What do you get when you mix everyday life with cats the size of buildings? Pure joy.

Artist Andrey Scherbak is back with more of his iconic oversized cat edits, blending humor, imagination, and just the right amount of chaos. Whether they’re towering over cityscapes or casually lounging across living rooms, these giant felines are impossible to ignore—and even harder not to love.

Scroll down to see the latest in Andrey’s ever-growing world of colossal cats.

More info: Instagram