Similarly, there are groups of enthusiasts who might not be frequent visitors to the archeological sites themselves but enjoy exploring the world of antiquity, nevertheless. The Facebook group ‘ Archaeology & Ancient History ’ is a great example. It has nearly 80k members and stores an impressive collection of images covering everything from ancient architecture to unique archeological finds, and more. We’ve gathered some of them into the list below, which might spark your interest in the ancient world.

Going back in time is sadly not possible; however, that doesn’t stop researchers from uncovering the secrets of the past. Each day they discover something new that shows what life was like hundreds of years ago. Unsurprisingly, there are large communities of scientists that carry out complex research to put the puzzle pieces together.

#1 A Few Years Ago, The World’s Largest Intact Ancient Mosaic Opened To The Public In Antakya, Turkey The sixth-century stone mosaic, spanning some 1,200 square meters and made up of geometric shapes and non-repeating figures, was probably used as a public space in its time, archaeologists believe.

The stone is distinctive due to its curved, rug-like surface, and the artifact grew curved as a result of earthquakes in 526 and 528 AD.

Despite the quakes, however, the mosaic never broke, and made it to the present day intact and unbroken.

Unearthing the piece took nine years of hard work, and other historical artifacts were brought out during the excavation.

The massive mosaic proved that the mosaics of Antakya - ancient Antioch, in the Hatay province - are the finest historical artifacts not only in Turkey, but in the entire world

#2 Mosaic Remains From Archaeological Site Of Volubilis, In Outskirts Of Meknes, Morocco

#3 This 'Colossus' Sculpture Was Created By Italian Sculptor Giambologna In The Late 1500s As A Symbol Of Italy's Apennine Mountains

#4 The 'Little Chapel', Which Is Located On Guernsey, Was Constructed Over Decades By Monks From France It is adorned with hundreds and thousands of pieces of broken pottery and iridescent shells

The bijou place of worship, tucked away in Les Vauxbelets valley, 'feels magical and otherworldly'

#5 The Swedish Warship Vasa It sank in 1628 CE, less than a mile into its maiden voyage and was recovered from the sea floor after 333 years almost completely intact. Now housed at Vasa Museum in Stockholm, is the world's best preserved 17th Century CE ship.

#6 Akkadian Cuneiform Tablet (1750 Bce) Here we see one of the earliest surviving recipes ever written in the ancient Akkadian language. The artifact is dated to be from around c. 1750 BCE., and is a well intact cuneiform tablet that shows us 25 recipes for stews, whereas 21 are meat stews and 4 are of vegetable stews, but it does not give the measurements or cooking time. The tablet's text was translated by Jean Bottéro and Teresa Lavender Fagan and is now located at Yale University.

#7 Believe It Or Not. There Are 100,000+ Carvings On The Gopura Of This Temple Don’t be confused friends....

This wasn’t built by the Aliens.

But were carved by human hands through the hard work & believe towards God, our Ancestors made this impossible possible and it shows, how great & efficient they were.

Suchindram Anjaneyar Temple, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

#8 This Gecko Has Been Trapped In Amber For 54 Million Years

#9 This Petrified Opal Tree Trunk Located In Arizona Is 225 Million Years Old

#10 Cemetery In Taiwan

#11 In 1842, Joseph Geefs Carved The Angel Of Evil (Left Statue) To Be Placed In The Pulpit Of Liège Cathedral, But The Statue Was Removed Because Of Its Distracting Allure And "Unhealthy Beauty" The cathedral then passed the commission to his older brother who made the statue on the right

#12 In 1965, Excavations In Mezhyrich, Ukraine, Revealed The Presence Of 4 Huts, Made Up Of A Total Of 149 Mammoth Bones These dwellings, which are about 15,000 years old, are some of the oldest shelters known to have been constructed by pre-historic man.

#13 300 Years Old Carved Tibetan Skull

#14 The Phuktal Monastery Is Built Around A Natural Cave, Which Is Believed To Have Been Visited By Numerous Sages, Scholars, Translators, And Monks Around 2,550 Years Ago

#15 A Mosaic Discovered In Ancient Hadrianoupolis, Eskipazar District, Karabük Province, Turkey

#16 There Is A Road In Rome, The Appian Way, Which Was Built In 312 Bc By Appius Claudius Caecus And It Is Still In Use Today

#17 The Roman Pantheon

#18 Radiocarbon Dating Of The Tarkhan Dress, Named For The Town In Egypt Where It Was Found In 1913, Determined That The Very Finely Made Linen Apparel Dates To Between 3482 And 3103 B.c., Making It The World’s Oldest Woven Garment

#19 1,200 Stone Sculptures With Different Facial Expressions At The Nenbutsu-Ju Buddhist Temple In Kyoto, Japan

#20 The Crypt Of San Magno, Anagni, Italy Also known as the City of Popes (four popes hailed from town), Anagni is crowned by its beautiful romanesque cathedral dating back to turn of 11th and 12th centuries

Photo by: @carthe [ig]



#21 Wreck Of The Ten Sail Is A Historic Shipwreck Event That Occurred Off The East End Of Grand Cayman On 8 February 1794

#22 Commonly Known As Dracula's Castle, Bran Castle Is Probably The Most Famous Medieval Castle In Romania

#23 Pompeii Ruins From Above

#24 Over 3000 Years Old Animal Figurines Mounted On Little Carriages Are Described As Prehistoric Children Toys On Display At The Louvre Museum In Paris The relics were unearthed in Susa, southwestern Iran, dating from Elamite Period, C.1150 BC

#25 Chepstow Castle Sits Atop A Cliff Across The River Wye Which Separates England And Wales

#26 "Veiled Lady" (Bust) By Raffaelo Monti, 1860. Marble This masterpiece is a wonderful example of sculptor Raffaelo Monti's skill. We can’t see through stone, but through tricks of light and polish, Monti created the illusion that we can. On his Veiled Lady, the top of the head and shoulders are polished smooth, to reflect light. But where the veil falls across the face, the marble is less polished. It reflects less light, suggesting the texture of fabric. Sculptures of veiled figures peaked in popularity during the 1700s in Italy, an opportunity for sculptors to show their technical mastery over marble. About a century later, Monti and other artists revived this technically demanding tradition.

#27 Ratto Di Proserpina Is A Large Sculptural Group Of Marble In The Baroque Style Created By Gian Lorenzo Bernini Between 1621 And 1622 Bernini was only twenty-three years old when he made this exceptional artwork. It depicts the Abduction of Proserpina, where Proserpina is captured and taken to the underworld by the god Pluto. The sculpture's fine details are extraordinary. You can see this masterpiece, among many others, in Rome's Galleria Borghese.

#28 'siberian Unicorn’ Once Roamed Among Humans, Surviving In Eastern Europe And Western Asia Until At Least 39,000 Years Ago, Around The Same Time Of Neanderthals And Early Modern Humans

#29 The Impressive Colomares Castle, Spain

#30 The Oldest, Most Complete Bible On Earth The Ethiopian bible, which was written on goat skin, was the world's first illustrated Christian Bible and was written around the early 5th Century CE

#31 Carved Door In Florence - Italy

#32 The Athenian Treasury At Delphi, Greece Ca. 5th Century Bc "Then And Now" With Only Light Color Additions. Wikimedia Cc-By-Sa-1.0

#33 This Enormous Underground City That Once Housed 20,000 People Was Accidentally Discovered By A Man After Knocking Down A Wall In His Basement When archaeologists later arrived to the site, they revealed that the city was 18 stories deep and had everything needed for underground life, including schools, chapels, and even stables.

Image credit: Nevit Dilmen/Yasir999

#34 The Column Of Marcus Aurelius The Column of Marcus Aurelius is a Roman victory column that commemorates the military campaigns and triumphs of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. It stands at the center of Piazza Colonna in Rome and is almost 100 feet tall. The column features a spiral relief depicting the military campaigns of Marcus Aurelius against the Germanic tribes along the Danube River. It is considered to be one of the best examples of Roman art and architecture and is a popular tourist attraction in Rome.

#35 Victorian Radiator With A Built-In Bread Warmer

#36 Then vs. Now : Maiden Castle; Largest Hill Fortress In England Built in 600 BC, and greatly expanded in 450 BC, fortress sits atop a large hill 914m long. In Iron Age, hundreds of people lived there

#37 Pompeii. Street Of The Tombs

#38 New Discovery: A Well-Preserved Section Of The Via Flaminia Was Discovered During Construction Works The road connected Rome with central and northern Italy and was built in the second half of the 3rd century BC.

#39 Roman Silver 'Swiss Army Knife', 200 To 300 Ad, The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge. The Piece Contains A Knife, Spoon And Fork Plus A Spike, Spatula And Small Pick

#40 Mehrangarh Fort Mehrangarh located in Jodhpur Rajasthan is one of the largest forts in India. Built in around 1459 by Rao Jodha the fort is situated 410 feet above the city and is enclosed by imposing thick walls. Inside its boundaries there are several palaces known for their intricate carvings and expansive courtyards.



Also known as (The Cursed Fort) This is one of the largest Fort in the world and probably the strongest. Its located near Jodhpur and is situated 410 feet above the city. This fort has been part of several battles but enemies could never conquer this mighty fort.



Location : Jodhpur, Rajasthan

#41 My Favorite Room In The Whole Castle! Hall Of Mirrors, Versailles, France

#42 A Floor Mosaic Found At The Entrance Of A Roman Bath In The Timgad Antique City In Algeria With The Writing "Bene Lava" ("Good Wishes") It Dates Back To The 1st And 2nd Centuries Ce

#43 Old City Of Efes, İzmir, Turkey

#44 Abandoned Flying Dutchman

#45 Inside La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

#46 Gallery Of Geographic Maps. Built (1580-1585) One of the most beautiful and evocative parts of the Vatican Museums is certainly the long corridor of 120 meters in length and six in width that leads to the Sistine Chapel adorned with geographical maps.



#47 The 2000-Year-Old Roman Road With 3 Skeletons Beneath A McDonald's Restaurant In Rome, Italy

#48 Devil’s Tower In Wyoming, USA Is A One-Of-A-Kind Natural Phenomenon With A Unique Story Its stark towering presence, formation, and character are incredibly intriguing and mysterious. Devils Tower is a mass of rock nestled among the Black Hills near the town of Sundance. It rises 1,267 feet in the air above the Belle Fourche River, grasslands, and ponderosa pine forests. It was established by Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 as our first national monument.

The history of Devils Tower has baffled Native Americans and early explorers for many years. According to Native Americans, seven little girls were playing in the forest when giant bears started chasing them. The girls ran and jumped on a boulder and started praying. The rock began to grow up toward the sky, putting quite a bit of distance between the girls and the bears. It's said that the cracks and columns on Devils Tower came from the bears' claws as they tried to climb the tower.

Devils Tower is a popular destination for classic rock climbers. Some of the rock columns feature cracks up to 400 feet long.

Why is Devils Tower important? Even today, many Native Americans still consider Devils Tower a sacred site. To respect the tribes' cultural traditions and rituals still performed there, the monument is off limits to climbers during the month of June. These sun dances, vision quests, and prayer offerings are all significant parts of Devils Tower history.

Geologists determined that Devils Tower in WY was actually formed as a result of a volcano. The cooling magma created the delineated columns. The tower is unique because of its size and the type of rock, phonolite. The columns that make up Devils Tower are some of the tallest and widest found in these types of formations.

#49 Foot Of A Marble Sculpture Of Marcus Aurelius Unearthed In Southern Turkey. Emperor Aurelius Was Not Only A Military Leader But Also A Scholar Known For His Intellectual Pursuits

#50 Then vs. Now : Colosseum, Also Called Flavian Amphitheatre, Giant Amphitheatre Built In Rome Under Flavian Emperors Construction of Colosseum was begun sometime between 70-72 CE during reign of Vespasian

#51 A Magnificent Roman Striped Mosaic Bowl, Dating Late 1st C. Bc/Early 1st C Ad. Made Of Preformed Rods And Canes Fused On Or In Mould Photo: Corning Museum of Glass

#52 A Mysterious Unknown Artist Is Believed To Have Created A Rock Formation In The Lake District Known As The Borrowdale Banksy The carefully placed structure, believed to be made from local slate, is circular in formation and provides a perfect frame with a view overlooking the Borrowdale Valley in Cumbria, England.

#53 These Are The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini The Bronze Age settlement of Akrotiri was one of the most important Minoan urban centres and ports in the Aegean Sea when it was covered by volcanic ash in the 17th century BC.

In prehistory it was a well connected Minoan port town, with connections to mainland Greece and as far afield as Egypt and Syria.

As the town was covered in ash following a volcanic eruption on the island, preservation of the settlement is exceptional, making this one of the most significant archaeological sites in Greece

#54 Etruscan Bronze Helmet And Chest Armor, 500-450 Bc From Etruria, Northern Italy. A rare bronze Negau type helmet, breast and backplate ensemble, unusual for their preserved golden finish (as these were found in a river in superb condition).

#55 Fonseca Bust, Marble Portrait Bust Of A Flavian Woman - Late First Or Early Second Century Ce , Capitoline Museums

#56 Von Trapp Stone Chapel In Vermont Built by the second oldest Von Trapp son, Werner, this lovely stone structure can be found uphill from the Trapp Family Lodge. Before shipping out to fight in World War II he promised himself that he would build a chapel on the grounds of the lodge should he return safely. Thankfully, he did come back unharmed and thus built the chapel between 1945-1948. It was built in honor of the WWII soldiers

#57 The Cypriot Terracotta Army Consisting Of 2000 Seats, From The Sanctuary Of The Occupied Village Of Agia Irini This archaeological treasure was discovered by a Swedish expedition that classified these figurines in the Cypriot-Archaic era and is a huge archaeological find and historical theme, as the collection of thousands of figurines in a place of worship is nowhere in the world except the buried soldiers in the Mausoleum of the First Chinese Emperor. In the treasure of Cyprus, 2,000 clay statues with mainly male figures and cattle were placed as votive offerings in a semicircle around the altar of the sanctuary. The male figures wore war clothing but were unarmed. The multitude of statuettes, the many chariots drawn by four horses manned by drivers and warriors in full armor, a few bronze statuettes, as well as a large number of life-size statues arranged in wide semicircles around a stone enclosure cultural value. About two-thirds of the unique archaeological finds were transported to Sweden in 1931 and are now the core of the Cypriot collections of the Stockholm Medelhavsmuseet. About 12,000 of the 18,000 mobile finds were packed in 771 wooden containers and transported by rail from Nicosia to Famagusta, and from there by ship to Sweden. Sweden also has all the diagnostic shells. At the moment, the 1,500 figurines are in Sweden, while the rest 500 figurines that remain in Nicosia are one of the most impressive exhibits in the Archaeological Museum of the island's capital.

#58 More Than 3,000 Years Ago, This Outstanding Gold Beaker, Decorated With Winged Bulls And Foliage, Was Crafted By Highly-Skilled Artisans In Iran (National Museum Of Iran, Tehran)

#59 A Number Of Old Stone Bridges Span The Rivers Near The Town Of Konitsa In Northwestern Greece Not far from the Albanian border, but none can match the simple beauty of the "Konitsa Bridge"; a single span pedestrian bridge that crosses the Aoos River.

The Epirus Region of Greece is known for its rugged beauty, its mountain ridges, and alpine flora and fauna. It’s also famous for the stone arch bridges that cross the region’s rivers, connecting a network of historic towns and villages.

Arguably the most charming of these bridges is the Konitsa Bridge (sometimes called the Aoos Bridge), which spans the Aoos River just to the south of Konitsa. Completed in 1870, it was the work of the architect and engineer Ziogas Frontzos from Pyrsogianni, a small village some 20 miles north of Konitsa.

Despite his provincial education—he learned much of his craft in the quarry near his village—Frontzos nonetheless impressed the Turkish engineers who had previously tried and failed to build a bridge over the Aoos. When the Turks asked him where he had studied, he proudly told them he had studied at the University of Pyrsogianni, in the “quarry outside the village where young craftsmen were taught the secrets of this art.”

The elegant single-arched bridge is 66 feet (20 m) high and 115 feet (35 m) in length, which could quite well make it the largest single arch bridge in the Balkans. It’s narrow, however, just wide enough for pedestrians, livestock, and carts to pass from one side to the other.

It’s also not the kind of bridge you’d want to stumble across in an inebriated state. The low walls at either side don’t offer much of a barrier between pedestrians and the river below. Because of this, a bell still hangs under the arch to warn passersby of strong winds, which could make the crossing dangerous.

The fact that this pretty bridge still stands at all is no mean feat. The Turkish Army tried unsuccessfully to burn it down in 1918 and later attempts to blow it up during the Greco-Italian war and the civil war that followed also proved fruitless. Ziogas Frontzos would surely be proud that his picturesque arch, a seemingly fragile and fairytale-like construction, managed to survive these various threats.

Source: The Hiking Experience

#60 In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

#61 Treasures Of Troy - Sophia Schliemann Wearing The "Jewels Of Helen" Excavated By Her Husband, Heinrich Schliemann, In Hisarlik, Turkey. (Photograph Taken Ca. 1874)

#62 Throne Of Queen Eyridice, Grandmother Of Alexander The Great. Throne Was Discovered In 1987, Inside The Double-Chambered Tomb Of Aigai (Vergina) In Macedonia, Greece, 340 Bc

#63 Very Cool Caucasian Dagger, Circa 1900!!!

#64 Bull Of Falaris Thanks to Lucian, the 2nd century AD satirist, we know quite a bit about the torture machine known as "the brass bull of Perilaus" or "the bull of Phalaris".

The sculptor Perilaos between 570-560 BC.

he made to the order of the tyrant Phalaris, a brass bull that could fit an entire man inside. When they lit a fire under the bull, the one inside was roasted alive and his voices were heard, through a special mechanism, like the bellowing of the bull.

When he first presented his invention to the tyrant of Acragantas of Sicily, he ordered Perilaus to be put inside the bull and made his first victim.

It was a fitting end for the inventor of such a diabolical machine

#65 Antiquity From The Victorian Era Found In Dresden, 1800

#66 Conical Helmet With Iron Mask. Japan, 17th Century

#67 The Margravial Opera House Is A UNESCO World Heritage Site Located In The Town Of Bayreuth, Germany. It Was Built In The Mid-18th Century

#68 980 Years Ago, In The Presence Of Nearly All The Bishops And Abbots Of England, The 'New' Norman Cathedral At Winchester Was Consecrated And Dedicated To The Holy Trinity And Saints Peter, Paul And Swithun It had been constructed alongside the former Saxon Church known as the 'Old Minster' where Alfred the Great and his wife had been buried. The Old Minster was demolished in 1093 but the location has been marked clearly for visitors to Winchester.

I leave you with an image from the ancient flooded crypt of the Winchester Cathedral, with reflections in water. The life-size statue is the work of British sculptor Antony Gormley.

#69 Terrace Of The Lions Location: Delos, Greece

Constructed: 600 BCE

The Terrace of the Lions on the island of Delos is one of the most famous ancient sculptures in the world. It is a Greek island and archaeological site near Mykonos in the Cyclades archipelago of the Aegean Sea. The island of Delos is recognized as the birthplace of the god Apollo and his sister Artemis, and was an important religious centre in ancient Greece. The first intact lion was discovered in 1905, and all lion statues are kept in the exact condition in which they were found.

Today it is one of the most important archaeological, mythological and historical sites in Greece. The Lion Terrace is a series of 12 stone lions with their mouths open as if roaring, all facing east. Some of the statues have deteriorated over the years due to climate change. It is believed to have been built by the people of Naxos in honor of the god Apollo. Therefore, the remaining statues were transferred to the Archaeological Museum of Delos in 1999, so that no other statues would be damaged or destroyed.