Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Vegetarian Kid Eats Meat A Friend’s Party, His Mom Is Fuming At This Woman For Even Serving Meat Options
33points
Parenting1 hour ago

Vegetarian Kid Eats Meat A Friend’s Party, His Mom Is Fuming At This Woman For Even Serving Meat Options

Rasa Žilinskaitė and
Liucija Adomaite

Recently, a confused 39-year-old woman turned to the Ask Reddit community for advice regarding an incident that happened at her 10-year-old son’s birthday party.

“He invited 6 of his friends for a sleepover. I made sure to let all parents know about time, date, etc. and also asked about food allergies,” the Redditor ChickenSchnitty92 wrote. “One mum responded saying her son Alex was vegetarian, I said no problem, I would have vegetarian options for him,” she recounted.

When the day came, everything went according to the plan. Except for the moment when the author came back with more food and saw Alex munching on meat pies.

At that point, she stepped back and didn’t do anything because she said she didn’t want to embarrass the child. As you may suspect, Alex’s mom didn’t like it when she heard about it…

Mom wonders if she was wrong to let her 10-year-old son’s friend eat meat during her son’s birthday despite his mom warning her about his vegetarian diet

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Amanda Reed (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius (not the actual photo)

The author added that she made sure that the kid knew which foods she served had meat in them

Image credits: ChickenSchnitty92

Here’s how people reacted to the whole situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the boy chose to experiment with eating meat. He may not have realised how strongly his mum is opposed to it, since he told her. In that case, his mum should take this opportunity to teach/remind him about her reasons for not eating meat. If she makes too much out of it, and punishes her son, she could simply end up driving him to defy her and seek out more opportunities to eat meat. Which itself could be the reason the mother is angry at the OP, for (accidentally) putting her in that situation. It was bound to happen sooner or later, given the boy's age and increasing independence.

0
0points
reply
PatriciaSwinney
PatriciaSwinney
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've made $1250 so far this week working online and I'm a full time student. I'm using an online business opportunity I heard about and I'AM made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Here's what I do, .for more information simply. Open this link thank you......>>> http://Www.Salaryapp1.com

0
0points
reply
POST
GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the boy chose to experiment with eating meat. He may not have realised how strongly his mum is opposed to it, since he told her. In that case, his mum should take this opportunity to teach/remind him about her reasons for not eating meat. If she makes too much out of it, and punishes her son, she could simply end up driving him to defy her and seek out more opportunities to eat meat. Which itself could be the reason the mother is angry at the OP, for (accidentally) putting her in that situation. It was bound to happen sooner or later, given the boy's age and increasing independence.

0
0points
reply
PatriciaSwinney
PatriciaSwinney
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've made $1250 so far this week working online and I'm a full time student. I'm using an online business opportunity I heard about and I'AM made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Here's what I do, .for more information simply. Open this link thank you......>>> http://Www.Salaryapp1.com

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda