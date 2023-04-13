57 Anti-Capitalist Memes For A Better Tomorrow, As Shared By This Facebook Page
Capitalism can be a complex and weighty subject. But that doesn't mean we can't approach it with a joke or two. For that, let's take a look at the content of a Facebook page called 'Memes For A Better Tomorrow.'
From the endless pursuit of profit to the ever-growing cycle of consumption, the page invites its 51,000 followers to look at serious, nuanced topics with a dash of levity, so we thought it would be interesting to join them and do the same.
More info: Facebook
Avocado toast has never been a problem for me. I sodding hate avocadoes.
This reminds me of China and in no way is china left wing
People, I see everything repeating. We are meant to be modern yet we make the same mistakes as the past. I see a war created by a lunatic, the destabilisation of a continent, rampant inflation and yet those who control money, who control stocks and bonds live with their heads in the clouds. They remain oblivious to the suffering of the common man. Inflation and debt are crippling the greatest of nations and intolerance grows stronger still. Tensions have never been higher as the commoners begin to realise that the only way to end the cycle of poverty is revolution. Soon the masses will flood the streets, the markets will crash and dictatorships will rise and fall. People, I see a revolution.
Tgoody probably has rich parents and lives in a little mansion in their yard, being very proud that he finished the college they paid for and that he got a top tier job at their company.
This is why I live in the UK (brexit isn’t any better tho)
Landlords provide housing as much as scalpers provide concert tickets.
Should be a lot higher. The saddest thing is that many people in the US who cannot afford proper healthcare actually still support the system because at least thee are some people worse off than they are. They honestly feel happier simply knowing that they're not at the bottom of the pile.
If you never stop hustling, accept multiple jobs, go above and beyond and dedicate all your waking hours to work, then, one day, you boss might go to space!
Reminds me of that comic where a capitalist, a worker and an immigrant are sitting at the table. Capitalist has 9 cookies, worker has one, immigrant has zero. The capitalist leans to the worker and whispers: "Watch out, that immigrant wants to steal your cookie!"
Especially for short term temporary positions!! "To whom it may concern, I really want this 3 month job during the summer because I don't get a stipend while not enrolled in classes. I strongly believe I can do simple repetitive tasks, see my graduate cv for pertinent examples" :p
Okay, but I've read something about it and it's pretty interesting, that movie trends influence real-life fears. For example kaiju movies = fear of nuclear weaponry, slasher horrors = fear of serial killers / murder cults, zombie movies = fear of global pandemic outbreak, etc.
Isn't it sad that any excitement for a breakthrough new technology is immediately dampened by realization that corporations will immediately seize it and turn it into some dystopian, profit-generating BS?
For the girl's sake, I hope the date was postponed ad infinitum.
Rate hikes be like: oh no! Too many people are moving up the wealth ladder! We can’t have that, our system wasn’t designed for it! Hike the rates until they’re all miserable again and the ultra wealthy can hoard more wealth because they can afford the higher cost. There we go, aww sweet imbalance
I just answer. "i could, but the government says i'm not allowed to".