We Are Making An Effort To Stop Fur Farming In The EU, And You Can Do Your Part, Too

We now have an amazing opportunity to end fur farming in the whole European Union! On the 18th of May 2022, the collection of signatures under the European Citizens’ Initiative “Fur Free Europe” started.It has two goals:

– to ban fur farming in the whole EU,

– and to ban the import of fur products into the EU.

To sign the petition, you must:

– be at least 18 years old (or 16, if you’re Austrian),

– be a citizen of the European Union,

– provide a valid personal identification number.

The petition is available on the website.

Even though almost 20 European countries (such as Estonia, Italy, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the UK, and more) have already banned this cruel industry, millions of animals – foxes, minks, raccoon dogs, chinchillas – still suffer in tiny metal cages on fur farms across Europe. In Poland alone, over 6 million animals are bred and killed every year for their fur, which makes this country the second-largest fur producer in the world (the first one is China). Needless to say, the majority of Polish society (72%) is against fur farming.

The European Citizens’ Initiative is a procedure that allows citizens of EU member states to propose new regulations in the EU by submitting petitions to the European Commission. As a result of submitting a petition, the Commission may be required to propose new regulations in the area covered by the initiative.

The EC requires at least 1 million valid signatures in order to start working on the issue. The signatures will be collected until the 18th of May 2023.

Photo credits: Andrew Skowron/Open Cages