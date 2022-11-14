Artist Redesigns 8 World Cup Kits Inspired By Each Nation’s Home Country
To celebrate the start of the World Cup, a designer commissioned by BoyleSports has reimagined various World Cup Kits if they were sponsored by the countries themselves, and not corporations.
The 8 illustrations were done using 3D models and Photoshop, using the colors and geometric shapes of each country’s flag for inspiration, with badges pulled from national landmarks and animals as a celebration of national pride.
Here’s what the artist had to say about the visuals: “This was a fascinating project to work on – in creating the visuals, we didn’t want to just copy the flags directly onto the kits. We looked to use each country’s flag as a base and challenged ourselves to incorporate the color schemes, geometrics and patterns into the visuals. For example, for the Welsh kit – we interpreted the dragon through curving red lines, giving a sense of its shape indirectly, and for the Japanese kit, we nodded to the waves of Hokusai. The final designs have a slick, brand-sponsorship feel which blends heritage and culture with a vibrant palette that is easy to understand at a glance. You know which country is represented by which kit. We wanted to imagine a world where countries, not corporations, sponsored the World Cup teams.”
More info: betting.boylesports.com