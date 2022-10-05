Sometimes it seems like a simpler life would be more fulfilling and healthy because modern life can be depressing. Almost everyone today exchanges their time for money. Due to pressure from their employment, many are becoming depressed. Higher rates of depression, obesity from poor eating, and a sedentary lifestyle have all been linked to modern life. The pursuit of everlasting wealth is an obsession in modern society today. People don't have time for their families, friends, or to feel genuine affection for one another.

Taravat Niki is a freelance Iranian cartoonist who makes it very clear that her work explores and revolves around various issues that are dominant in our modern society, reminding us of important things that we can ignore when it comes to our everyday life.

More info: Instagram | talenthouse.com | Facebook | taravatniki.wixsite.com

#1

Iranian Artist Criticizes Modern Society With Thought-Provoking Illustrations (53 Pics)

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me the third person: wth can i see her brain through the head

#2

#3

#4

#5

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I rather think the devil is taking notes from Trump.

#6

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Videogames and mystical worlds are both pretty dope

#7

#8

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't really get it, is it another "smartphones are bad" one? I'd love to see you calling for help in the ocean with a book.

#9

#10

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Title: artist shows what really wrong with modern society. Actual article: hehe cat in business smoking and hooman feeds them

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Don't know bout you but I'd say losing weight makes you more attractive than losing everything /j

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

