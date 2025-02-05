ADVERTISEMENT

You'd think that with all the ground-penetrating radars (GPR), light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR), hyperspectral imaging, drones, submarines, and digital archives, we would have already discovered the most important artifacts from our past.

However, historians, archaeologists, and even random grandmsa metal detectors continue to surprise us year after year. So, a person who goes by the handle @tradingMaxiSL on X decided to compile a list of impressive recent finds. Keep scrolling to check out the collection!

