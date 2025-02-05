40 Fascinating Archaeological Finds People Were Lucky To Unearth In Recent Years
You'd think that with all the ground-penetrating radars (GPR), light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR), hyperspectral imaging, drones, submarines, and digital archives, we would have already discovered the most important artifacts from our past.
However, historians, archaeologists, and even random grandmsa metal detectors continue to surprise us year after year. So, a person who goes by the handle @tradingMaxiSL on X decided to compile a list of impressive recent finds. Keep scrolling to check out the collection!
A 19th-century mining hammer found in London, Texas, USA. "The most likely explanation...is that a deposit of highly soluble travertine formed and hardened around it within a relatively short time." - Wikipedia London Hammer. So, not really a mystery at all.
Was the entrance always underwater though? The artist/s would have to have been keen just to crawl in even if it was dry.
What is it with Richards being buried in car parks?
How recent is "recent"? I wouldn't say the Atocha is recent, let alone 19th century Limerick. Moderately interesting but another misleading title.
