We Are Making An Effort To Stop Fur Farming In The EU, And You Can Do Your Part, Too

We now have an amazing opportunity to end fur farming in the whole European Union! On the 18th of May 2022, the collection of signatures under the European Citizens’ Initiative “Fur Free Europe” started.It has two goals:
– to ban fur farming in the whole EU,
– and to ban the import of fur products into the EU.
To sign the petition, you must:
– be at least 18 years old (or 16, if you’re Austrian),
– be a citizen of the European Union,
– provide a valid personal identification number.
The petition is available on the website.
Even though almost 20 European countries (such as Estonia, Italy, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the UK, and more) have already banned this cruel industry, millions of animals – foxes, minks, raccoon dogs, chinchillas – still suffer in tiny metal cages on fur farms across Europe. In Poland alone, over 6 million animals are bred and killed every year for their fur, which makes this country the second-largest fur producer in the world (the first one is China). Needless to say, the majority of Polish society (72%) is against fur farming.
The European Citizens’ Initiative is a procedure that allows citizens of EU member states to propose new regulations in the EU by submitting petitions to the European Commission. As a result of submitting a petition, the Commission may be required to propose new regulations in the area covered by the initiative.
The EC requires at least 1 million valid signatures in order to start working on the issue. The signatures will be collected until the 18th of May 2023.
Photo credits: Andrew Skowron/Open Cages
Wish I were a citizen of the E.U.! I would gladly sign. Thank you for posting this important petition. These are our fellow mammals, and the least we can do is show them some compassion.
Thank you so much for the kind words!
I will sign the petition. Thank you so much for posting this and for your care and love for these animals.
Thank you so much for your support!
I want to know post petition what exactly you provide for any animals. Are you health screening, tracking, tracking habits or just online to post these items and get a bit of money.
Nobody's raising money here, it's a petition. Please, stop wasting my time - I'm busy helping the animals ;)
Strawblurries: Marta is an activist. She is actively helping these animals (rescue) and spreading awareness. She has posted here on BP before. Go to her bio.
Thank you!
Signed! Thanks for that
Thank you!
You own a dog and live in Poland That's not an organization in the EU.
Poland is in the EU :)))
