We Are Making An Effort To Stop Fur Farming In The EU, And You Can Do Your Part, Too
Animals, Social Issues

We Are Making An Effort To Stop Fur Farming In The EU, And You Can Do Your Part, Too

Marta
Community member

We now have an amazing opportunity to end fur farming in the whole European Union! On the 18th of May 2022, the collection of signatures under the European Citizens’ Initiative “Fur Free Europe” started.It has two goals:

– to ban fur farming in the whole EU,

– and to ban the import of fur products into the EU.

To sign the petition, you must:

– be at least 18 years old (or 16, if you’re Austrian),

– be a citizen of the European Union,

– provide a valid personal identification number.

The petition is available on the website.

Even though almost 20 European countries (such as Estonia, Italy, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the UK, and more) have already banned this cruel industry, millions of animals – foxes, minks, raccoon dogs, chinchillas – still suffer in tiny metal cages on fur farms across Europe. In Poland alone, over 6 million animals are bred and killed every year for their fur, which makes this country the second-largest fur producer in the world (the first one is China). Needless to say, the majority of Polish society (72%) is against fur farming.

The European Citizens’ Initiative is a procedure that allows citizens of EU member states to propose new regulations in the EU by submitting petitions to the European Commission. As a result of submitting a petition, the Commission may be required to propose new regulations in the area covered by the initiative.

The EC requires at least 1 million valid signatures in order to start working on the issue. The signatures will be collected until the 18th of May 2023.

Photo credits: Andrew Skowron/Open Cages

More info: eurogroupforanimals.org | Instagram

Maciek The Fox, Rescued From a Fur Farm In 2019

Maciek The Fox, Rescued From a Fur Farm In 2019

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Foxes aren’t the only animals that are being farmed for fur

Foxes aren't the only animals that are being farmed for fur

Image credits: andrewskowron

Chinchillas, minks, raccoon dogs and many other animal species suffer from it

Chinchillas, minks, raccoon dogs and many other animal species suffer from it

Image credits: andrewskowron

Minks love a swim, and that’s something they can never get in a cage

Minks love a swim, and that's something they can never get in a cage

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Image credits: andrewskowron

Marta
Marta
Author, Community member

A full-time animal rights activist at Open Cages Poland (Otwarte Klatki), in love with my morning coffee and my dog.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
11 months ago

Wish I were a citizen of the E.U.! I would gladly sign. Thank you for posting this important petition. These are our fellow mammals, and the least we can do is show them some compassion.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
12 months ago

I will sign the petition. Thank you so much for posting this and for your care and love for these animals.

Marta (Post author)
Marta
Community Member
11 months ago

Thank you so much for your support!

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
11 months ago

Signed! Thanks for that

Marta (Post author)
Marta
Community Member
11 months ago

Thank you!

