followed up with more details in the comments
Readers were just as shocked by how terrible the shots were
Looks like we were lucky - I hate having my photo taken with a passion, so when we found someone for our wedding who was not only amazing at photos but also practically a psychologist when it came to making you feel at ease, we were blessed. I’d be behind upset with photos like the above. 3k? Bonkers.
Putting a gopro on a dog and giving some audience volunteers including a kid or two some cameras might make for a great wedding album. Unlike this cr*p. Was the photographer drunk or something?
Right!? terrible job! but I watch enough Judge Judy to know she has to pay him something, but I would definitely be holding back some due to the absolute poor quality Give 'em $2K and walk away
Wow, they are terrible! Helen Keller could have done better even if she hadn’t been there!
