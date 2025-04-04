ADVERTISEMENT

What do you get when you mix everyday life with cats the size of buildings? Pure joy.

Artist Andrey Scherbak is back with more of his iconic oversized cat edits, blending humor, imagination, and just the right amount of chaos. Whether they’re towering over cityscapes or casually lounging across living rooms, these giant felines are impossible to ignore—and even harder not to love.

Scroll down to see the latest in Andrey’s ever-growing world of colossal cats.

More info: Instagram

#1

Giant cat Photoshopped into a parking lot scene, towering over cars and a person with a shopping cart.

odnoboko

B Hobbs
B Hobbs
B Hobbs
Community Member
30 minutes ago

"You got the wrong cat food again. First, I am going to 'play' with you. Then I will eat you."

    #2

    Artist with giant cat in surreal outdoor scene, showcasing creative Photoshop art under a blue sky.

    odnoboko

    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    These hoomans are so focused on their mobiles, the others do not notice when I pluck one out of the crowd for a snack.

    #3

    Man with dog beside van, giant cat photoshopped on roof, creating a surreal scene in a park.

    odnoboko

    #4

    Surreal world with giant cat photoshopped into a hiker's path on a mountain trail, next to a no-walking sign.

    odnoboko

    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    "I put that sign there. You violated my sign. Your life is mine now. You may start running now."

    #5

    A surreal scene with a giant cat Photoshopped next to pedestrians on a sidewalk.

    odnoboko

    #6

    Giant cat photoshopped into a parking lot with a person leaning on a small car at night.

    odnoboko

    #7

    Man and child in ocean with a giant, surreal cat in the background, creating a whimsical scene.

    odnoboko

    #8

    Giant cat in a cloak inside a dilapidated building, creating a surreal world with a small cloaked figure.

    odnoboko

    #9

    Giant cat photoshopped into scene with a man sitting on steps, creating a surreal world.

    odnoboko

    #10

    Giant Cats Are Back! Andrey Scherbak Returns To Bored Panda With More Supersized Felines (24 New Pics)

    odnoboko

    #11

    A giant cat Photoshopped into a street scene, towering over a person and building, creating a surreal world.

    odnoboko

    #12

    Person gardening beside a giant cat in surreal photoshopped scene.

    odnoboko

    #13

    Giant cat photoshopped next to a person, with festive wall art of trees and gifts, creating a surreal scene.

    odnoboko

    #14

    Giant cat photoshopped into snowy landscape with person and dog by the lake.

    odnoboko

    #15

    Giant cat Photoshopped into urban setting, creating surreal world with modern architecture in the background.

    odnoboko

    #16

    A giant cat photoshopped into a lush valley with a person looking up at it, creating a surreal scene.

    odnoboko

    #17

    A man sits beside a giant cat in a surreal photoshopped scene, blending reality and fantasy in a garden setting.

    odnoboko

    #18

    Giant cat photoshopped on a pier by the sea, with mountains in the background and a person nearby.

    odnoboko

    #19

    Giant black cat edited into street scene, dwarfing a person and building behind it, creating a surreal world.

    odnoboko

    #20

    Giant cat on an escalator in a surreal world with a person in the background.

    odnoboko

    #21

    Surreal scene with a giant cat Photoshopped atop an old railway station near lush greenery.

    odnoboko

    #22

    Giant cat photoshopped into a flowering field with two people standing nearby, creating a surreal scene.

    odnoboko

    #23

    A surreal scene of a giant cat sleeping beside a wrecked airplane, with a person standing nearby.

    odnoboko

    #24

    Giant cat photoshopped beside a red phone booth with a man and child inside, creating a surreal world.

    odnoboko

