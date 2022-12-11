Vegetarian Kid Eats Meat A Friend’s Party, His Mom Is Fuming At This Woman For Even Serving Meat Options

Recently, a confused 39-year-old woman turned to the Ask Reddit community for advice regarding an incident that happened at her 10-year-old son’s birthday party.

“He invited 6 of his friends for a sleepover. I made sure to let all parents know about time, date, etc. and also asked about food allergies,” the Redditor ChickenSchnitty92 wrote. “One mum responded saying her son Alex was vegetarian, I said no problem, I would have vegetarian options for him,” she recounted.

When the day came, everything went according to the plan. Except for the moment when the author came back with more food and saw Alex munching on meat pies.

At that point, she stepped back and didn’t do anything because she said she didn’t want to embarrass the child. As you may suspect, Alex’s mom didn’t like it when she heard about it…

Mom wonders if she was wrong to let her 10-year-old son’s friend eat meat during her son’s birthday despite his mom warning her about his vegetarian diet

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Amanda Reed (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius (not the actual photo)

The author added that she made sure that the kid knew which foods she served had meat in them

Image credits: ChickenSchnitty92

Here’s how people reacted to the whole situation