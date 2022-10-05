Sometimes it seems like a simpler life would be more fulfilling and healthy because modern life can be depressing. Almost everyone today exchanges their time for money. Due to pressure from their employment, many are becoming depressed. Higher rates of depression, obesity from poor eating, and a sedentary lifestyle have all been linked to modern life. The pursuit of everlasting wealth is an obsession in modern society today. People don't have time for their families, friends, or to feel genuine affection for one another.

Taravat Niki is a freelance Iranian cartoonist who makes it very clear that her work explores and revolves around various issues that are dominant in our modern society, reminding us of important things that we can ignore when it comes to our everyday life.

