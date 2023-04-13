Capitalism can be a complex and weighty subject. But that doesn't mean we can't approach it with a joke or two. For that, let's take a look at the content of a Facebook page called 'Memes For A Better Tomorrow.'

From the endless pursuit of profit to the ever-growing cycle of consumption, the page invites its 51,000 followers to look at serious, nuanced topics with a dash of levity, so we thought it would be interesting to join them and do the same.

#1

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#2

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
1 hour ago

Avocado toast has never been a problem for me. I sodding hate avocadoes.

#3

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
1 hour ago

This reminds me of China and in no way is china left wing

#4

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
1 hour ago

People, I see everything repeating. We are meant to be modern yet we make the same mistakes as the past. I see a war created by a lunatic, the destabilisation of a continent, rampant inflation and yet those who control money, who control stocks and bonds live with their heads in the clouds. They remain oblivious to the suffering of the common man. Inflation and debt are crippling the greatest of nations and intolerance grows stronger still. Tensions have never been higher as the commoners begin to realise that the only way to end the cycle of poverty is revolution. Soon the masses will flood the streets, the markets will crash and dictatorships will rise and fall. People, I see a revolution.

#5

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
1 hour ago

Tgoody probably has rich parents and lives in a little mansion in their yard, being very proud that he finished the college they paid for and that he got a top tier job at their company.

#6

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Cappuccino (She/Him)
Cappuccino (She/Him)
1 hour ago

This is why I live in the UK (brexit isn’t any better tho)

#7

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#8

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#9

Linkedin Is Entirely Something Else

#10

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#11

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

Landlords provide housing as much as scalpers provide concert tickets.

#12

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#13

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Ace
Ace
54 minutes ago

Should be a lot higher. The saddest thing is that many people in the US who cannot afford proper healthcare actually still support the system because at least thee are some people worse off than they are. They honestly feel happier simply knowing that they're not at the bottom of the pile.

#14

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#15

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#16

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

If you never stop hustling, accept multiple jobs, go above and beyond and dedicate all your waking hours to work, then, one day, you boss might go to space!

#17

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#18

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#19

Get Your Eggs From Someone Who Raises Chickens Instead Of The Industrial Farm Eggs From The Store. because It's Cheaper Now That Way

#20

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#21

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Em
Em
1 hour ago

My dude, I have worked in retail and food service for 20 years and no the f**k it isn't. We can agree that workers deserve respect without having to call things something they're not.

#22

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

les
les
40 minutes ago

work to live, not live to work

#23

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

Reminds me of that comic where a capitalist, a worker and an immigrant are sitting at the table. Capitalist has 9 cookies, worker has one, immigrant has zero. The capitalist leans to the worker and whispers: "Watch out, that immigrant wants to steal your cookie!"

#24

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#25

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#26

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#27

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

I'd just write "EXECUTE ORDER 66"

#28

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#29

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#30

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#31

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#32

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Jrog
Jrog
49 minutes ago (edited)

Yet, Google laid off 12000 employees -6% of the workforce- with an email on 20th Jan 2023, including long-timers, specialists, people whose company was bought off by Google and the purchase agreements included a permanent position.

#33

I've Literally Never Written A Cover Letter

Kristal
Kristal
1 hour ago

Especially for short term temporary positions!! "To whom it may concern, I really want this 3 month job during the summer because I don't get a stipend while not enrolled in classes. I strongly believe I can do simple repetitive tasks, see my graduate cv for pertinent examples" :p

#34

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#35

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#36

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Kristal
Kristal
1 hour ago (edited)

This is a good point if an employee wants to stay productive. So, the question is, did this employee want to be productive? If not, success!

#37

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
1 hour ago

As a European, I find it missing: "No money? We offer you to live a life of debt by taking financial credits for your studies and your health"

#38

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#39

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

Okay, but I've read something about it and it's pretty interesting, that movie trends influence real-life fears. For example kaiju movies = fear of nuclear weaponry, slasher horrors = fear of serial killers / murder cults, zombie movies = fear of global pandemic outbreak, etc.

#40

He Can't Stop Embarassing Himself Lol

#41

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

Isn't it sad that any excitement for a breakthrough new technology is immediately dampened by realization that corporations will immediately seize it and turn it into some dystopian, profit-generating BS?

#42

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#43

Airbnbust turns Out Hotels Are Cheaper And Better

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
1 hour ago

What's going on? Greed, my friend. Greed.

#44

No Thanks

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
1 hour ago

For the girl's sake, I hope the date was postponed ad infinitum.

#45

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#46

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#47

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
21 minutes ago

Rate hikes be like: oh no! Too many people are moving up the wealth ladder! We can’t have that, our system wasn’t designed for it! Hike the rates until they’re all miserable again and the ultra wealthy can hoard more wealth because they can afford the higher cost. There we go, aww sweet imbalance

#48

Lie Your Ass Off In Interviews, They Can't Verify Anything But Employment Dates Anyway

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
1 hour ago

I just answer. "i could, but the government says i'm not allowed to".

#49

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#50

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#51

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#52

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#53

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

User# 6
User# 6
6 minutes ago

Is 'the largest egg producer' a really big chicken? No? Then it's not a producer but a dealer.

#54

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#55

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#56

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

#57

Anti-Capitalist-Memes-For-A-Better-Tomorrow

John G
John G
59 minutes ago

I tip cash so that nothing needs to be reported and you actually receive 100% of your tip and this is how you choose to thank me.

