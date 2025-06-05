ADVERTISEMENT

What do a sea unicorn, a termite gourmand, and a freshwater predator with dagger-like teeth have in common? Odd names aside, it’s their resilience.

From ice-laced Arctic channels to dusty Australian scrub, they are busy shaping their habitats, balancing food chains, and dodging extinction in increasingly hostile environments.

The spotlight is on 15 unique and unfamiliar animals beginning with the letter “N.”