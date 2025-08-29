Nanny Works 50 Hours A Week, Her Sister Still Demands She Babysit For Free On Her Off Days

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with family seems like a great deal on paper. You get to save money and split chores, and there’s always someone around to help you find the remote. But in reality, the line between “family helping out” and “unpaid, on-call staff” can get very blurry, very fast. Suddenly, you’re not just a sibling; you’re the designated IT support, the emergency dog walker, and the person who always gets roped into assembling IKEA furniture.

One new mother thought she’d hit the jackpot: her younger sister, a professional nanny, was living with her rent-free right after she had a baby. But u/Material_Box3214 quickly learned that “rent-free” doesn’t mean “free labor,” especially when her sister was already working 50-hour weeks. And that’s when the family drama officially began.

A new mother thought her rent-free, live-in sister would be the perfect solution for childcare

Image credits: faceslab / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the younger sister agreed to help watch the new baby in exchange for free rent

Image credits: Material_Box3214

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But after landing a grueling 50-hour-a-week nanny job, she wanted her days off to be “child-free”

Image credits: Material_Box3214

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the mother asked her to babysit on a day off, she was flat-out rejected

Image credits: Material_Box3214

The mom called the situation “unfair,” admitting she won’t charge rent because she’s afraid her sister will move out

A woman who raised her sister now feels entitled to free childcare, but her nanny sister is officially off the clock. The OP took her younger sister Jen in when she was just 13. Now 20, Jen still lives with her, rent-free, while she works a grueling 50-hour week as a nanny. The OP, a new mom, thought this living arrangement came with a built-in babysitter, but she quickly learned that her sister’s free time wasn’t part of the deal.

Before the baby arrived, Jen had casually agreed to help out a few days a week. But that was before she landed her demanding full-time job. Now, Jen is physically and emotionally drained after her work week, and she wants her one or two days off to be completely “child-free.” While she still helps out in small ways, like watching the baby so the parents can take a walk, she’s no longer available for full-day, unpaid shifts.

The tension came to a head when the OP asked Jen to babysit on her day off. Jen refused, explaining she had plans and personal errands to run. The OP’s brilliant suggestion? “Just take your nephew with you!” Jen shut that down immediately, explaining she’s exhausted from her job and that a clingy baby would make getting chores done impossible. She was on her day off, and she wanted to actually be off.

The OP said it was “unfair,” asking, “Why would I pay for a sitter when there’s a literal professional in the same home that just refuses to do the work?” Jen clapped back, saying that the OP is the one who “agreed to having a third person indefinitely added to [her] life when [she] decided to conceive.” The OP admits she won’t charge Jen rent because she knows Jen will just move out, losing the little help she currently gets.

Living somewhere rent-free is a huge help, but it’s not an open-ended contract for on-call labor. Expecting a professional nanny to come home and do her exact same job for free is a recipe for burnout and resentment. Jen is already working more than a full-time job with kids; the last thing she needs is more of the same on the one day she has to herself. This isn’t about being ungrateful; it’s about setting necessary boundaries.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This conflict highlights a common family trap. As psychotherapist Sharon Martin, DSW, LCSW, writes for Psychology Today, “We’re often conditioned to believe that family relationships supersede personal needs.” This mindset explains why the older sister feels entitled to her sister’s time, believing her own family needs should automatically come first.

For the younger sister, setting this boundary is crucial. Psychotherapist Amy Morin explains in Forbes, “If you’ve gotten into the habit of giving away your services for free, it can be tough to dial it back.” But as Morin warns, failing to do so ultimately leads to resentment and burnout, which can do far more damage to the relationship in the long run.

The internet court delivered a swift and nearly unanimous verdict: YTA (You’re The Jerk). Commenters were floored by the OP’s entitlement, pointing out that her sister already works 50 hours a week as a professional nanny and shouldn’t be expected to do the same job for free on her only day off. One user bluntly wrote that Jen won’t babysit because “she doesn’t want to do it, nor is [she] getting paid to do it.”

Many called out the hypocrisy of the OP wanting to “have your cake and eat it too” by refusing to charge rent for fear of Jen moving out, yet still demanding free labor. The consensus was clear: respect her sister’s boundaries or, as multiple users suggested, charge rent and use that money to hire a sitter.

So, what do you think of this story? Is the poster a jerk for expecting help from her sister? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Internet commenters quickly sided with the nanny, calling the mother entitled for demanding free labor

