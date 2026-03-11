ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine giving up a literal piece of yourself to save someone you love, only to end up feeling like the world keeps moving forward without you. It’s the kind of situation that makes you question not just family loyalty, but the fairness of life itself.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP). After donating a kidney to save his older brother, his own health took a devastating turn. Years later, he found himself struggling financially, physically, emotionally, and wondering if he was wrong for regretting the donation.

Sometimes, what begins as a selfless decision can take an unexpected turn, leaving the person who gave the most wondering if it cost them far more than they ever imagined

The older brother’s kidney failed, and the author donated one of his kidneys, saving his life

Initially, the family was grateful, and the older brother recovered and resumed a successful career

Over time, his own health started deteriorating, leaving him in constant pain, on dialysis, and unable to work meanwhile, his family became distant

After calling his brother and asking for help since his struggles started after the donation, the brother refused and insisted that no one forced him to do anything

Five years ago, the OP’s older brother experienced kidney failure and urgently needed a transplant. Neither of their parents was a compatible donor, which led the family to ask him to get tested. He agreed to donate his kidney, the transplant was successful, and his brother recovered and went on to live a healthy life. The OP’s health journey didn’t go as smoothly, though.

Before the transplant, he worked as a plumber and led a relatively stable life. However, his health deteriorated after the surgery, and chronic pain and kidney-related issues eventually left him unable to continue working in his trade. Even sitting jobs proved difficult due to persistent discomfort. Eventually, he had to rely on disability benefits just to get by.

At first, his family helped him financially and emotionally while he adjusted to his new reality. But over the past few years, that support gradually faded. His brother, who is now a successful lawyer married to a doctor, moved forward with his life. Meanwhile, the OP struggles to cover basic living expenses and remained largely isolated and feeling stuck.

After facing another month of financial hardship, he called his brother and demanded help, arguing that his current situation stemmed from donating the kidney. His brother, however, responded that the donation had been voluntary and insisted he didn’t owe anything in return. His parents said the same thing when he reached out to them, leaving him in regrets about donating his kidney to his brother.

Living kidney donation is widely considered a safe and life-saving procedure. The National Kidney Foundation highlights that most donors are able to recover and return to normal, healthy lives. However, potential risks exist, including surgical complications, long-term health effects, and financial strains from lost income or gaps in insurance coverage.

Beyond physical risks, living donation can also create significant psychological strain. Kidney Care highlights that donors, recipients, and their families may experience shifting emotions over time. While initial gratitude is common, feelings of tension or resentment can develop, leaving donors feeling isolated, especially if relationships deteriorate or if expectations of support are unmet.

In moments like this, The Southwest Transplant Alliance notes that donors may feel “trapped” if their health declines or if the anticipated gratitude and support from family or recipients fail to materialize, intensifying emotional distress. Therefore, in spite of their altruist action, they are left in a state of regret and resentment.

Netizens expressed support for the OP, empathizing with his physical and emotional suffering while criticizing the lack of family support. They also encouraged seeking help, both medically and socially. What do you think about this situation? Do you think family members have a responsibility to support someone who sacrificed so much for them? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed sympathy and support for the author, condemning his brother and parents for their indifference