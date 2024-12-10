We Run Romania’s Largest Cat Sanctuary, Caring For 350+ Cats in Need Every Day, And We Need Your Help

ADVERTISEMENT

We are the FureverHome Cat Sanctuary in Romania. With over 350 rescued cats and 74 dogs in our care, we are overwhelmed daily by rescue requests. What started as two siblings rescuing abandoned and sick animals from the streets has grown into a mission we never imagined would reach this scale.

Four years ago, we founded this non-profit with the hope of finding support for our rescue efforts and for the many animals who depend on us. We both work full-time jobs, and nearly everything we earn goes directly into saving and caring for these animals and sustaining the sanctuary.

More info: fureverhome-romania.org | Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com | youtube.com

Our sanctuary started when we began rescuing sick and abandoned animals. Over the past 4 years, we’ve saved more than 350 cats and 74 dogs

Our focus has always been on the most vulnerable—the ones that no one else will help. Despite our best efforts, the growing need often feels impossible to manage, and we are now in urgent need of support.

Our dream is to make the sanctuary sustainable:

To build a place where visitors can come, learn, and help generate revenue to care for the animals.

To open an on-site clinic for the sickest cats.

To create proper quarantine facilities and upgrade living conditions so every animal has the care they deserve.

To transform the sanctuary into a tourist destination, proving that compassion and practicality can coexist.

Our mission has always been to focus on the ones that no one else will help—the broken, scared, and forgotten

We want to show the world that there is an alternative to ignoring homeless and hurt animals on the street. If two siblings in a small Romanian village with limited resources can save hundreds of lives, anyone can make a difference.

People often say, “You can’t save them all,” but we believe that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. The animals we’ve rescued remind us why this work matters. They came to us broken—hungry, scared, abandoned—but today, they are thriving, joyful, and surrounded by love. Every life we save proves that even small acts of kindness can create ripples of hope.

Every day brings more calls for help than we can manage, and turning any animal away breaks our hearts

No, we can’t save them all. But for those that we do, their second chance at happiness means everything. And with your help, we can continue this work—and inspire others to believe in the power of compassion.

Sadly, we struggle every month to keep the sanctuary running. Despite our best efforts, the few donations we receive are not enough to sustain the growing needs of our animals. We work hard to stay connected with our supporters—posting daily updates on our Facebook page, being fully transparent about our spending, and showing exactly how much of an impact every donation makes. Yet, the demand for rescue and care far outweighs the resources we have. Without additional help, we simply cannot keep up with the overwhelming need.

We started this non-profit hoping to save as many lives as possible, not realizing how quickly it would grow

We both work regular jobs, pouring nearly all of our earnings into running the sanctuary and caring for the animals

With limited resources, we’re constantly fighting to meet the growing needs of our rescues

We hope to create a sanctuary that can sustain itself, providing better care and inspiring others to take action

Building a clinic would allow us to treat sick and injured animals without delays or added costs

Quarantine spaces and upgraded living areas are essential to ensuring the health and happiness of every animal

We want to turn the sanctuary into a place where visitors can connect, learn, and support our mission

Each rescued animal reminds us of why this work is so important—they thrive with love and care.

Even if we can’t save every animal, the ones we do save prove the power of compassion and persistence

We keep our donators informed with daily updates, showing how every contribution makes a difference

We hope that with your help, we can keep saving lives and show the world that compassion can change everything

That being said, please consider supporting our cause by visiting our website

PayPal: fureverhome.romania@gmail.com

RO59RNCB0222168173430001 Swift code: RNCBROBU

Revolut +40721599191