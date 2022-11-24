Apartment Manager Doesn’t Take Cash For A $0.02 Bill, Malicious Compliance Ensues

This story sounds like something Franz Kafka would write if he was alive in the 21st century. However, it really happened to Reddit user Lentesta.

A little while ago, he got a letter from his former apartment manager, saying he still owes them $0.02. So the man saved up the money and dropped by to repay the debt in person, showing his deep remorse and willingness to repent.

However, the apartment manager obviously thought that the damage he had caused was too big to be forgiven so soon, and wanted to prolong his suffering; they refused to take cash for the bill.

Being a programmer, Lentesta devised a new plan in his quest for absolution, and when everything was said and done, he even told the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance’ about it too. Continue scrolling to see what he wrote.

This man tried to pay off his $0.02 debt in cash, but his former apartment manager wouldn’t accept it

Image credits: Jeff Weese (not the actual photo)

So he sent a $0.03 check and demanded a refund

Image credits: Ryutaro Tsukata (not the actual photo)

Image credits: lentesta

The original poster (OP) provided more details on the ridiculous situation in the comments

And people applauded the way he handled it

While many also shared similar stories of their own