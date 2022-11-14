Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation’s Home Country
11points
User submission
Design, Digital Art6 hours ago

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation’s Home Country

Carl Eden
Community member

To celebrate the start of the World Cup, a designer commissioned by BoyleSports has reimagined various World Cup Kits if they were sponsored by the countries themselves, and not corporations.

The 8 illustrations were done using 3D models and Photoshop, using the colors and geometric shapes of each country’s flag for inspiration, with badges pulled from national landmarks and animals as a celebration of national pride. 

Here’s what the artist had to say about the visuals: “This was a fascinating project to work on – in creating the visuals, we didn’t want to just copy the flags directly onto the kits. We looked to use each country’s flag as a base and challenged ourselves to incorporate the color schemes, geometrics and patterns into the visuals. For example, for the Welsh kit – we interpreted the dragon through curving red lines, giving a sense of its shape indirectly, and for the Japanese kit, we nodded to the waves of Hokusai. The final designs have a slick, brand-sponsorship feel which blends heritage and culture with a vibrant palette that is easy to understand at a glance. You know which country is represented by which kit. We wanted to imagine a world where countries, not corporations, sponsored the World Cup teams.”

More info: betting.boylesports.com

England World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Wales World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

France World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Japan World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Australia World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Brazil World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Germany World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Spain World Cup Kit

Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation's Home Country

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Carl Eden
Carl Eden
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda