ADVERTISEMENT

It’s often said that people and their pets start to resemble each other over time, and artist Connie Kang became fascinated by this idea. Inspired by a memory game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?” and “Do You Look Like Your Cat?” by photographer Gerrard Gethings, she began exploring this concept in her own unique way. 

In this selection of illustrations, you’ll find some of Connie’s most recent animal-inspired illustrations, where she transforms animals into human characters, reflecting their personalities, quirks, and energy through expressive artwork. This time, the series also expands beyond animals, including creative portraits inspired by real-world places and locations captured in photographs, reimagined in her unique artistic style.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

kangyannan Report

4points
POST
sheilachris80 avatar
Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat did not want to be rescued, lols!

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    1point
    POST
    #22

    She Turns Architecture, Animals, And Everyday Moments Into Stylish Human Characters In These 22 New Illustrations

    kangyannan Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow