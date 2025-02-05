ADVERTISEMENT

You'd think that with all the ground-penetrating radars (GPR), light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR), hyperspectral imaging, drones, submarines, and digital archives, we would have already discovered the most important artifacts from our past.

However, historians, archaeologists, and even random grandmsa metal detectors continue to surprise us year after year. So, a person who goes by the handle @tradingMaxiSL on X decided to compile a list of impressive recent finds. Keep scrolling to check out the collection!

#1

Before and after excavation of an ancient Greek stadium, a fascinating archaeological find unearthed in recent years.

tradingMaxiSL Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Ancient mosaic uncovered in Antakya, Türkiye, showcasing intricate designs; an incredible archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #3

    Intricate Hercules armor from 1555, an archaeological find displayed at the Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #4

    Ceramic Maya figurine with removable helmet; a fascinating archaeological find unearthed in El Perú-Waka', Guatemala.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #5

    Person holding a large mammoth tusk by a river, showcasing a fascinating archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #6

    Scythian woman's ancient boot discovered in Altai Mountains.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #7

    Perfectly preserved 3000-year-old sword unearthed in Germany, a fascinating archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #8

    Silver pendant from 1794 found while metal detecting, showcasing fascinating archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #9

    Terracotta soldiers in an archaeological site pit, representing a recent fascinating find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #10

    Archaeologists uncover a Roman mosaic in Antakya, Turkey, preserved perfectly despite earthquake effects.

    Civixplorer Report

    #11

    Roman mosaics unearthed beneath a vineyard in Negrar, Italy, revealing fascinating archaeological finds.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #12

    People examine 1200-year-old archaeological finds of books in a church attic in Mediaș, Romania.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #13

    Dinosaur Valley State Park reveals unearthed dinosaur footprints uncovered by drought, showcasing recent archaeological finds.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #14

    Ancient ceramic water pipes discovered at Epang Palace site in China, dating back to the Warring States period.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #15

    Colossal Egyptian statue raised from Abu Qir Bay, Alexandria, an archaeological find from the lost city of Thonis-Heracleion.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #16

    Two archaeologists with a 1,300-year-old ski, an archaeological find from Norway's Digervarden Ice Patch.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #17

    Two life-size Greek bronze statues discovered underwater, highlighting fascinating archaeological finds.

    tulentyttaret Report

    #18

    Ammonite fossil in iron pyrite, part of fascinating archaeological finds unearthed recently, held in hands.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #19

    Ancient Egyptian tomb of Queen Nefertari with vivid wall paintings, a fascinating archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #20

    Hand holding a rusted Viking sword, an archaeological find, against a rocky high-altitude landscape.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #21

    Divers unearth an ancient 28-foot Native American canoe from Lake Waccamaw.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #22

    Ancient Roman face cream container with visible contents, found in recent archaeological finds.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    cinbaby avatar
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    I'm curious if they tested it to get it's ingredients?

    2
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Ancient stone mask unearthed in the Judean Desert, Israel, showcases archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #24

    Ancient lacquer coffin from Yuan Dynasty unearthed in Jiangsu, China, with people examining its preservation.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #25

    Gold bar with mint marks from Spanish treasure ship Atocha, unearthed in recent archaeological find.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #26

    Sigiriya, a fascinating archaeological find, is a 5th-century fortress in Sri Lanka surrounded by lush greenery.

    syncwisely Report

    #27

    Ancient arrow tip lodged in a bicycle tire, a fascinating archaeological find from recent years.

    JuryHildebrandt Report

    #28

    Antique books from 1724 and 1795, a fascinating archaeological find displayed in a tweet.

    YoyofromStoho Report

    #29

    Out of place artifact, London Hammer encased in rock, an intriguing archaeological find challenging timelines.

    Alex54983848 Report

    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    A 19th-century mining hammer found in London, Texas, USA. "The most likely explanation...is that a deposit of highly soluble travertine formed and hardened around it within a relatively short time." - Wikipedia London Hammer. So, not really a mystery at all.

    2
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Ancient Roman gold ring with "Good Shepherd" engraving, significant archaeological find from recent years.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #31

    A ceramic jar with bronze coins uncovered in a recent archaeological find in Japan.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #32

    Cosquer cave archaeological find in France, showing ancient drawings and a cave diagram.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Was the entrance always underwater though? The artist/s would have to have been keen just to crawl in even if it was dry.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Archaeological dig revealing wooden ship unearthed at World Trade Center site, with workers in safety gear inspecting it.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #34

    Archaeological find: Worker reveals mummy and artifacts from pre-Inca Ychsma culture in burial site.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #35

    Archaeologists in Southwark Street unearth Roman mosaic, a fascinating archaeological find in London.

    Civixplorer Report

    #36

    Riverbed with exposed dinosaur fossils, showcasing a recent fascinating archaeological find.

    ropehitter Report

    #37

    Great Ziggurat of Ur, before and after excavation, showcasing fascinating archaeological finds in ancient Mesopotamia.

    tradingMaxiSL Report

    #38

    Archaeological find: Baal’s Bridge Square, an early Masonic artifact from 1507, unearthed in Limerick in 1830.

    interceptours Report

    #39

    Tweet by Marquise D about a fascinating archaeological find: Richard II's grave discovered in a car park.

    Plantagenny Report

    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    What is it with Richards being buried in car parks?

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Images of an excavation site in Texas featuring a recent archaeological find buried in soil.

    CAPITANdeCRYPTO Report

