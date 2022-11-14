Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation’s Home Country

To celebrate the start of the World Cup, a designer commissioned by BoyleSports has reimagined various World Cup Kits if they were sponsored by the countries themselves, and not corporations.

The 8 illustrations were done using 3D models and Photoshop, using the colors and geometric shapes of each country’s flag for inspiration, with badges pulled from national landmarks and animals as a celebration of national pride.

Here’s what the artist had to say about the visuals: “This was a fascinating project to work on – in creating the visuals, we didn’t want to just copy the flags directly onto the kits. We looked to use each country’s flag as a base and challenged ourselves to incorporate the color schemes, geometrics and patterns into the visuals. For example, for the Welsh kit – we interpreted the dragon through curving red lines, giving a sense of its shape indirectly, and for the Japanese kit, we nodded to the waves of Hokusai. The final designs have a slick, brand-sponsorship feel which blends heritage and culture with a vibrant palette that is easy to understand at a glance. You know which country is represented by which kit. We wanted to imagine a world where countries, not corporations, sponsored the World Cup teams.”

England World Cup Kit

Wales World Cup Kit

France World Cup Kit

Japan World Cup Kit

Australia World Cup Kit

Brazil World Cup Kit

Germany World Cup Kit

Spain World Cup Kit