Anduriel Widmark’s World Of Glass: Geometry, And The Magic In Between (10 Pics)

Meet Anduriel Widmark, a glass artist whose works beautifully unite the worlds of art and mathematics. He transforms intricate mathematical theories into stunning glass sculptures and paintings that both dazzle and inspire. Widmark’s pieces, characterized by precise geometric abstract forms, invite viewers to explore a myriad of intriguing symmetries and patterns.

With a background in fine arts, Anduriel has perfected a unique blend of technical expertise and creative flair. His exhibitions at distinguished venues, such as the Bridges Math Art Conferences and the Mathematical Association of America, have garnered admiration from art museums and mathematicians worldwide.

Anduriel's contributions extend beyond the gallery through his writings, including his book Polystix Adventures, which explores the geometric complexities of hexastix in glass. His dedication to fusing educational content with artistic exploration positions him as a truly inspiring figure in both the art and academic fields, encouraging others to discover the rich intersections between mathematics and creativity.

More info: andurielstudios.com