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It’s often said that people and their pets start to resemble each other over time, and artist Connie Kang became fascinated by this idea. Inspired by a memory game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?” and “Do You Look Like Your Cat?” by photographer Gerrard Gethings, she began exploring this concept in her own unique way.

In this selection of illustrations, you’ll find some of Connie’s most recent animal-inspired illustrations, where she transforms animals into human characters, reflecting their personalities, quirks, and energy through expressive artwork. This time, the series also expands beyond animals, including creative portraits inspired by real-world places and locations captured in photographs, reimagined in her unique artistic style.

More info: Instagram | Etsy