Aunt Treats Her Niece’s Makeup Like Sephora, So She Gives Her A Shade She’ll Never Live Down

Respect for other people’s boundaries is something we talk about very often. The reality is that some people think that boundaries are more of a lukewarm suggestion than a necessity. So, they overstep their mark. However, some folks decide that enough is enough and push back against this entitled behavior. Cue, petty revenge.

Netizen u/SlickCrave amused the Petty Revenge online group with a tale about how she got back at her overly entitled aunt, who treated her belongings as though they were in her “personal shopping mall.” Frustrated with having her makeup constantly ‘borrowed’ without asking, the internet user decided to teach her relative a lesson she’d never forget. Keep scrolling to learn about her creative revenge. Bored Panda has gotten in touch with the author, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

It’s a nasty feeling when you realize that someone’s ‘borrowing’ your things without asking for your permission first

Share icon

Image credits: Ladislav Stercell / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her aunt kept feeling entitled to her makeup. So, she hatched a cunning plan to teach her a lesson she’ll never forget

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cinematic_life_nic / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Laura Chouette / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SlickCrave

ADVERTISEMENT

Respecting another person also means respecting their choice not to do you a favor

A good rule of thumb is to understand that ‘no’ actually means ‘no.’ Don’t borrow anything if the owner of that item says ‘no.’ Especially if you’re a long-term guest at their home.

When staying with your family or friends, you’ve got to learn to embrace basic courtesy. And a core part of that is respecting your hosts’ boundaries.

They’re already doing a favor letting you live with them. It would be bad manners to repay their kindness with entitled behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

If they do say ‘yes’ to your request, then be thankful. If you use up or damage whatever you’ve borrowed, either replace it or offer some compensation.

When it comes to things like makeup, though, borrowing someone else’s isn’t just rude, it’s potentially a major health hazard, too.

People have very different skin and biology. What works for one person might cause a lot of harm to someone else because they’re sensitive to specific ingredients.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Using someone else’s makeup without asking first can easily backfire. You might be allergic to some of the ingredients without realizing it

As per the FDA, cosmetic products like makeup, soap, lotion, fragrances, and others can cause allergic reactions in some people.

The FDA explains that anyone can develop allergies at any age. Simply put, allergies are your immune system overreacting to substances that may or may not otherwise be harmless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone who is allergic to cosmetics can, for example, develop itchy, red rashes on their skin. More severe allergic reactions can result in hives, facial swelling, wheezing, flaking or peeling skin, and even anaphylaxis.

The latter can lead to loss of consciousness, shortness of breath, chest pain, lightheadedness, nausea, trouble swallowing, etc. In case of anaphylactic shock, you must seek medical help. Immediately!

The most common allergens are categorized into five classes. These are natural rubber, fragrances, preservatives, dyes, and metals.

“The best way to prevent an allergic reaction is to know what you are sensitive to and how to avoid it. One way to accomplish this is by carefully reading the product ingredient panel and avoiding ingredients you know or think you are allergic to,” the FDA suggests.

“It isn’t enough to check for terms like ‘hypoallergenic,’ ‘fragrance-free’ or ‘for sensitive skin, as there is no federal standard or definition that governs the use of these terms in the U.S. However, under the authority of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires an ingredient declaration on cosmetic products sold at the retail level to consumers. However, certain ingredients may be listed generally as ‘fragrance,’ or ‘perfume,’ without identifying the specific ingredients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

If you’re still on the fence about using a particular product, you should test a small amount of it on your skin before using more of it. See how your skin reacts first.

Potential allergies aside for a moment, it’s incredibly tough to deal with overly entitled individuals. Sometimes, it’s not enough that you call them out on their behavior, explain your boundaries, and set out clear consequences. If the person is unwilling to respect you, it’s best to minimize contact with them. Follow through with the consequences you set out.

Becoming less entitled is going to be a long journey. The first step? Self-awareness!

However, some people are more self-aware than others. They can take a (less than subtle) hint. According to WebMD, if you want to overcome your sense of entitlement, you have to change your mindset. That involves embracing a sense of humility, gratitude, responsibility, and consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one, you should treat other people like you’d like to be treated. Be empathetic. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes for a moment. Lean more toward respect and kindness than selfishness.

Meanwhile, if you think that you’re being treated unfairly (for example, someone told you ‘no’) actually pause for a moment.

Think about the situation from a few different angles. Consider the possibility that… maybe… just maybe… you’re not being treated unfairly. Perhaps your interests, wants, and needs aren’t the only ones that are important here.

At the end of the day, we all slip up from time to time, no matter how humble or entitled we might be. How you react to your mistakes is what matters, though. You can see your errors as opportunities for personal growth and improvement. But that requires taking responsibility for your actions and pledging to do (and be!) better next time.

What’s your take on the makeup petty revenge story, Pandas? Share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments section at the bottom of this post. Do you think the netizen was right to switch out her makeup to teach her aunt a lesson? How would you have tackled the situation? Do you have any overly entitled family or friends who like to ‘borrow’ your things? Let us know!

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments started pouring in, and the author shared more context

ADVERTISEMENT

The story got quite a lot of attention online. Here are some of the most popular reactions from the readers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT