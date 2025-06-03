15 Animals That Start With “E” (And Where They Live)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 9 million animal species are believed to inhabit planet Earth, but humans have only identified about 1.2 million of them. While knowing them all is impossible, one fun way to explore the animal kingdom is through the alphabet.

Each letter offers a glimpse into Earth’s astonishing biodiversity. The letter “E” alone introduces us to giants like elephants, elusive eels, exotic birds, and electric fish.

In this list of 15 animals that start with “E,” you’ll meet a few familiar favorites and some truly surprising species. Every one of them plays a unique and essential role in the ecosystem we all share.

RELATED:

Elephant

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Wirestock

Elephants are among the first animals to come to mind when thinking of the letter “E.” But these gentle giants are far from ordinary.

Elephants are the largest land mammals, weighing 5,000 to 15,000 pounds (per Britannica). For perspective, the average midsize car weighs just 3,000 pounds (per InsuranceNavy).

There are three species of elephants: African Forest, Asian, and African Savanna. While they differ in size and appearance, they share one remarkable trait: exceptional intelligence.

According to Baanchang Elephant Park, elephants can mimic human language, use tools, read body language, express empathy, and even mourn their dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also communicate through low-frequency vibrations, often too deep for humans to hear. And thanks to their oversized temporal lobes, elephants have an astonishingly powerful memory, far stronger than ours (per WWF).

Emu

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Sandy Buckler

Emus are often mistaken for their close relatives, the ostriches. As the second-largest bird in Australia and the world, emus weigh between 110 and 120 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall (per Smithsonian’s National Zoo).

They are the only birds known to have calf muscles, giving them a powerful stride nearly 10 feet long, the ability to run up to 30 miles per hour, jump impressively high, and swim.

These skills help them escape predators like dingos and wedge-tailed eagles (per Denver Zoo).

Unlike most animals, the male emu raises the young. After the female lays between 5 and 15 eggs, she leaves the nest and the parenting to the father.

Emu Services explains that while the female resumes daily life, the male remains on the nest, refusing food for two months until the chicks hatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egret

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Mathew Schwartz

Egrets are often mistaken for their relatives, herons. Although similar at first glance, herons typically have grey feathers, while egrets stand out with bright white plumage.

These birds have elegant, elongated necks, strikingly long legs, and sharp orange beaks, distinguishing them in their wetland homes.

Egrets inhabit marshes, shorelines, and shallow waters across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe (per Heron Conservation). According to BirdFact, egrets carefully hunt in shallow waters by slowly stalking small fish, insects, and shellfish before striking swiftly.

Elk

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Wirestock

Elk are among the most majestic terrestrial mammals on the planet. As the second-largest species in the deer family, elk weigh between 700 and 1,000 pounds and stand 5 to 8 feet tall (per Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation).

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to their impressive size, elk are sometimes mistaken for moose. However, elk are slightly smaller and notably more social. While moose often roam alone, elk form large herds, sometimes up to 11,000, and migrate seasonally from October to December, seeking consistent food and avoiding heavy snowfall (per TreeHugger).

Elk are also recognized for their distinct vocalizations. During mating season, their loud bugling can be heard echoing throughout the forests of western North America (per National Geographic).

Echidna

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Enguerrand Photography

Native exclusively to Australia and New Guinea, echidnas are famous as one of only two living monotremes, mammals that lay eggs, a trait usually associated with reptiles. The other monotreme is the platypus.

The echidna’s name references a creature from Greek mythology: Echidna, a half-snake, half-woman figure combining characteristics of mammals and reptiles (per GBIF).

Despite their seemingly harmless appearance, echidnas have remarkably powerful claws.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to WildLife.org, these animals use their long, curved claws to dig burrows and reach insects, and their uniquely lengthy tongues extend up to seven inches.

Image credits: YouTube / Zoos Victoria

Emperor Penguin

Share icon

Image credits: https://unsplash.com/photos/group-of-penguin-2CA93gJIh98

ADVERTISEMENT

Emperor penguins, one of the most beloved animals on this list, thrive in Antarctica’s harsh environment, enduring temperatures below -76 degrees Fahrenheit.

They possess specialized feathers and extra layers of fat that protect them from the extreme cold. These highly social birds huddle together for warmth, sharing body heat to survive the Antarctic winter (per National Geographic).

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the male emperor penguin incubates and protects the egg like emus. After fasting for two months, males care for the newly hatched chicks while females return to provide nourishment.

A common myth is that emperor penguins mate for life; however, National Aquarium notes that while they choose only one mate per breeding season, only around 15% reunite in subsequent years.

Eurasian Lynx

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Hans Veth

Once nearly extinct, the Eurasian lynx has made a remarkable recovery. Weighing between 40 and 80 pounds, it is Europe’s third-largest predator after the brown bear and the grey wolf (per Britannica).

Eurasian lynxes roam vast territories from Scandinavia to Russia’s tundra, through central Asia, and along the Caspian Sea, hunting birds, rodents, hares, and even deer. Their tufted ears and keen vision enable them to detect prey as small as a forest mouse from 265 feet away (per BeautifulNews).

By the 1970s, habitat destruction and human hunting had driven the lynx close to extinction. However, conservation efforts led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) boosted their numbers to around 50,000 worldwide, placing them in today’s “least concern” category.

Earthworm

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Macroart

Earthworms might seem humble compared to electric eels or majestic elk, but they are essential for life on Earth.

Over 2,700 species of earthworms live in diverse soils worldwide, playing a crucial role in soil health. Their burrowing enhances drainage, while their waste, known as casts, helps bind soil particles together, boosting moisture retention (per NSW.gov).

Earthworms primarily feed on dead plant debris underground. Despite lacking eyes, they sense food through vibrations and scent. Adding to their unique biology, earthworms possess five hearts, no lungs, and breathe entirely through their skin (per Iowa DNR).

Electric Ray

Share icon

Image credits: Gettyimages / Anadolu

Electric rays inhabit warm shallow waters across the globe, waiting patiently to stun their prey. Their rounded, flattened bodies range from 1 to 6 feet, allowing them to blend quietly with the ocean floor.

These rays hunt only at night. When prey approaches, the ray deploys its disc-shaped organ, stunning the fish and swiftly consuming it whole before retracting the organ again.

Despite their electric abilities, rays pose little threat to humans. While their shocks can deter sharks and other predators, humans typically experience only a mild shock with no lasting harm if the ray feels threatened (per Monterey Bay Aquarium).

Eastern Bluebird

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Joshua J. Cotten

With its vivid blue feathers, the Eastern bluebird is among the most striking animals beginning with “E.” Its melodic call (below) matches its appealing appearance.

Eastern bluebirds inhabit northeast and central North America, extending through Mexico and Central America. They prefer open spaces like meadows, fields, and areas dotted with large trees (per All About Birds).

These cavity-nesting birds search for abandoned woodpecker holes in oak or pine trees. Males fiercely compete for prime nesting sites, guarding their chosen hole as females build comfortable nests within (per NestBox Live).

Image credits: YouTube / American Bird Conservancy

Egyptian Mau

Share icon

Image credits: Wikipedia

Though resembling other spotted domestic breeds, Egyptian Maus are notably rare. These elegant cats weigh between 6 and 14 pounds and typically live 12–15 years.

Their name, “Mau,” means “cat” or “sun” in ancient Egyptian, reflecting the culture’s deep admiration for felines. Depictions of the spotted Egyptian Mau date back to frescos from 1550 BC.

In the mid-20th century, the breed faced near-extinction. Russian princess Nathalie Troubetskoy helped revive the Egyptian Mau’s popularity in the 1950s by bringing three cats to the United States, where they quickly gained favor with the Cat Fanciers’ Association (per CFA).

Eastern Coral Snake

Share icon

Image credits: Britannica.com

If untreated, the Eastern coral snake’s bite can result in double vision, muscular paralysis, respiratory failure, or cardiac arrest. Its potent neurotoxic venom demands immediate antivenom treatment.

Despite their lethal venom, these snakes are generally non-aggressive and rarely bite unless provoked, stepped on, or mishandled. Even then, delivering venom requires a prolonged bite.

Their distinctive red, yellow, and black coloring differentiates them from harmless snakes like the similarly colored kingsnake.

A simple rhyme helps people remember the difference: “Red and yellow, kill a fellow; red and black, a friend of Jack” (per National Geographic).

European Badger

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Vincent van Zalinge

Found throughout the British Isles, European badgers once held significant roles in ancient island folklore. In Irish myths, they were depicted as shapeshifters closely connected to powerful kings.

Symbolizing wisdom, cunning, and protection, European badgers are still considered symbols of good luck if spotted crossing your path (per Restore Our Planet).

Apart from their rich mythology, these badgers are fascinating animals. They live underground in extensive burrow systems known as setts. Using strong claws, badgers create complex networks of tunnels and chambers, establishing an intricate subterranean society.

FAQ

What sea animal starts with “E”?

Many sea animals start with the letter “E,” including the eel, eagle ray, elephant seal, emperor angelfish, elkhorn coral, and European sea sturgeon.

What is the jungle animal that starts with “E”?

Some of the most common jungle animals that start with “E” are the elephant trunk snake, the eastern green mamba, and, of course, elephants.