Vegetarian Kid Eats Meat A Friend’s Party, His Mom Is Fuming At This Woman For Even Serving Meat Options
Recently, a confused 39-year-old woman turned to the Ask Reddit community for advice regarding an incident that happened at her 10-year-old son’s birthday party.
“He invited 6 of his friends for a sleepover. I made sure to let all parents know about time, date, etc. and also asked about food allergies,” the Redditor ChickenSchnitty92 wrote. “One mum responded saying her son Alex was vegetarian, I said no problem, I would have vegetarian options for him,” she recounted.
When the day came, everything went according to the plan. Except for the moment when the author came back with more food and saw Alex munching on meat pies.
At that point, she stepped back and didn’t do anything because she said she didn’t want to embarrass the child. As you may suspect, Alex’s mom didn’t like it when she heard about it…
Mom wonders if she was wrong to let her 10-year-old son’s friend eat meat during her son’s birthday despite his mom warning her about his vegetarian diet
Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Amanda Reed (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Marcus Aurelius (not the actual photo)
The author added that she made sure that the kid knew which foods she served had meat in them
Image credits: ChickenSchnitty92
Sounds like the boy chose to experiment with eating meat. He may not have realised how strongly his mum is opposed to it, since he told her. In that case, his mum should take this opportunity to teach/remind him about her reasons for not eating meat. If she makes too much out of it, and punishes her son, she could simply end up driving him to defy her and seek out more opportunities to eat meat. Which itself could be the reason the mother is angry at the OP, for (accidentally) putting her in that situation. It was bound to happen sooner or later, given the boy's age and increasing independence.
