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If you’ve ever wondered what the world might look like if cats suddenly became enormous, Andrey Scherbak has already imagined it, and the result is both surreal and strangely charming. The artist, also known online as ‘odnoboko,’ creates playful Photoshop edits featuring giant cats casually taking over everyday settings, from city streets and rooftops to parks and beaches. Despite their impossible size, these oversized felines somehow feel right at home, as if they’ve always belonged there.

Scherbak’s work balances realism with absurdity so well because his edits are polished enough to make each scene feel almost believable for a split second, while the cats’ usual laid-back attitude keeps the images funny and lighthearted. What began as a simple creative idea sparked by a travel photo that felt like it was missing something has since grown into an ongoing series full of humor, imagination, and plenty of feline chaos.

Scroll down to see some of his latest works, and let us know: do you think you'd survive in a world ruled by giant cats?

More info: Instagram